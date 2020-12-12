Bonds and Clemens ahead in vote for HOF – Bonds y Clemens adelante en votación para del HOF

“A man’s beard carries more bacteria and viruses than the fur of 10 stray dogs” … Rogelio Fortes, Spanish doctor.-

“Lord …: Guard me of the barbones that I will take care of the dogs!” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Who wants Kris? .- The Cubs have put, third baseman, Most Valuable of the National in 2016, Kris Bryant on the market. The problem is that in the shortened season he hit .206 in 34 games, when he collected $18 million 600 thousand dollars, he can go to arbitration at the beginning of 2021 and become a free agent in 2022. In six seasons he has accumulated a batting average of 280, with 142 home runs and 414 RBIs. I think it will be difficult to get out of Bryant, as Wrigley Field will ask for very valuable rookies for the trade …

Bonds and Clemens ahead. – Most of the voters for the Hall of Fame 2021, continue to debate on who to vote for. Generally, the majority vote after December 15. We can do it until the 31st at 12 midnight. Yesterday 31 forms were known of about 400 that are expected. The most voted, Barry Bonds, 69.7%, Roger Clemens, 69.7% and Curt Schilling, 66.7% They and Sammy Sosa are in the ninth year of candidates. The result will be announced on Tuesday, January 26 at six in the afternoon … you willwake and we will see! …

Latin American mourning.- He was a notable international figure as a sports leader, so his death, the day before yesterday in Venezuela, causes intense pain. Difficult to find someone capable of replacing Manuel Gallegos with his quality, his enthusiasm and his honesty. He is cried throughout Latin America …

Among out fielders you see. – The Mets were discussing yesterday with the people of Excel Sports Management, a possible contract with the center fielder of 31 years, George Springer. And do not think that they are going to have an excess of stellar out fielders, with Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, because second base is open because of the suspension of Róbinson Canó, and they would give it to McNeil, since in 2018 he played very good this position. Springer has been with the Astros his entire seven-year career, hitting 270, 174 home runs, 458 RBIs and 48 steals in 79 outings …

To be or not to be a journalist.- I was surprised that Fernando Arreaza cannot avoid writing about what he is completely ignorant of. He has taken to commenting on the Cooperstown Hall of Fame voting, and exhibits galloping ignorance. If you were a journalist, you would know how to use sobriety in these cases. But is not. Fernando tried to study to be a lawyer, and couldn’t. I never thought he was well prepared, but I did think it was sensible …

___________________________________Español——————————————

Bonds y Clemens adelante en votación para del HOF

“La barba de un hombre porta más bacterias y virus, que la pelambre de 10 perros callejeros”… Rogelio Fortes, médico español.-

“Señor…: ¡Cuídame de los barbones que yo me cuido de los perros!”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): ¿Quién quiere a Kris?.- Los Cachorros han puesto en el mercado al tercera base, Más Valioso de la Nacional en 2016, Kris Bryant. El problema es que en la temporada chucuta bateó para 206 en 34 juegos, cuando cobró 18 millones 600 mil dólares, puede ir a arbitraje al comenzar 2021 y hacerse agente libre en 2022. En seis temporadas ha acumulado promedio al bate de 280, con 142 jonrones y 414 impulsadas. Creo que será difícil salir de Bryant, ya que en Wrigley Field pedirán novatos muy valiosos para el cambio…

Bonds y Clemens adelante.- La mayoría de los electores para El Hall de la Fama 2021, siguen discutiendo acerca de por quiénes votar. Generalmente, la mayoría vota después del 15 de diciembre. Podemos hacerlo hasta el 31 a las 12 de la media noche. Ayer se conocían 31 planillas de cerca de 400 que se esperan. Los más votados, Barry Bonds, 69.7%, Roger Clemens, 69.7% y Curt Schilling, 66.7% Ellos y Sammy Sosa están en el noveno año de candidatos. El resultado se dará conocer el martes 26 de enero a las seis de la tarde… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

Luto latinoamericano.- Fue notable figura internacional como dirigente deportivo, por lo que su muerte, anteayer en Venezuela, produce intenso dolor. Difícil de encontrar a alguien capaz de sustituír a Manuel Gallegos con su calidad, su entusiasmo y su honradez. Se le llora en toda América Latina…

Entre out fielders te veas.- Los Mets discutían ayer con la gente de Excel Sports Management, un posible contrato con el center fielder de 31 años, George Springer. Y no piensen que van a tener exceso de out fielders estelares, con Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil y Michael Conforto, porque, la segunda base está base abierta por la suspensión de Róbinson Canó, y se la darían a McNeil, ya que en 2018 jugó muy bien esta posición. Springer ha sido de los Astros en toda su carrera de siete años, ha bateado para 270, 174 jonrones, 458 carreras remolcadas y 48 robos en 79 salidas…

Ser o no ser periodista.- Me ha sorprendido que Fernando Arreaza no sepa evitar escribir de lo que ignora por completo. Le ha dado por opinar acerca de las votaciones para El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, y exhibe una ignorancia galopante. Si fuera periodista, sabría utilizar la sobriedad en estos casos. Pero no lo es. Fernando trató de estudiar para ser abogado, y no pudo. Nunca lo creí bien preparado, pero sí pensaba que era sensato…

