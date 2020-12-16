“Humor is the wickedness of adults said with the naivety of children” … Miguel Gila.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you indicate where you write from?

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “If a hitter with two strikes comes out due to injury, expulsion or other cause, does the pinch hitter who hits for him inherit the account? If it is a strikeout, who do they write it to, the one who left or the one who entered?

Friend MM…: The emergent inherits the account, and if it is a strikeout, he is charged, but the scorer must add a note, relating to what happened.

Teresfael Estrada G. from Culiacán, asks …: “What do you think of the imposition that forces the Indians to change their name, and what will the new name be?”

Friend Teres …: They decided to abandon the name that has distinguished them for 106 years, since 1914 these days, to avoid confrontations with indigenous communities. I believe that it does not affect Aboriginal descendants if a Major League team is called Indians. On the contrary, it inspires love for them. But there are those who think otherwise. It is possible that in 2021 it will still be the Cleveland Indians, they have also proposed The Cleveland Baseball Team. Now, from 2022 onwards, it is possible that they are the Spiders (Spiders).

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks …: “Why when creating baseball, did they impose running counterclockwise and not the other way?”

Friend Alci …: Because you had to run somewhere. And in cricket, grandfather of baseball, you run straight ahead and not cross to the left.

Ernesto Rivadavia, from Hermosillo, asks…: “As you already know, because I have written to you several times, I am a fan of the Yankees and the Naranjeros. You. He thinks it’s convenient for the Yankees to sign DJ LeMahieu for the $ 100 million he is asking for five years. And what does DJ mean? If they are your initials, why don’t you use the names? ”

Net Friend…: The Yankees have nowhere to get a better second baseman than LeMahieu, who at 32 years of age is in the prime of his career. He is a tremendous hitter, with two titles, the one in 2016, with the Rockies, when he hit 348, and this year, 364, with the Yankees. And in his 10 seasons, he has hit 305, 85 home runs and 478 RBIs. On the defensive, he knows very well the difficult mission of defending the area corresponding to second base. The Yankees paid him 12 million in 2019 and another 12 million this year. Why not 100 million until 2025, if not less than three other teams claim it, Blue Jays, Mets, Nationals? And DJ is for David John. He prefers initials.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————-Español——————————

Los Yankees Deben Firmar A DJ LeMahieu

“El humor es la maldad de los adultos dicha con la ingenuidad de los niños”… Miguel Gila.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “Si un bateador con dos strikes, sale por lesión, expulsión u otra causa, ¿el emergente que batea por él hereda la cuenta?. Si es strikeout ¿a quién se lo anotan, al que salió o al que entró?”.

Amigo MM…: El emergente hereda la cuenta, y si es strikeout se le carga a él, pero el anotador debe añadir una nota, relatando lo ocurrido.

Teresfael Estrada G. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de la imposición que obliga a los Indios a cambiar de nombre, y cuál será el nuevo nombre?”.

Amigo Teres…: Decidieron abandonar el nombre que los ha distinguido durante 106 años, desde

1914 por estos días, para evitar enfrentamientos con comunidades indígenas. Considero que en nada afecta a los descendientes de aborígenes si un equipo de Grandes Ligas es llamado Indios. Todo lo contrario, inspira amor por ellos. Pero hay quienes opinan otra cosa. Es posible que en 2021 todavía sean los Indios de Cleveland, también han propuesto The Cleveland Baseball Team. Ahora, desde 2022 en adelante, es posible que sean los Spiders (Arañas).

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: “¿Por qué al crear al beisbol, impusieron correr en sentido contrario a las manecillas del reloj y no por el otro lado?”.

Amigo Alci…: Porque había que correr hacia algún sitio. Y en el cricket, abuelo del beisbol, se corre de frente y no cruzando a la izquierda.

Ernesto Rivadavia, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “Como ya sabrá, porque le he escrito varias veces, soy fanático de los Yankees y de los Naranjeros. ¿Ud. cree conveniente que los Yankees contraten a DJ LeMahieu por los 100 millones de dólares que pide para cinco años. Y ¿qué quiere decir lo de DJ?. Si son sus iniciales, ¿por qué no usa los nombres?”.

Amigo Neto…: Los Yankees no tienen dónde conseguir un segunda base mejor que LeMahieu, quien en sus 32 años de edad está en lo mejor de su carrera. Es tremendo bateador, con dos títulos, el de 2016, con los Rockies, cuando bateó para 348, y el de este año, 364, con los Yankees. Y en sus 10 temporadas ha bateado para 305, 85 jonrones y 478 impulsadas. A la defensiva, conoce muy bien la difícil misión de defender el área correspondiente al segunda base. Los Yankees le pagaron 12 millones en 2019 y otros 12 millones este año. ¿Por qué no 100 millones hasta 2025, si no menos de otros tres equipos lo pretenden, Blue Jays, Mets, Nationals? Y DJ es por David John. Él prefiere las iniciales.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5