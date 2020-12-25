Christmas Cocktail Dedicated To The Child Jesus and Santa Claus – Cocktail navideño dedicado al Niño Jesús y a Santa Claus

“As a Christmas gift, Santa Claus, all I ask of you is that I get vaccinated soon against the coronavirus” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I can’t understand how or why, if Christmas is so beautiful, we only have it once every year.

How about another Christmas night June 24-25?

If the Child Jesus did not play baseball, because it had not been invented. So how did he entertain himself?

Could you imagine if Jesus had been a bigleaguer?

Saint Nicholas and the Child Jesus are wrong or they are very unfair, because they bring rich children very good gifts, while they fix the poor with whatever gift … If they are both good people, it should be the opposite, or shouldn’t it ?

Were the mule and the ox midwives? Because they were the ones who saw the Child being born.

Joe Biden is looking for a sleigh like Santa Claus, that goes via the White House.

We live this single week of peace and after 51 of wars. Thus we do not improve.

The Three Wise Men… they come from the East… with their little cup full of brandy… Aha, with what getting drunk while hooded, right?

What would we do in December if Christmas didn’t exist?

If Christmas did not exist, we would invent it now.

It surprises me that no one ever thought of setting up a diaper factory brand “Baby Jesús”.

Can you imagine the ad? …: “Ma’am, so that your baby can get dirty and wet as much as she wants without having to worry about it.”

“Around this Christmas season and on Thanksgiving, turkeys are terrified.”

Even though Andrés Eloy Blanco’s poem is octogenarian and famous, nobody has put a Nativity, a Pecebre, with the black Child Jesus.

Omar Vizquel, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling asked Santa Claus for 75% of the votes for the Hall of Fame.

Juan Puello asked San Nicolás for a formula to organize, whatever! the Caribbean Series 2021.

Dave Roberts asked San Nicolás for another World Series with the Dodgers against manager Kevin Cash.

Donald Trump asked Saint Nicholas for another Guardian Angel, because the one he has is very tired.

71 bigleaguers were born on December 25. Among them Manny Trillo 1950, Miguel Taveras 1981, Francis (Pud) Galvin in 1856; Nelson (Nelly) Fox in 1927, Rickie Hénderson, 1958.

Jesus …: If you and your father can do everything and if you are so good, why are there sick children and children who go hungry? … Why Jesus, on the other side there are those who have more than what they need? … Why Jesus, are there those who steal, kill and hate?

Why, Jesus, if you proclaim the truth and ask your followers not to lie, no one knows where you were or what you were doing between your 12 and 30 years?

What is life that Prefect of Bethlehem named Pontius Pilate?!

———————————————————-Español—————————–

Cocktail navideño dedicado al Niño Jesús y a Santa Claus

“De regalo de Navidad, Santa Claus, todo lo que te pido es que me vacunen pronto contra el coronavirus”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – No me explico cómo ni por qué, si la Navidad es tan bonita, la tenemos una sola vez cada año.

¿Qué tal otra noche de Navidad 24 al 25 de junio?

Si el Niño Jesús no jugaba beisbol, porque no se había inventado. Entonces, ¿cómo se divertía?

¿Si imaginan si Jesús hubiera sido bigleaguer?

San Nicolás y El Niño Jesús están equivocados o son muy injustos, porque a los niños ricos les llevan muy buenos regalos, mientras que a los pobres los arreglan con cualquier cosa… Si ellos dos son buena gente, debería ser al contrario, ¿o no?

¿La mula y el buey, eran parteros? Porque fueron los que vieron al Niño nacer.

Joe Biden anda buscando un trineo como el de Santa Claus, que vaya vía Casa Blanca.

Vivimos esta única semana de paz y después 51 de guerras. Así no mejoramos.

Los Tres Reyes Magos… vienen del Oriente… con su taparita llena de aguardiente… Ajá, con que emborrachándose encapillados, ¿no?

¿Qué haríamos en diciembre si no existiera la Navidad?

Si no existiera la Navidad la inventaríamos ya.

Me extraña que a nadie se le haya ocurrido poner una fábrica de pañales marca “Niño Jesús”.

¿Te imaginas el anuncio?…: “Señora, para que su bebé ensucie y moje cuanto quiera sin atarearla”.

“Por esta época navideña y en Thanksgiving, a los pavos les da pavor”.

Aún cuando el poema de Andrés Eloy Blanco es octogenario y famoso, nadie ha puesto un Nacimiento, un Pecebre, con el Niño Jesús negro.

Omar Vizquel, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens y Curt Schilling les pidieron a Santa Claus el 75% de los votos para el Hall de la Fama.

Juan Puello le pidió a San Nicolás una fórmula para poder organizar, ¡como sea! la Serie del Caribe 2021.

Dave Roberts le pidió a San Nicolás otra Serie Mundial con los Dodgers frente al mánager Kevin Cash.

Donald Trump le pidió a San Nicolás otro Ángel de la Guarda, porque el que tiene está muy cansado.

71 bigleaguers han nacido un 25 de diciembre. Entre ellos Manny Trillo 1950, Miguel Taveras 1981, Francis (Pud) Galvin en 1856; Nelson (Nelly) Fox en 1927, Rickie Hénderson, 1958.

Jesús…: Si tú y tu padre todo lo pueden y si Uds. son tan buenos, ¿por qué hay niños enfermos y niños que pasan hambre?… ¿Por qué Jesús, en el otro lado hay quienes tienen más de lo que necesitan?… ¿Por qué Jesús, hay quienes roban, matan y odian?

¿Por qué, Jesús, si pregonas la verdad y nos pides a tus seguidores no mentir, nadie sabe dónde estabas ni qué hacías entre tus 12 y tus 30 años?

¡¿Qué es de la vida aquel Prefecto de Belén llamado Poncio Pilato?!

