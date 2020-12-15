All home runs, four per game – Todos los jonroneros de a cuatro por juego

“I am still the father of my children… Now, THEY WERE my children”… Joseph McKadew, –

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Hector Aguilar, from Montreal, asks …: “Can you publish the names of everyone who has hit four home runs in a major league game? Because a few days ago he published only a few.”

Friend Jeity…: With pleasure. In nine-inning games: Rocky Colavito 1959, Mike Cámeron 2002, Carlos Delgado 2003, Lou Gehrig 1932, Josh Hámilton 2012, Joe Adcock 1954, Ed Delahanty 1896, Scooter Gennett 2017, Shawn Green 2002, Gil Hodges 1950, Bob Horner 1986, Bobby Lowe 1894, JD Martínez 2017, Willie Mays 1961, Mark Whiten 1993. In extra innings: Pat Seerey 1948, Chuck Klein 1936, Mike Schmidt 1976.

Gustavo M. Rivas, from Obregón, asks…: “You. Do you think there will be a Caribbean Series in Mazatlán? ”.

Friend Tavo…: Who knows ?! Mazatlán deserves a good show in its stadium. So far they say yes, but do not explain how. They will try for the sale of advertising, which is in dollars. The television customers are from the United States.

Yésiko Salazar, from Orlando, asks…: “Besides Mariano Rivera, who have been the best Latin American closers in the majors?”

Friend Yes…: One of the first of ours to shine in such responsibilities was the Dominican José Mesa, two times champion, in 1995, with the Indians, when he saved 43 games; and with 45 saves in 2002, pitching for the Phillies. Others of ours who have been champions in the specialty…: José Valverde, also from Santiago, three times, in 2007 with Diamondbacks, 47 saved; in 2008, Astros, 44; in 2011, Tigres, 49; Francisco Rodríguez, Venezuelan, Angels, 62 saved in 2008; Armando Benítez, from the Dominican Republic, 47 in 2004, with the Marlins; Francisco Cordero, Dominican, Nationals, 47, 2005; Fernando Rodney, another Dominican, in 2014, 48, for the Rays; Edwin Díaz, Puerto Rican, 57 with the Mariners, 2018. Panamanian Mariano was the leading closer once, Yankees, 53, in 2004.

Omar Quintero, from Maracay, asks …: “Has a measurement ever been made to find out how many potential readers your column has?”

Amigo Moro…: Every year they do it in Mexico, not only in terms of my column, but also especially the material of the three newspapers of a chain. The last time, according to research that included Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the United States, some sites in Europe and Central America, both on paper and on the Internet, read this daily in Spanish and English, 362 thousand people. To all my readers, thank you very much.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

____________________________Español___________________

Todos los jonroneros de a cuatro por juego

“Sigo siendo el padre de mis hijos… Ahora, ELLOS ERAN mis hijos”… Joseph McKadew,-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Héctor Aguilar, de Montreal, pregunta…: “¿Puede publicar los nombres de todos los que han sacado cuatro jonrones en un juego de Grandes Ligas?, porque hace unos días publicó solo unos pocos”.

Amigo Jeity…: Con Mucho gusto. En juegos de nueve innings: Rocky Colavito 1959, Mike Cámeron 2002, Carlos Delgado 2003, Lou Gehrig 1932, Josh Hámilton 2012, Joe Adcock 1954, Ed Delahanty 1896, Scooter Gennett 2017, Shawn Green 2002, Gil Hodges 1950, Bob Horner 1986, Bobby Lowe 1894, J.D. Martínez 2017, Willie Mays 1961, Mark Whiten 1993. En extra innings: Pat Seerey 1948, Chuck Klein 1936, Mike Schmidt 1976.

Gustavo M. Rivas, de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Ud. cree que habrá Serie del Caribe en Mazatlán?”.

Amigo Tavo…: ¡¿Quién sabe?! Mazatlán merece un buen espectáculo en su estadio. Hasta ahora dicen que sí, pero no explican cómo. Tratarán por la venta de publicidad, que es en dólares. Los clientes de la televisión son de Estados Unidos.

Yésiko Salazar, de Orlando, pregunta…: “Además de Mariano Rivera, ¿quiénes han sido los mejores cerradores latinoamericanos en las Mayores?”.

Amigo Yes…: Uno de los primeros nuestros en brillar en tales responsabilidades, fue el dominicano José Mesa, dos veces campeón, en 1995, con los Indios, cuando salvó 43 juegos; y con 45 salvados en 2002, lanzando por los Phillies. Otros nuestros que han sido campeones en la especialidad …: José Valverde, también quisqueyano, tres veces, en 2007 con Diamondbacks, 47 salvados; en 2008, Astros, 44; en 2011, Tigres, 49; Francisco Rodríguez, venezolano, Angelinos, 62 salvados en 2008; Armando Benítez, de Dominicana, 47 en 2004, con los Marlins; Francisco Cordero, dominicano, Nationals, 47, 2005; Fernando Rodney, otro dominicano, en 2014, 48, para los Rays; Edwin Díaz, puertorriqueño, 57 con los Marineros, 2018. El panameño Mariano fue líder cerrador una, vez, Yankees, 53, en 2004.

Omar Quintero, de Maracay, pregunta…: “Se ha hecho alguna vez una medición para saber cuántos lectores potenciales tiene su columna?”.

Amigo Moro…: Todos los años lo hacen en México, no solo en cuanto a mi columna, sino también sobre todo el material de los tres diarios de una cadena. La última vez, según investigación que incluyó México, Colombia, Venezuela, Dominicana, Puerto Rico y Estados Unidos, algunos sitios de Europa y América Central, tanto en papel como en internet, leen ésto diariamente en castellano y en inglés, 362 mil personas. A todos mis lectores, muchas gracias.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5