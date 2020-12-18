Optimism in Boston’s Rotation – Rotación de M. Rojas Optimismo en Boston

“A love‘ from a movie! ’Lasts only two hours”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** The Phillies, founded in 1883, have won two World Series, 1980 to the Royals in six games, and in 2008, in five dates to the Rays. Now the new owner in Philadelphia, businessman John Middleton, whose fortune is $ 3.4 billion, wants a team that wins often, so he brought Dave Dombrowski into his office as president, and told him … : “I have hired you because you are one of the two forces necessary to win. The other is my checkbook ”… ** Rain of Christmas cards. Interesting and exciting how they survive, even in this era of so much communication via technology. I have those of the 30 teams of the majors, 41 of the minors and the Hall of Fame, with a handwritten message and signed by their President, Tim Mead … ** At Fenway Park they are very excited about how things are going to select the rotation. The lefties, Eduardo Rodríguez, a native of Valencia, and Chris Sale, are recovering from their injuries, and will be at 100% when training begins. Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Tanner Houck will complete the group, and for emergencies, Maracayan Bryan Mata and Connor Seabold. However, the manager Alex Cora told me that they are looking for another starter in the market …

** For example, Red Sox executives speak with Rachel Luba, agent for the best free agent pitcher of the moment, Trevor Bauer, who will turn 30 for him on January 17. He has pitched in nine seasons, for a record of 75-64, 3.90, and has collected in his career, 47 million 248 thousand 332 dollars. Including 17,500,000 from the Reds this year. Rachel says to expect 150 million for five seasons, to 30 million per year, and that the Giants are about to accept that … Who knows! …

** Blanca, the beaten wife Omar of Omar Vizquel and his lawyers, hope that there will be a sentence in their case of domestic violence, in mid-January … ** The catcher Mike Zunino, signed with the Rays for a year for two millions. In 2020 he hit 147… ** The pandemic situation has turned the signing of free agents into a slow motion operation. Justified. If at this point it is unknown when the season will open and how many games it will be. In addition, the Winter Meeting, which would have been held these days, disappeared … I mean, right? …

————————————————-Español———————————–

Rotación de M. Rojas Optimismo en Boston

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** Los Phillies, fundados en 1883, han ganado dos Series Mundiales, 1980 a los Royals en seis juegos, y en 2008, en cinco fechas a los Rays. Ahora el nuevo propietario en Philadelphia, el hombre de negocios, John Middleton, cuya fortuna es de tres mil 400 millones de dólares, quiere un equipo que gane seguido, por lo que llevó a sus oficinas a Dave Dombrowski como presidente, y le dijo…: “Lo he contratado porque Ud. es una de las dos fuerzas necesarias para ganar. La otra es mi chequera”… ** Lluvia de tarjetas Navideñas. Interesante y emocionante cómo subsisten, aún en esta era de tanta tecnología comunicacional. Tengo las de los 30 equipos de las Mayores, 41 de las menores y la del Hall de la Fama, con mensaje de puño y letra y firmado por su Presidente, Tim Mead… ** En Fenway Park están muy entusiasmados por cómo van la labores para armar la rotación. Los zurdos, Eduardo Rodríguez, nativo de Valencia, y Chris Sale, se recuperan de sus lesiones, y estarán al 100% al comenzar los entrenamientos. Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta y Tanner Houck completarán el grupo, y para emergencias, el maracayero Bryan Mata y Connor Seabold. No obstante, me dijo el mánager, Alex Cora, que buscan otro abridor en el mercado…

** Por ejemplo, ejecutivos de los Medias Rojas hablan con Rachel Luba, agente del mejor pitcher agente libre del momento, Trevor Bauer, quien cumplirá sus 30 el 17 de enero. Ha lanzado en nueve temporadas, para record de 75-64, 3.90, y ha cobrado en su carrera, 47 millones 248 mil 332 dólares. Incluídos 17 millones 500 mil de los Rojos este año. Rachel dice esperar 150 millones por cinco campañas, a 30 millones por año, y que los Gigantes están por aceptar eso… ¡Vaya usted a saber!…

· ** Blanca, la aporreada esposa Omar de Omar Vizquel y sus abogados, esperan que haya sentencia en su caso de violencia doméstica, a mediados de enero… ** El catcher Mike Zunino, firmó con los Rays para un año por dos millones. En 2020 bateó para 147… ** La situación pandémica ha convertido en operación cámara lenta la firma de agentes libres. Justificado. Si es que a estas alturas se ignora cuándo se inaugurará la temporada y a cuantos juegos será. Además, el Mítin de Invierno, que se hubiera celebrado por estos días, desapareció… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?…

