Letters from Beyond – From the Covid 1 bat for Pfizer laboratories – Las cartas desde • El Más Allá.- Del murciélago Covid 1 para laboratorios Pfizer

“Love for the first virus has become fashionable” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear and admired scientists at Pfizer…: Who knew they would study so much and work so hard, to end up investigating the characteristics of us poor bats ?! I imagine that they have done that, in order to invent the most famous vaccine in the history of mankind.

But they go well. What remains of the seven thousand 7 billion that lived in that little ball called the world will be eternally grateful, not only because they will end the virus attacks that they attribute to my internal faculties, but because the future of everyone there will be healthier .

I admire them, because they have worked in an unknown environment and have succeeded. In other words, they are heroes. And I beg you, if possible, exonerate my kind of guilt. Even, I think that here can be applied that charismatic guilt …: “It is not the fault of the blind, but the one who gives him the stick.”

For example, what is my fault that they turned me into consommé, someone rated me much tastier than chicken and took me whole? I did not know what would transmit the coronavirus. Moreover, I am not sure that I have transmitted it, nor that my fellow men do. There is no proof, but in the five Continents it is proclaimed that everything has been my work, of a Chinese bat.

We bats have had a misunderstood existence. They say we are mice with wings. We have a reputation as vampires. And all over the world they say that we are the ugliest animals, despite the bugs, fleas and bedbugs.

I understand that you wise friends do not think anything negative about us. Rather, they have invented something that will make us forget the accusations that they bestow on us. And I appreciate that with the sincerity of a dead bat.

I already know that there are three accredited vaccines against Covid19, but I am referring to Pfizer because they are the most famous. A laboratory so valuable that it already has medicines ready to cure Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. That is to say, that era that we used to call the old people will disappear and now we qualify as the third age.

Likewise, the human period will no longer be, child, adolescent, adult and how good you look !, but child, adolescent, adult and Pfizer with you.

My dear scientists …: From this More Here I will continue to monitor the march of the vaccine that I hope will erase me from the accusing mind of humanity. My logical wishes are that they achieve the greatest of successes and that everyone in that world get vaccinated soon and well.

Meanwhile, for you, without taking care of the distance, are my Christmas hugs, impregnated with a lot of health … Murcy.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————————–Español—————————-

Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- Del murciélago Covid 1 para laboratorios Pfizer

“Se ha puesto de moda el amor a primer virus”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis queridos y admirados científicos de Pfizer…: ¡¿Quién iba decir que estudiarían tanto y trabajarían tanto, para terminar investigando las características de nosotros, los pobres murciélagos?!. Imagino que eso han hecho, con el fin de inventar la vacuna más famosa en la historia de la humanidad.

Pero van bien. Lo que queda de los siete mil 7 mil millones que vivían en aquella bolita llamada mundo, les estarán eternamente agradecidos, no solo porque acabarán con los ataques del virus que le achacan a mis facultades internas, sino porque el futuro de todos allá será más saludable.

Los admiro, porque han trabajado en un medio desconocido y han triunfado. O sea, son próceres. Y les suplico que, de ser posible, exoneren a mi clase de culpa. Incluso, creo que aquí se puede aplicar aquel dicharacho castizo…: “No tiene la culpa el ciego, sino quien le da el garrote”.

Por ejemplo, ¿qué culpa tengo de que me hayan convertido en consomé, alguien me calificara mucho más sabroso que la gallina y me tomara íntegro? Yo no sabía que transmitiría el coronavirus. Es mas, no estoy seguro de que lo haya transmitido, ni que mis congéneres lo hagan. No hay pruebas, pero en los cinco Continentes se pregona que todo ha sido obra mía, de un murciélago chino.

Los murciélagos hemos tenido una existencia incomprendida. Dicen que somos ratones con alas. Tenemos fama de vampiros. Y en todo el mundo afirman que somos los animales más feos, no obstante los zamuros, las pulgas y las chinches.

Entiendo que Uds. amigos sabios, no piensan nada negativo de nosotros. Más bien han inventado algo que hará olvidar las acusaciones que nos endilgan. Y eso lo agradezco con sinceridad de murciélago muerto.

Ya se que hay tres vacunas acreditadas contra el Covid19, pero me refiero a Pfizer porque son los más famosos. Un laboratorio tan valioso que ya tiene listas medicinas para curar el Alzheimer y el Parkinson. Es decir, desaparecerá esa era que llamábamos antes de los viejos y ahora calificamos como la tercera edad.

Igualmente, el período humano ya no será, niño, adolescente, adulto y ¡que bien te vez!, sino niño, adolescente, adulto y Pfizer contigo.

Mis queridos científicos…: Desde este Más Acá seguiré pendiente de la marcha de la vacuna que espero me borre de la mente acusadora de la humanidad. Mis deseos lógicos son porque logren el mayor de los éxitos y que todos en aquel mundo se vacunen pronto y bien.

Entre tanto, para Uds. sin cuidar la distancia, van mis abrazos navideños, impregnados de mucha salud… Murcy.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5