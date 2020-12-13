The brilliant history of the arrogant Dodgers – La brillante historia de los arrogantes Dodgers 

“Humor is the mirror where the stupidity of the human being is reflected” … Miguel Gila.-

In prestige, in fame, the Dodgers are the same as the Yankees.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If you’re wondering which team is as famous as the Bronx Bombers, the largest number of answers will be, the ones that were from Brooklyn and now from Los Angeles. But New Yorkers have won 27 of 40 World Series, while Los Angeles have only won seven of 23, since their founding as the Brooklyn Atlantics in 1883. The first of those victories was after 72 years of struggling, in 1955 over the Yankees. Now, last October they beat the Rays, but after a looooong 32-year wait.

That good atmosphere of the Dodgers is because they have always been a solid organization, with stories like that of Jackie Robinson, the first black in the Major Leagues in the 20th century, and like the move to California. So great is the prestige that most of its executives today are very arrogant. Of course, that does not detract from the quality of the game, or the show.

This time in Los Angeles, the winter is feverish, because the owners of the Dodgers, Magic Johnson, Stán Káster and his eight partners, did not invest 2.11 billion dollars in the purchase of the club in 2012 to see them lose often. Plus, they pay more than $ 150 million per season in player fees, so they may well demand more “Dom Perignon” champagne in the October club house from home club at Dodger Stadium.

And with that intention they made, at the end of last season, the stellar Mookie Betts, who receives 27 million annually.

The Dodgers made a mistake in 1955, which has possibly cost them a lot in history. It was when they did not protect Roberto Clemente from Rule 5. The team at that time would have been very winning with the Puerto Rican from Carolina in the lineup.

Now, in recent years, the Los Angeles club has tried to assemble winning rosters through negotiations with players of proven quality. Good examples are Kevin Brown, Mike Marshsll, Alfredo Griffin, Jay Howell, Jesse Orozco, Bob Welch, Jeck Savage, Matt Young, Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela, Yasmani Grandal, Jimmy Rollins, Howie Hendrick Kike Hernández, Austin Barnes , Julio Urías, Víctor González.

Regarding the winning teams of the World Series since 1903…: Yankees 27, Cardinals 11, Athletics and M Reds 9, Giants 8, Dodgers 7, Pirates and Reds 5, Tigers 4, Orioles, Twins, Braves, M. Whites, Cubs 3, Indians, Mets, Blue Jays, Marlins, Phillies, Royals 2, Diamondbacks, Angels, Astros, Nationals 1.

—————————————————–Español—————————————

La brillante historia de los arrogantes Dodgers

“El humor es el espejo donde se refleja lo estúpido del ser humano”… Miguel Gila.-

En prestigio, en fama, los Dodgers son iguales que los Yankees.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si se pregunta cuál equipo es tan famoso como los Bombarderos, la mayor cantidad de respuestas será, los que eran de Brooklyn y ahora de Los Ángeles. Pero los newyorkinos han ganado 27 de 40 Series Mundiales, mientras que aquellos solo han ganado siete de 23, desde su fundación como los Brooklyn Atlántics, en 1883. La primera de esas victorias fue después de 72 años de lucha, en 1955 sobre los Yankees. Ahora, en octubre pasado les ganaron a los Rays, pero después de una laaaaarga espera de 32 años.

Ese buen ambiente de los Dodgers se debe a que siempre han sido una sólida organización, con historias como la de Jackie Róbinson, primer negro en Grandes Ligas en el Siglo XX y como la mudanza a California. Tan grande es el prestigio, que la mayoría de sus ejecutivos de hoy son muy arrogantes. Desde luego, eso no le resta nada a la calidad de juego, ni al espectáculo.

Esta vez en Los Angeles, el invierno es febril, porque los propietarios de los Dodgers, Magic Johnson, Stán Káster y sus ocho socios, no invirtieron en 2012 dos mil 160 millones de dólares en la compra del club para verlo perder seguido. Además, pagan más de 150 millones por temporada en honorarios de peloteros, por lo que bien pueden exigir más champaña “Dom Perignon” en los octubres del club house de home club en Dodger Stadium.

Y con esa intención se hicieron, a fines de la temporada pasada, del estelar Mookie Betts, quien cobra 27 millones anuales.

Los Dodgers cometieron un error en 1955, que posiblemente, les ha costado mucho en la historia. Fue cuando no protegieron Roberto Clemente de la Regla 5. El equipo de esa época hubiera sido muy ganador con el boricua de Carolina en la alineación.

Ahora, en los últimos años, el club de Los Ángeles ha tratado de armar rósters ganadores vía negociaciones con peloteros de comprobada calidad. Buenos ejemplos son, Kevin Brown, Mike Marshsll, Alfredo Griffin, Jay Howell, Jesse Orozco, Bob Welch, Jeck Savage, Matt Young, Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela, Yasmani Grandal, Jimmy Rollins, Howie Hendrick Kike Hernández, Austin Barnes, Julio Urías, Víctor González.

En cuanto a los equipos ganadores de la Serie Mundial desde 1903…: Yankees 27, Cardenales 11, Atléticos y M Rojas 9, Gigantes 8, Dodgers 7, Piratas y Rojos 5, Tigres 4, Orioles, Twins, Bravos, M. Blancas, Cachorros 3, Indios, Mets, Blue Jays, Marlins, Phillies, Royals 2, Diamondbacks, Angelinos, Astros, Nationals 1.

