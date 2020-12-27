Our champions in batting and RBIs – Campeones nuestros en bateo e impulsadas

“There are many very poor countries with very rich rulers … Or not, my dear Sancho” … Joseph McKdew.-

No one has been a major league batting champion since 2000, with less than 319 average …: John Morneau, 2014, with the Rokies. In other words, you have to hit more than three hits in every 10 at-bats to reach that title. And there have been two very daring, averaging 372 each…: Todd Helton, Rockies, and Nomar Garcíaparra, Red Sox, both in 2000.

Since that year 2000, 14 Latin American natives, plus two California-born sons of Mexicans, have been major league batting champions. Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, who is hitting 313 in his 18 seasons, has hit it more than anyone else, four times, always with the Tigers, 344 in 2011, 335 in 2012, 348 in 2013 and 338 in 2015.

Another from Venezuela, José Altuve, three times, with the Astros, 341 in 2014, 338 in 2016 and 346 in 2017.

The others, Juan Soto, Dominican, 351 in 2020, with the Nationals; José Reyes, Dominican, 337 in 2011, Mets; Carlos González, Venezuelan, 336 in 2010, with the Rockies; Hanley Ramírez, from the Dominican Republic, 342 in 2009, with the Marlins; Magglio Ordóñez, from Venezuela, 363 with the Tigres, 2007; Albert Pujols, Dominican, 359 with the Cardinals, in 2003; Manny Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, 349, with the Red Sox in 2002; and the Californians children of Mexicans, Freddy Sánchez, Piratas, 344 in 2006; Nomar Garcíaparra, Red Sox, 372 in 2000.

Now, 19 times the Latin Americans have been leaders in RBIs since 2000… .: The Quisqueyan, David Ortiz three times, always with the Red Sox, 148 in 2005; 137 in 2006 and 127 in 20016. Miguel Cabrera, from Venezuela, in two seasons, with the Tigres, 126 in 2010, and 139 in 2012. José Abreu, from Cuba, twice also, in 2019 he drove in 123 and 60 in 2020, for the White Sox.

The rest, Edgar Martínez, of Puerto Rico, 145, in 2000, with the Mariners; Sammy Sosa, Dominican, with the White Sox, 160 in 2001; Carlos Delgado, Puerto Rican, 145 with the Blue Jays, 2003; Miguel Tejada, Dominican, 150, with the 2004 Orioles; Viny Castilla, Mexican, 131, with the 2004 Rockies; Andruw Jones, Curaçao, 128, with the 2005 Braves.

Albert Pujols, Dominican, with the Cardinals, 118 in 2010; Adrián González, of Mexico, 116, Dodgers of 2014; Edwin Encarnación, Dominican, 127, 2016 Blue Jays; Nelson Cruz, from the Dominican Republic, with the Mariners of 2017, 119; Javier Báez, of Puerto Rico, 111 with the Cubs in 2018; Marcell Ozuna, of the Dominican Republic, with the Braves, 56 in 2020.

This is the best Latin American Major League cast in history.

________________________________Español——————————–

Campeones nuestros en bateo e impulsadas

“Hay muchos países muy pobres con gobernantes muy ricos… ¿O no, mi querido Sancho”… Joseph McKdew.-

Nadie ha sido campeón de bateo en Grandes Ligas desde el año 2000, con menos de 319 de promedio…: John Morneau, 2014, con los Rokies. O sea, hay que batear más de tres hits en cada 10 turnos, para alcanzar tal título. Y ha habido dos muy atrevidos, con 372 de promedio cada uno…: Todd Helton, Rockies, y Nomar Garcíaparra, Medias Rojas, ambos en 2000.

Desde ese año 2000, 14 nativos de Latinoamérica, más dos hijos de mexicanos nacidos de California, han sido campeones de bateo en Grandes Ligas. El venezolano Miguel Cabrera, quien batea para 313 en sus 18 temporadas, lo ha alcanzado más que nadie, en cuatro oportunidades, siempre con los Tigres, 344 en 2011, 335 en 2012, 348 en 2013 y 338 en 2015.

Otro de Venezuela, José Altuve, tres veces, con los Astros, 341 en 2014, 338 en 2016 y 346 en 2017.

Los otros, Juan Soto, dominicano, 351 en 2020, con los Nationals; José Reyes, dominicano, 337 en 2011, Mets; Carlos González, venezolano, 336 en 2010, con los Rockies; Hanley Ramírez, de Dominicana, 342 en 2009, con los Marlins; Magglio Ordóñez, de Venezuela, 363 con los Tigres, 2007; Albert Pujols, dominicano, 359 con los Cardenales, en 2003; Manny Ramírez, de Dominicana, 349, con los Medias Rojas en 2002; y los californianos hijos de mexicanos, Freddy Sánchez, Piratas, 344 en 2006; Nomar Garcíaparra, Medias Rojas, 372 en 2000.

Ahora, 19 veces han sido los latinoamericanos líderes en carreras impulsadas desde el años 2000….: El quisqueyano, David Ortiz en tres oportunidades, siempre con los Medias Rojas, 148 en 2005; 137 en 2006 y 127 en 20016. Miguel Cabrera, de Venezuela, en dos temporadas, con los Tigres, 126 en 2010, y 139 en 2012. José Abreu, de Cuba, dos veces también, en 2019 remolcó 123 y 60 en 2020, para los Medias Blancas.

El resto, Edgar Martínez, de Puerto Rico, 145, en el 2000, con los Marineros; Sammy Sosa, dominicano, con los Medias Blancas, 160 en 2001; Carlos Delgado, puertorriqueño, 145 con los Blue Jays, 2003; Miguel Tejada, dominicano, 150, con los Orioles de 2004; Viny Castilla, mexicano, 131, con los Rockies de 2004; Andruw Jones, curazoleño, 128, con los Bravos de 2005.

Albert Pujols, dominicano, con los Cardenales, 118 en 2010; Adrián González, de México, 116, Dodgers de 2014; Edwin Encarnación, dominicano, 127, Blue Jays de 2016; Nelson Cruz, de Dominicana, con los Marineros de 2017, 119; Javier Báez, de Puerto Rico, 111 con los Cachorros en 2018; Marcell Ozuna, de Dominicana, con los Bravos, 56 en 2020.

Éste es el mejor elenco latinoamericano de Grandes Ligas en la historia.

