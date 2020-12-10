“Sandy Koufax has been the most notable Jewish athlete since Samson” … George Jessel, humorist.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: The first in the majors was Lou Gehrig. Then also Chuck Klein, Gil Hodges, Joe Adcock, Rocky Colavito, Willie Mays and Mike Schmidt. But neither could Babe Ruth nor Hank Aaron were not able to accomplish. What are we referring to?

The Answer.- Each of those hit four home runs in a game. Ruth and Aaron, they never could.

Urchela operated.- Colombian third baseman slugger for the Yankees, Giovanny Urshela, 29, convinced his father that he did not want to be a soccer player, but a bigleaguer. He reached the top in 2015 with the Indians. Now, with the Yankees, after the operation on his right elbow, he will not be able to attend training, and may be out in the first month of the season …

He hit for 199. He will collect $17 million.- Dominican first baseman Carlos Santana hit 199 this year with the Indians and will be 35 in April, but has been signed by the Royals for 2021 and 2022, for 17 million dollars …

Allen is dead. – At 78 years of age, Dick Allen died Monday, described as “one of the best hitters out of the Hall of Fame.” For 15 years, 1963-1977, he wore Phillies, White Sox and Athletic uniforms …

Concepción en Cinci.- The Reds Hall of Fame, in the Great American Ball Park, offers every Saturday in December, for children, bags with souvenirs at prices reduced by more than 50%. Among those souvenirs are photos of David Concepción, who is one of the exhibits in that museum.

“Historic …: Mike Schmidt was selected to third base by the National League in The 1989 All-Star Game. But he couldn’t play because he announced his retirement before the game.”

Relief Interviews.- The Reds and Angels trade relievers, both 30 years old. From Cincinnati they sent Cuban Raisel Iglesias to Anaheim, while from there they sent Californian Noé Ramírez in exchange …

A new Bradley.- In Fenway Park they tried yesterday to sign the free agent, 30-year-old center fielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. sensational on defense, but, in seven years, he had hit 221. Now, in the 2020 shortened season It was different, he had a 283 average, seven homers 22 RBIs …

“It is not that I am old, it is that my children and my grandchildren are already old” … J.V.-

———————————————-Español————————-

Slugger Yankee Fuera De Juego

“Sandy Koufax ha sido el más notable atleta judío desde Sansón”… George Jessel, humorista.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: El primero que lo logró en las Mayores fue Lou Gehrig. Después también, Chuck Klein, Gil Hodges, Joe Adcock, Rocky Colavito, Willie Mays y Mike Schmidt. Pero no pudieron Babe Ruth ni Hank Aaron. ¿De que se trata?

La Respuesta.- Cada uno de aquellos sacó cuatro jonrones en un juego. Ruth y Aaron, nunca pudieron.

Urchela operado.- El slugger tercera base colombiano de los Yankees, Giovanny Urshela, de 29 años, convenció a su padre de que no quería ser futbolista, sino bigleaguer. Llegó arriba en 2015 con los Indios. Ahora, con los Yankees, tras la operación de su codo derecho, no podrá asistir a los entrenamientos, y quizá esté fuera en el primer mes de la temporada…

Bateó para 199. Cobrará 17 millones.- El primera base dominicano, Carlos Santana, bateó para 199 este año con los Indios y llegará sus 35 años en abril, pero ha sido firmado por los Royals para 2021 y 2022, por 17 millones de dólares…

Ha muerto Allen.- A los 78 años de edad, murió el lunes Dick Allen, calificado como “uno de los mejores bateadores fuera del Hall de la Fama”. Durante 15 años, 1963-1977, vistió uniformes de Phillies, Medias Blancas y Atléticos…

Concepción en Cinci.- El Hall de la Fama de los Rojos, en el Great American Ball Park, ofrece cada sábado de diciembre, para los niños, bolsas con souvenirs a precios rebajados en más del 50%. Entre esos souvenirs figuran fotos de David Concepción, quien es uno de los elevados en ese museo…

“Histórico…: Mike Schmidt fue elegido para ocupar la tercera base por la Liga Nacional en El Juego de Estrellas 1989. Pero no pudo jugar porque anunció su retiró antes del juego”.

Entre relevistas.- Rojos y Angelinos intercambian relevistas, ambos de 30 años de edad. De Cincinnati mandaron a Anaheim al cubano Raisel Iglesias, mientras de allá enviaron en el cambio al californiano Noé Ramírez…

Un nuevo Bradley.- En Fenway Park trataban ayer de firmar al agente libre, center fielder de 30 años, Jackie Bradley Jr. sensacional a la defensiva, pero, en siete años, había bateado para 221. Ahora, en la temporada chucuta de 2020 fue diferente, dejó promedio de 283, siete jonrones 22 impulsadas…

“No se trata de que yo esté viejo, es que mis hijos y mis nietos ya están viejos”… J.V.-

