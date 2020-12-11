They Weren’t From The Bronx, Dude, They Were The Mules from Manhattan – No eran del Bronx, chico, sino Mulos de Manhattan

“The doctor asked me, do you drink liquor? I answered him, sometimes… That is, sometimes I don’t drink ”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): ** Today its been 20 years that the Rangers signed Alex Rodriguez for $ 252 million over 10 seasons. The biggest contract in the history of the sport up to that date … ** Major League Baseball, approved 119 teams for the minor leagues starting in 2021. There were 600. Other teams can play, as independents … Incredible, but true!

** Nothing less than on the official Yankees page, something so serious, on Google, they tell of the arrival to the team in 1917, of their first Latin American, Armando Marsán, from Cuba. And I read …: “He was traded by the Carmelites from St. Louis to the Bronx Bombers for the utility Lee Magee.” Tremendous error, gentlemen. That year 1917, the Yankees didn’t even know they would ever be “from the Bronx” because they played in Manhattan. It was in 1923, when they finally moved to the Bronx and went from being “the Mules of Manhattan” to “the Bronx Bombers”, that is to say, no less than six years after the arrival of Marsán … ** They inform me from the commissioner’s office that the 2021 season is set to play 162 games per team. What is not decided is if they will accept fans in the stadiums. It all depends on the vaccine. By the way, when will they give the vaccine and how effective will it be? … I ask, right? …

“Luck is needed by those who do not know” … Anonymous.-

** Astros spokesmen commented that the organization is very optimistic in the Justin Verlánder case. The right-hander, the leader of Houston’s rotation, is recovering from an injury, and coaches say he now throws the fastball faster than before … ** The Mexican Summer League increased from 16 to 18 franchises, with the Reds from Veracruz and the Mariachis of Guadalajara. Many in Mexico think that they needed a reduction… ** Victim of the coronavirus, the scout who covered the Dominican Republic for the Dodgers, Jairo Castillo, 31 years old, died. He had previously worked with the Blue Jays and Brewers. He is remembered as an excellent co-worker, very cordial and always smiling … ** Shohei Ohtani will be used by the Angels in the style of Babe Ruth, as a hitter and as a pitcher in 2021. He is already throwing from the mound, and with the quality of Major Leagues… ** Three friendly scouts just informed me that, based on their observations, the teams that are best preparing for 2021 are the Blue Jays and the Mets. And none of those scouts work for these clubs …

“To violate the Rules and thus win the games, it is essential to know the Rules well” … Leo Durocher.-

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

baseball5@aol.com

No eran del Bronx, chico, sino Mulos de Manhattan

“Me preguntó el médico, ¿tomas licor?. Le respondí, a veces… Es decir, a veces no tomo”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): ** Hace hoy 20 años que los Rangers firmaron a Alex Rodríguez por 252 millones de dólares para 10 temporadas. El mayor contrato en la historia del deporte hasta aquella fecha… ** Major League Baseball, aprobó a 119 equipos para las ligas menores a partir de 2021. Eran 600. Pueden jugar otros equipos, como independientes… ¡Increíble, pero cierto! Nada menos que en la página oficial de los Yankees, algo tan serio, en Google, cuentan la llegada al equipo en 1917, de su primer latinoamericano, Armando Marsán, de Cuba. Y leo…: “Fue cambiado por los Carmelitas de San Luis a los Bombarderos del Bronx por el utility Lee Magee”. Tremendo pelón, caballeros. Ese año 17, los Yankees ni sabían que alguna vez serían “del Bronx”, porque jugaban en Manhattan. Fue en 1923, cuando se mudaron finalmente al Bronx y pasaron, de ser de “los Mulos de Manhattan” a “los Bombarderos del Bronx”, es decir, nada menos que seis años después de la llegada de Marsán… ** Me informan de la oficina del comisionado que la temporada 2021 es preparada para jugar 162 juegos por equipo. Lo que no está decidido es si aceptarán público en los estadios. Todo depende de la vacuna. Por cierto, ¿cuándo pondrán la vacuna y cuán efectiva será?… Pregunto yo, ¿no? …

“La suerte la necesitan los que no saben”… Anónimo.-

** Voceros de los Astros comentaron que la organización está muy optimista en el caso Justin Verlánder. El lanzador derecho, líder de la rotación de Houston, se recupera de una lesión, y los coaches dicen que ahora tira la recta a mayor velocidad que entes… ** La Liga Mexicana de Verano aumentó de 16 a 18 franquicias, con los Rojos de Veracruz y los Mariachis de Guadalajara. Muchos en México opinan que más necesitaban una reducción… ** Víctima del coronavirus, murió el scout que cubría Dominicana para los Dodgers, Jairo Castillo, de 31 años. Antes había trabajado con Blue Jays y Cerveceros. Es recordado como excelente compañero de trabajo, muy cordial y siempre risueño… ** Shohei Ohtani será utilizado por los Angelinos al estilo de Babe Ruth, como bateador y como lanzador en 2021. Ya está tirando desde la lomita, y con la calidad de Grandes Ligas… ** Tres scouts amigos me acaban de informar que, según sus observaciones, los equipos que mejor se preparan para 2021, son los Blue Jays y los Mets. Y ninguno de esos scouts trabaja para estos clubes…

“Para violar las Reglas y así ganar los juegos, es imprescindible conocer bien las Reglas”… Leo Durocher.-

