To Rise The Red Sox From The Bottom – Para salir de abajo los Medias Rojas

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Between Presidents.- Along with numerous messages for Christmas and the Year 2021, I received the day before yesterday from President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania; and yesterday that of President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

The Trumps say…: “We are a large conglomerate that is recovering from one of the worst years in our history, due to the pandemic. We are great because we fight together. On behalf of the First Family, we wish you, and all of you, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! ”.

The Bidens say…: “The difficult days that we have lived and live, serve to show that we know how to maintain our democratic strength. My wife and I wish you the best of happiness. ”

To rise from the bottom.- “The Boston Globe” recommends the Red Sox, sign George Springer, Trevor Bauer and D.J. LeMahieu, “if they want to bounce back from the shameful 2020 season.” Of course, that would not only mean super-multi-millionaire commitments, but also delivery of pick spots in the June draft. Well, Bostonians always know how … That’s life! …

Covit19azo.- Speaking of the Red Sox, the remarkable catcher of other times, and now the coordinator of the games in Fenway Park and surroundings, Jason Varitek, tested positive for coronavirus. After the general emergency, but none of the team’s workers are infected. And Varitek recovers triumphantly …

Mets v / s Red Sox.- A drawback that the Red Sox find, if they really want Springer, Bauer and LeMahieu, is called Steve Cohen, the debutant owner of the Mets. This gentleman celebrated Christmas yesterday, checking with his executives how the steps he ordered last weekend are going, before the agents of the three stellar bigleaguers …

Red experience.- By the way, in rebuilding the Mets, they named Zack Scott, vice president and assistant general manager; and he worked for the Red Sox for the last 17 years … God creates them and they come together! …

The Kris of the Cubs.- Meanwhile, Kris Bryant, is still in the roster of the Cubs, even when at Wrigley Field they have tried to get out of it. Bryant, who will be celebrating his 29th on January 4, may be a free agent in 2022, earning $ 18.6 million this year. His agent, Scott Boras, said he aims to sign him for $ 250 million for 10 years. The Cubs have spoken with no less than three teams about a negotiation. But they require three prospects with a bright future and that is not easy to achieve …

—————————————————Español——————————-

Para salir de abajo los Medias Rojas

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE).

“Navidad y Año Nuevo, la gran época para que madres y abuelas demuestren cuan buenas son en la cocina”… J.V.-

Entre Presidentes.- Junto con numerosos mensajes de Navidad y Año 2021, recibí anteayer el del Presidente Donald Trump y su esposa, Melania; y ayer el del Presidente electo Joe Biden y su esposa Jill.

Dicen los Trump…: “Somos un gran conglomerado que se recupera de uno de los peores años en nuestra historia, por la pandemia. Somos grandes porque luchamos unidos ¡En nombre de la Primera Familia, le deseamos a Ud, y a todos los suyos Feliz Navidad y un Feliz Año!”.

Dicen los Biden…: “Los días difíciles que hemos vivido y vivimos, sirven para demostrar que sabemos cómo mantener nuestra fuerza democrática. Mi esposa y yo le deseamos la mayor de las felicidades”.

Para salir de abajo.- “The Boston Globe” recomienda a los Medias Rojas, firmar a George Springer, Trevor Bauer y D.J. LeMahieu, “si quieren recuperarse de la vergonzosa temporada de 2020”. Desde luego, eso no solo significaría compromisos super-multi-millonarios, sino también entrega de sitios de escogencia en el draft de junio. Bueno, los bostonianos siempre saben cómo… ¡Así es la vida!…

Covit19azo.- Hablando los Medias Rojas, el notable receptor de otras épocas, y ahora el coordinador de los juegos en Fenway Park y alrededores, Jason Varitek, dio positivo en el examen de coronavirus. Tras la emergencia general, más ninguno de los trabajadores del equipo está contagiado. Y Varitek se recupera triunfal…

Mets v/s Medias Rojas.- Un inconveniente que encuentran los pati-rojos, si en realidad quieren a Springer, a Bauer y a LeMahieu, se llama Steve Cohén, el debutante propietario de los Mets. Este caballero celebró ayer la Navidad, chequeando con sus ejecutivos cómo van las gestiones que les ordenó el fin de semana pasado, ante los agentes de los tres estelares bigleaguers…

Experiencia roja.- Por cierto, en la reconstrucción de los Mets, nombraron a Zack Scott, vicepresidente y asistente del gerente general; y él trabajó para los Medias Rojas durante los últimos 17 años… ¡Dios los crea y ellos se juntan!…

El Kris de los Cachorros.- Entre tanto, Kris Bryant, sigue en el róster de los Cachorros, aún cuando en Wrigley Field han tratado de salir de él. Bryant, quien celebrará sus 29 el cuatro de enero, puede ser agente libre en 2022, y este año cobró 18 millones 600 mil dólares. Su agente, Scott Boras dijo que aspira firmarlo por 250 millones para 10 años. Los Cachorros han hablado con no menos de tres equipos acerca de una negociación. Pero exigen tres prospectos de brillante porvenir y eso no es fácil de conseguir…

