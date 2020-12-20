Famous People Have No Private Lives – Los Famosos No Tienen Vida Privada

“The least private in this world is the private lives of famous people” … J.V.

–o-o-o-o-

Take it seriously or make a joke, but you won’t be able to see anything.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Whether you like it or not, get mad or not, it is impossible to have a private life if your name is Babe Ruth, Héctor Espino, Lou Gehrig, Luis Aparicio, Derek Jeter, Jackie Róbinson, Omar Vizquel, Ty Cobb, Roberto Clemente, David Concepción, Fernando Valenzuela, Manny Mota, José Altuve, Ferguson Jenkins, Miguel Cabrera, Martín Dihigo or Dennis Martínez.

Ruth could not prevent the publication of his childhood life as a delinquent; It was learned from Espino that he smashed a bat against a dugout, because he had left seven men on bases that night; Gehrig found all the other cities very strange, because before he was a bigleaguer, he had never left New York; Aparicio was rejected for compulsory military service because he had flat feet; Jeter and his little sister, Sharlee, had to sign an agreement with their father, Sanderson Charles Jeter, about what to do and what not to do each year.

Jackie cried more than once because of the insults from players and fans that he heard in the stadiums; Vizquel must accept that millions of people want to know more about the alleged domestic violence against his wife Blanca; Cobb, aggressive as he was, tolerated fans wanting to know how and why, just when he was going to training for the first time, in 1905, his mother shot and killed his father; Clemente accepted that he was haughty, badly bred, towards some white Americans.

Concepción cannot deny that before buying his extraordinary farm, he planned to set up a liquor distribution, an idea that his wife took from him; Valenzuela was very scolded by his girlfriend (today his wife), because in the best of his days as a pitcher, he allowed himself to be portrayed naked, photos that were published internationally … Manny Mota cannot deny that he charged 100 dollars to Spanish-speaking journalists, for granting them interviews; José Altuve tells how he was rejected by several scouts, claiming that he was too short to play in the Major Leagues; Jenkins cannot see that he was tried and sentenced in Montreal for drug trafficking.

Cabrera accepts that once, early in his career, he was accused of domestic violence; When he was manager of the Leones del Caracas (1952-´53), Dihigo tried to attack a young journalist in the team’s dugout. The masseur, Jesús Rodil, who had been a boxer, avoided it… Dennis never hid that he had serious alcohol problems. He overcame them and was a better pitcher afterwards.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

baseball5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————————Español——————————————

Los Famosos No Tienen Vida Privada

“Lo menos privado en este mundo es la vida privada de los famosos”… J.V.

–o-o-o-o-

Tómalo en serio o échalo a chiste, pero no podrás ocular nada.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo quieras o no, te enojes o no, es imposible tener vida privada si te llamas, Babe Ruth, Héctor Espino, Lou Gehrig, Luis Aparicio, Derek Jeter, Jackie Róbinson, Omar Vizquel, Ty Cobb, Roberto Clemente, David Concepción, Fernando Valenzuela, Manny Mota, José Altuve, Ferguson Jenkins, Miguel Cabrera, Martín Dihigo o Dennis Martínez.

Ruth no pudo evitar que se publicara lo de su vida infantil de delincuente; de Espino se supo que destrozó un bate contra un dugout, porque había dejado esa noche siete hombres en bases; Gehrig encontraba muy extrañas todas las demás ciudades, porque antes de ser bigleaguer, nunca había salido de Nueva York; Aparicio fue rechazado por el servicio militar obligatorio porque tenía los pies planos; Jeter y su hermanita, Sharlee, tenían que firmar con su padre, Sánderson Charles Jeter, de puño y letra, un convenio, acerca de lo que tenían que hacer y lo que no debían hacer durante cada año.

Jackie lloró más de una vez por los insultos de peloteros y fanáticos que oía en los estadios; Vizquel debe aceptar que millones de personas quieran saber más de la supuesta violencia doméstica contra su esposa Blanca; Cobb, con todo y su carácter agresivo, toleró que los fanáticos quisieran saber cómo y por qué, justo cuando iba por primera vez a los entrenamientos, en 1905, su mamá mató a tiros a su papá; Clemente aceptó que era altanero, mal críado, para con algunos estadounidenses blancos.

Concepción no puede negar que antes de comprar su extraordinaria finca, proyectaba montar una distribución de licores, idea que le quitó su esposa; Valenzuela fue muy regañado por su novia (hoy día su esposa), porque en lo mejor de sus días de lanzador, se dejó retratar desnudo, fotos que fueron publicadas internacionalmente… Manny Mota no puede negar que cobraba 100 dólares a periodistas de habla hispana, por concederles entrevistas; José Altuve cuenta cómo fue rechazado por varios scouts, alegando que era muy pequeño para jugar en Grandes Ligas; Jenkins no puede ocular que fue juzgado y sentenciado en Montreal, por tráfico de drogas.

Cabrera acepta que una vez, a comienzos de su carrera, fue acusado de violencia doméstica; cuando era mánager de los Leones del Caracas (1952-´53), Dihigo intentó agredir a un joven periodista en el dugout del equipo. El masajista, Jesús Rodil, quien había sido boxeador, lo evitó… Dennis nunca ocultó que tuvo graves problemas de alcoholismo. Los superó y fue mejor lanzador después.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5