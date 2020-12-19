La Peña Martín Dihigo Party in Havana – La Peña Martín Dihigo De Fiesta en La Habana. 

“The catcher is necessary, because if not, there are many passed balls” … CASEY STENGEL.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): My friends at the Martín Dihigo Baseball Club, in Havana, are happy, celebrating Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to elevate Black League teams and players to Major League status.

Manfred planned to make that announcement at the opening of the 2020 season, since it was the hundredth anniversary of the appearance of the first Negro League. But the pandemic forced him to postpone the act.

The Cubans are right to be happy, very much partying, because Martín has been the best player born by a Latin American mother. And doctor, Ramón García, Ambassador of our Cuban supporters club in the United States, is the leader of the moment, proclaiming that truth.

There were seven Negro Leagues and they worked with good results between 1920 and 1948. They would have continued in action, but with the doors open in the Major Leagues for black players, since 1947, they had no reason or reason to exist.

The Negro Leagues…: Negro National League Primera (1920–1931); Eastern Colored League (1923–1928); American Negro League (1929); East-West League (1932), Negro Southern League (1932), Negro National League Second (1933–1948), Negro American League (1937–1948).

In addition to Dihigo, Jackie Róbinson and Larry Doby, hundreds of magnificent players passed through these Leagues, such as Joshúa Gibson, Buck Leonard, Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio, Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, Roy Campanella, Turkey Stearnes, Oscar Charleston, Walter (Buck ) Leonard, Don Newcombe, James (Cool Papa) Bell.

Ray (Talúa) Dandrige, Monte Irvin, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Hilton Smith, Leon Day, Willie (Diablo) Wells, Williard Brown, Raymond (Jabao) Brown, Walter (Buck) Leonard, Hank (Machine Gun) Thompson and the launcher become the triumphant manager of that baseball, Andrew (Rube) Foster.

Now, black players did not try or expect to be accepted into the majors, after a 60-year veto. They were fighting for something very different…: To make room in each Big League for a team of pure blacks.

The executives of the majors convinced those of the Negro Leagues that this idea would not help racial integration, but on the contrary, it could increase the white-black struggle, since it would be a matter of pitting pure blacks against pure whites.

And they also made them see how in two teams, there would be only the blacks that fit in those rosters, while if all the teams could hire them there would be many more at the highest level.

———————————————–Español—————————————–

La Peña Martín Dihigo De Fiesta en La Habana.

“El catcher hace falta, porque si no, hay muchos passed balls”… CASEY STENGEL.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Mis amigos de la Peña Beisbolera Martín Dihigo, de La Habana, están felices, celebrando la decisión del comisionado, Rob Manfred, de elevar a la condición de Grandes Ligas las memorias de las Ligas Negras.

Manfred planificó hacer ese anuncio al inaugurarse la temporada de este 2020, ya que se cumplían cien años de la aparición de la primera Liga Negra. Pero la pandemia lo obligó a posponer el acto.

Tienen razón los cubanos de la pelota en estar de plácemes, muy fiesteros, porque Martín ha sido el mejor pelotero parido por una madre latinoamericana. Y el médico, Ramón García, Embajador de nuestra peña cubana en Estados Unidos, es el líder del momento, pregonando esa verdad.

Las Ligas Negras fueron siete y funcionaron con buenos resultados entre 1920 y 1948. Hubieran seguido en la acción, pero ya con las puertas abiertas en las Grandes Ligas para los peloteros negros, desde 1947, no tenían por qué ni para qué existir.

Las Ligas Negras…: Negro National League Primera (1920–1931); Eastern Colored League (1923–1928); American Negro League (1929); East-West League (1932), Negro Southern League (1932), Negro National League Segunda (1933–1948), Negro American League (1937–1948).

Además de Dihigo, Jackie Róbinson y Larry Doby, centenares de magníficos jugadores pasaron por estas Ligas, como Joshúa Gibson, Buck Leonard, Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio, Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, Roy Campanella, Turkey Stearnes, Oscar Charleston, Walter (Buck) Leonard, Don Newcombe, James (Cool Papa) Bell.

Ray (Talúa) Dandrige, Monte Irvin, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Hilton Smith, León Day, Willie (Diablo) Wells, Williard Brown, Raymond (Jabao) Brown, Walter (Buck) Leonard, Hank (Ametralladora) Thompson y el lanzador convertido en triunfal dirigente de ese beisbol, Andrew (Rube) Foster.

Ahora, los peloteros negros no trataban ni esperaban que los aceptaran en Grandes Ligas, después de 60 años de veto. Ellos luchaban por algo muy diferente…: Que abrieran espacio en cada Liga Grande para un equipo de puros negros.

Los ejecutivos de las Mayores convencieron a los de las Ligas Negras de que esa idea no ayudaría a la integración racial, sino por el contrario, podía aumentar la lucha blancos-negros, puesto que se trataría de enfrentar a puros negros con puros blancos.

Y también les hicieron ver cómo en dos equipos, habría solo los negros que cupieran en esos rósters, mientras que si todos los equipos podían contratarlos serían muchos más en el máximo nivel.

