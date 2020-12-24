The $ million $ Christmas $ … – Lo$ millone$ navideño$…

“Marriage is what men pay for sex … And sex is what women pay for marriage” … Joey Adams.-

Tonight is Christmas Eve, tomorrow Christmas and in seven nights it will be New Years … I mean, right?! Congratulations and let’s fight together against the coronavirus !!

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Who is Johnny Bench, who turned 47 on the seventh of this month, referring to when he says…: “He was the best pitcher of all whom I caught for in my life from a bigleaguer. The one who best knew the secrets of pitching. His mind seemed gigantic to know what to throw at each batter. ”

The Answer…: Bench was his catcher when the Cincinnati Reds Tom Seaver.

Five of the future.- At Christmas breakfast, yesterday at El Camarón Borracho, in Miami Beach, four scout friends chose the five Latin American rookies, who they believe will be notable bigleaguers…: Yankees, Luis Gil, Dominican, catcher, 22 years old… Orioles , Yusnier Díaz, Cuban, outfielder, 24 years old … Cubs, Miguel Amaya, Panamanian, catcher, 21 years old … Brewers, Mario Feliciano, Puerto Rican, catcher, 22 years old … Giants, Helliot Ramos, Puerto Rican, outfielder, 21 years old …

-o-o-o-o-

“Modern art is when you buy a painting to cover a hole in the wall, and you finally decide that the hole looks better” … Anonymous.-

–o-o-o-

From the Tommy John to almost 10 million.- The right-hander, Noah Syndergaard, and the Mets, avoided arbitration by signing for 9,700,000 by 2021. This year he did not pitch, for the Tommy John surgery in March, but collected three million 592 thousand 593 dollars …

The anguish over a venue.- Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo lives a drama never suffered in 150 years of Major League Baseball. He has been clamoring for the past few weeks for a decision about the team’s headquarters in 2021. The free agents they need to sign cannot be signed without knowing where they will live between April and October. Last year they had Buffalo as their home …

That among millions you see yourself.- The Reds, who paid Trevor Bauer, 13 million dollars for the 2019 campaign, and 17 million 500 thousand for this year’s shortened season, offered him 18 million 900 thousand for the 2021. But, agent Rachel Luba aspires to five years for 150 million. In nine bigleaguer seasons, Bauer is 75-64, 3.90. This year, 5-4, 1.73, two shutouts in 11 appearances. Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays have an interest in him… That’s life!

-o-o-o-o-

“My credit is so bad that they don’t even accept my cash anymore” … Pacomio.-

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————-Español—————————-

Lo$ millone$ navideño$…

“El matrimonio es lo que los hombres pagamos por el sexo… Y el sexo es lo que las mujeres pagan por el matrimonio”… Joey Adams.-

Esta noche es Noche Buena, mañana Navidad y dentro de siete noches será Año Nuevo… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!. ¡¡Felicidades y luchemos unidos contra el coronavirus!!

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿A quién se refiere Johnny Bench, quien cumplió sus 47 el siete de este mes, cuando dice…: “Fue el mejor pitcher de todos a quienes les recibí en mi vida de bigleaguer. El que mejor conocía los secretos del pitcheo. Su mente parecía gigante para saber qué tirarle a cada bateador”.

La Respuesta…: Bench fue su receptor cuando los Rojos de Cincinnati, Tom Seaver.

Cinco del porvenir.- En el desayuno de Navidad, ayer en El Camarón Borracho, de Miami Beach, cuatro scout amigos escogieron los cinco novatos latinoamericanos, que creen serán notables bigleaguers…: Yankees, Luis Gil, dominicano, catcher, 22 años… Orioles, Yusnier Díaz, cubano, outfielder, 24 años… Cachorros, Miguel Amaya, panameño, catcher, 21 años… Cerveceros, Mario Feliciano, puertorriqueño, catcher, 22 años… Gigantes, Helliot Ramos, puertorriqueño, outfielder, 21 años…

-o-o-o-o-

“Arte moderno es cuando compras una pintura para tapar un hueco en la pared, y finalmente decides que el hueco se ve mejor”… Anónimo.-

–o-o-o-

De la Tommy John a casi 10 millones.- El lanzador derecho, Noah Syndergaard, y los Mets, evitaron el arbitraje al firmar por nueve millones 700 mil para 2021. Este año no lanzó, por la Tommy John en marzo, pero cobró tres millones 592 mil 593 dólares…

La angustia por una sede.- El mánager de los Blue Jays, Charlie Montoyo vive un drama jamás sufrido en 150 años de Grandes Ligas. Él ha clamado durante las últimas semanas, por una decisión acerca de la sede del equipo en 2021. Los agentes libres que necesitan contratar no pueden ser firmados sin enterarlos de dónde van a vivir entre abril y octubre. El año pasado tuvieron como casa a Búffalo…

Que entre millones te veas.- Los Rojos, que le pagaron a Trevor Bauer, 13 millones de dólares por la campaña de 2019, y 17 millones 500 mil por la chucuta de este año, le ofrecieron 18 millones 900 mil por la de 2021. Pero la agente Rachel Luba, aspira a cinco años por 150 millones. En nueve campañas de bigleaguer, Bauer tiene record de 75-64, 3.90. Este año, 5-4, 1.73, dos blanqueadas en 11 apariciones. Mets, Yankees, Medias Rojas y Blue Jays tienen interés en él… ¡Así es la vida!

-o-o-o-o-

“Mi crédito es tan malo, que ya no me aceptan ni mi dinero en efectivo”… Pacomio.-

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5