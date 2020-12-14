The oldest in baseball turns 100 tomorrow – El más viejo del beisbol cumple mañana sus 100

Satchel Paige writes to Eddie Robinson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Ed…: I see you surrounded by your intimates, led by your wife, Bette, celebrating all weekend and approaching your first hundred years of age. A century! The oldest bigleaguer of the moment. How much can you tell about how to play first base, how to hit home runs, and how to be a good scout and an efficient MLB executive!

I died at 76, according to documents. But hey, I was already 80. My age was the subject of comments all the time. The truth was that in my hometown of Mobile, Alabama, black parents did not register their children at birth, but long afterward. My mother complied with these procedures for me on July 7, 1906, when I was four years old. And whoever did the procedure, registered me as born on that date.

But hey, the important thing is that tomorrow you will reach the centenary, because you were born on December 15, 1920. No wonder there has been a party in your town throughout the weekend. Your people Paris, not from France, but from Texas.

By the way, among so many anecdotes as a player, as a scout and as an executive in the Major Leagues, I find the one about your last home run in 1957, a decade and a half after your debut, very interesting.

I learned that at the beginning of May the Tigers released you, but soon the Indians signed you. On the 28th of that same month they played in Detroit, and in the ninth inning they sent you to bat for the pitcher with two on base. Pitching for them was the southpaw, Billy Hoeft. You took the ball from him and they won, 4-3.

I’ve been the oldest bigleaguer so far, but you’ve seen the game and the show more than anyone. You played with seven teams, all of the American League at the time, except the Red Sox.

You came to the Major Leagues with the Indians in 1942 and you barely consumed eight at bats, because they sent you to World War II for three years. But three seasons after you came back, you were in the World Series with the Indians, on the same team as Larry Doby. And you were general manager for the Braves when Hank Aaron hit the 715 home run, to beat Babe Ruth.

You started your career under the reserve clause, you appeared in four All-Star Games, in your last two seasons, 1956,1957, you played for five teams, Yankees, Athletics, Tigers, Indians and Orioles, you were an executive in the era of free agents and you signed figures like Reggie Jackson, Vida Blue and Dale Murphy.

Nothing to complain about. Not even the centuries-old pain, always better than the other option.

Hugs for birthdays and Christmases… Satch.

Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- El más viejo del beisbol cumple mañana sus 100

Satchel Paige le escribe a Eddie Róbinson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido Ed…: Te veo rodeado de tus íntimos, encabezados por tu esposa, Bette, celebrando durante todo el fin de semana y anexas tus primeros cien años de edad. ¡Un siglo! El bigleaguer más viejo del momento. ¡Cuánto podrás contar de cómo jugar en primera base, cómo disparar jonrones y cómo ser buen scout y un eficiente ejecutivo en Grandes Ligas!

Yo morí a los 76, según documentos. Pero óyeme, ya había cumplido los 80. Mi edad fue motivo de comentarios todo el tiempo. La verdad fue que en mi pueblo natal, Mobile, Alabama, los padres negros no solían registrar a los hijos al nacer, sino mucho después. Mi mamá cumplió con esos trámites en cuanto a mí, el siete de julio de 1906, cuando ha había cumplido cuatro años. Y quien hizo el trámite, me inscribió como nacido en esa fecha.

Pero bueno, lo importante es que mañana llegas al centenario, porque naciste el 15 de diciembre de 1920. Con razón ha habido fiesta en tu pueblo durante todo el fin de semana. Tu pueblo París, no de Francia, sino de Texas.

Por cierto, entre tantas anécdotas como pelotero, de scout y como ejecutivo en Grandes Ligas, me parece muy interesante la de tu último jonrón, en 1957, década y media después de tu debut.

Supe que a comienzos de mayo los Tigres te dejaron libre, pero pronto te firmaron los Indios. El 28 de ese mismo mes jugaban en Detroit, y en el noveno inning te mandaron a batear por el pitcher con dos en bases. Por ellos lanzada el zurdo, Billy Hoeft. Le sacaste la bola y ganaron, 4-3.

He sido el bigleaguer más viejo hasta ahora, pero tú has visto del juego y del espectáculo, más que nadie. Jugaste con siete equipos, todos los de la Liga Americana de la época, excepto los Medias Rojas.

Llegaste a Grandes Ligas con los Indios, en 1942, y apenas consumiste ocho turnos, porque te mandaron a la II Guerra Mundial por tres años. Pero tres temporadas después de tu regreso, estuviste en la Serie Mundial con los Indios, en el mismo equipo de Larry Doby. Y eras gerente-general de los Bravos cuando Hank Aaron sacó el jonrón 715, para superar a Babe Ruth.

Iniciaste tu carrera bajo la cláusula de reserva, apareciste en cuatro Juegos de Estrellas, en tus dos últimas temporadas, 1956,1957, jugaste para cinco equipos, Yankees, Atléticos, Tigres, Indios y Orioles, fuiste ejecutivo en la era de los agentes libres y firmaste a figuras como Reggie Jackson, Vida Blue y Dale Murphy.

Nada de qué quejarte. Ni siquiera de los dolores centenarios, siempre mejores que la otra opción.

Abrazos de cumpleaños y navideños… Satch.

