BREAKING NEWS: M.L.B. Will Add Negro Leagues to Official Records

Finally, Negro League players, approximately 3,400 from seven leagues that from 1920 to 1948 will now be considered professional major leaguers. Now let’s see how the record books will look like after their records are entered?
I mean let’s face it, baseball is and was baseball back then. They played with the same rules, same type of ball, gloves, bases, etc. They proved they were just as good in the many exhibition games Vs. white professional players they played and won . Babe Ruth supported and played in many barnstorming games with them, so why not count those records.
Congratulations to MLB for doing the right thing.
