The Omar Vizquel Case And The English Press – El Caso de Omar Vizquel Y La Prensa En Inglés

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week …: Omar Vizquel, held seven positions in the Major Leagues, especially shortstop, and even designated and less of a pitcher, catcher and centerfielder, is the only shortstop candidate for the Hall of Fame 2021. How many natives of that position from Latin America been elevated to Cooperstown?

The Answer …: 26 shortstops have been inducted, only one Latin American, Luis Aparicio, in 1984.

The other immortals.- The 25 shortstops in the Hall of Fame, in addition to Aparicio. In alphabetical order plus the year of your choice…: Luke Appling 1964, Dave Bancroft 1971, Ernie Banks 1977, Lou Boudreau 1970, Joe Cronin 1956, George Davis 1968, Travis Jackson 1982, Hughie Jennins 1945, Derek Jeter 2020, Barry Larkin 2012 , Pop Loyd 1997, Rabbit Maranville 1954, Pee Wee Reese 1984, Cal Ripken 2007, Phil Rizzuto 1964, Joe Sewell 1977, Ozzie Smith 2002, Joe Tinker 1946, Alan Trammell 2018, Arky Vaughan 1985, Honus Wagner 1936, Bobby Wallace 1953, John Montgómery Ward 1964, Willie Wells 1997, Robin Yount 1999.

The Vizquel case.- Ken Rosental said it on MLB.com…: “He’s not the person you see (he’s not the person you think)”. About Omar Vizquel accused of domestic violence.

They propose 2021 short season.- The commissioner proposes to inaugurate the 2021 season in May, instead of April, and play 140 games per team, instead of 162. He alleges that February and March will be months of anti-pandemic vaccination instead of training…

He was the designated one! – The salvation of baseball seems in sight, because Major League Baseball, apparently, wants to keep the National League WITHOUT a designated hitter. They discussed the case with the Major League Baseball Players Association, at the same time they discussed the seven-inning games in the double headers, the free runner at second base in the extra innings, relievers forced to pitch no fewer than three batters, expansion of the playoff rosters. They could adopt some of these new Rules for 2021, but it will be in 2022 when they are definitively approved, since until then the new collective contract will be in force … It will be dawn and we will see! …

——————————————————Español———————————

El Caso de Omar Vizquel Y La Prensa En Inglés

La Pregunta de la Semana…: Omar Vizquel, ocupó siete posiciones en Grandes Ligas, especialmente shortstop, e incluso designado y menos lanzador, catcher y centerfielder, es el único shortstop candidato al Hall de la Fama 2021. ¿Cuántos de esa posición nativos de Latinoamérica han sido elevados a Cooperstown?

La Respuesta…: Han sido elevados 26 shortstops, uno solo latinoamericano, Luis Aparicio, en 1984.

Los otros inmortales.- Los 25 shortstops en el Hall de la Fama, además de Aparicio. Por orden alfabético más el año de su elección…: Luke Appling 1964, Dave Bancroft 1971, Ernie Banks 1977, Lou Boudreau 1970, Joe Cronin 1956, George Davis 1968, Travis Jackson 1982, Hughie Jennins 1945, Derek Jeter 2020, Barry Larkin 2012, Pop Loyd 1997, Rabbit Maranville 1954, Pee Wee Reese 1984, Cal Ripken 2007, Phil Rizzuto 1964, Joe Sewell 1977, Ozzie Smith 2002, Joe Tinker 1946, Alan Trammell 2018, Arky Vaughan 1985, Honus Wagner 1936, Bobby Wallace 1953, John Montgómery Ward 1964, Willie Wells 1997, Robin Yount 1999.

El caso Vizquel.- Lo dijo Ken Rosental en MLB.com…: “He´s not the person you see (él no es la persona tú crees)”. Acerca de Omar Vizquel acusado de violencia doméstica.

Proponen 2021 chucuta.- El comisionado propone inaugurar la temporada 2021 en mayo, en vez de abril, y jugar 140 veces por equipo, en vez de 162. Alega que en febrero y marzo van a ser meses de vacunación anti pandemia en vez de entrenamientos…

¡Fueeeera el designado!.- La salvación del beisbol parece a la vista, porque Major League Baseball, aparentemente, quiere mantener a la Liga Nacional SIN designado. Discuten el caso con la Major League Baseball Players Association, al mismo tiempo que tratan lo de los juegos de siete innings en los double headers, el corredor gratis en segunda base en los innings extras, relevistas obligados a lanzarles a no mnos de tres bateadores, la expansión de los rósters para playoffs. Podrían adoptar algunas de esas nuevas Reglas para 2021, pero será en 2022 cuando se aprueben definitivamente, ya que hasta entonces estará vigente el nuevo contrato colectivo… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

