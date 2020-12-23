Wagner and Mantle Million Dollar Cards – Barajitas millonarias de Wagner y de Mantle

“The Negro Leagues gave the Major Leagues much more than the Major Leagues gave the Negro Leagues” … Pee Wee Reese.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks…: “Where is Nomar García Parra and what is he doing?”.

Friend Beto…: Now 47, Nomar is very active. He lives outside of Boston and is a television commentator with the Dodgers. Before he did it on the radio. He has also appeared in some television series filmed in Hollywood. In addition to being a notable shortstop, he hit 313 in his career, with 229 home runs and 936 RBIs, hitting over 300 nine times, including 357 in 1999 and 352 in 2000. However, he only remained two years as a candidate for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. with 5.5% of the votes in 2016 and 1.8% in 2016.

Casey Pidemonte, from Mexicali, asks…: “Is it true that a Mickey Mantle deck reached the same price as the Honus Wagner card, one and a half million to two million dollars?”

Friend Cas…: My dear colleague, German Carías Jr., informed me in 2018…: “A card from 1952, with Mickey Mantle, his second year in the majors, was insured for 12 million dollars, and transported by armored truck to the Historic Downtown Colorado, Monday, July 16, 2018, for 72-hour display. “I want the people to enjoy seeing my card,” said its owner, retired Denver attorney Marshall Fogel. ”

Germán continues…: “That little card was transported from the vault of a bank and placed in a certain box, which once housed the Thomas Jefferson Bible, with UV lens protection and temperature and humidity control. It was exhibited in the museum with the Play Ball exhibit, Fogel’s collection of baseball artifacts. One of the reasons this Mantle deck is so valuable is because many that didn’t sell were returned by retailers, to make room for the 1953 cards. Mantle wasn’t that famous. And those from ’52 were lost in the Hudson River, when the barge carrying them sank. There are only three in the world. The Honus Wagner T206 card from 1909 is valuable because he forbade them to be put into cigarette packs ”.

Robert Ponce, from Caracas, via email from Danny Díaz, asks …: “How do you resolve the play if a batter hits the home run ball and trotting to the bases breaks his leg and cannot continue?”

Friends Robby and Danno …: One of the coaches must ask for time, assist the home runner and send a pinch-hitter to run for him from the last base he has stepped on.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————Español————————-

Barajitas millonarias de Wagner y de Mantle

“Las Ligas Negras dieron a las Grandes Ligas mucho más que las Grandes Ligas a las Ligas Negras”… Pee Wee Reese.-

-o-o-o-

Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Dónde está y en qué se ocupa Nomar García Parra?”.

Amiga Beto…: Ahora de 47 años, Nomar está muy activo. Vive en las afueras de Boston y es comentarista de televisión con los Dodgers. Antes lo hizo por radio. También ha aparecido en algunas series de televisión filmadas en Hollywood. Además de notable shortstop, bateó para 313 en su carrera, con 229 jonrones y 936 impulsadas, nueve veces bateó sobre 300, incluso 357 en 1999 y 352 en 2000. Sin embargo solo permaneció dos años de candidato al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, con el 5.5% de los votos en 2016 y 1.8% en 2016.

Casey Pidemonte, de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que una barajita de Mickey Mantle alcanzó el mismo precio que la de Honus Wagner, millón y medio a dos millones de dólares?”.

Amigo Cas…: Mi querido colega, German Carías hijo, me informó en 2018…: “Una barajita de 1952, con Mickey Mantle, su segundo año en las Mayores, fue asegurada en 12 millones de dólares, y transportada en camión blindado para el Centro Histórico de Colorado, el lunes 16 de julio, 1918, a fin de exhibirla durante 72 horas. ‘Quiero que el pueblo disfrute viendo mi barajita’, dijo su propietario, el abogado retirado Marshall Fogel, de Denver”.

Sigue relatando Germán…: “Ese cartoncito fue transportado desde la bóveda de un banco y colocado en cierta caja, que una vez albergó a la Biblia de Thomas Jefferson, con protección de lentes UV y control de temperatura y humedad. Se exhibió en el museo con la exposición Play Ball, colección de artefactos del beisbol de Fogel. Una de las razones para que esta barajita de Mantle sea tan valiosa es porque muchas que no se vendieron, fueron devueltas por los minoristas, para dejar espacio a las de 1953. Mantle no era tan famoso. Y esas del ’52 se perdieron en el Río Hudson, cuando se hundió la barcaza que las transportaba. Solo existen tres en el mundo. La barajita de Honus Wagner T206 de 1909, es valiosa porque él prohibió que se pusieran dentro de cajetillas de cigarrillos”.

Robert Ponce, de Caracas, a través de email de Danny Díaz, pregunta…: “¿Cómo resuelven la jugada si un bateador saca la bola de jonrón y trotando las bases se le fractura una pierna y no puede seguir?”.

Amigos Robby y Danno…: Uno de los coaches debe pedir tiempo, auxiliar al jonronero y mandar a un emergente a correr por él desde la última base que haya pisado.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5