Major League Baseball Remembers Hall of Fame Knuckleballer Phil Niekro Inbox

COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro, who was 81:
“Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation. In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil’s 5,404 innings. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to Cooperstown.
“But even more than his signature pitch and trademark durability, Phil will be remembered as one of our game’s most genial people. He always represented his sport extraordinarily well, and he will be deeply missed. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Phil’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout his life in our National Pastime.”
