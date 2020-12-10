Connect with us

700,000 VIDEOS INCLUDING NEARLY EVERY PITCH OF THE 2016 SEASON ADDED TO MLB FILM ROOM POWERED BY GOOGLE CLOUD

Over 5 Million Videos & New Search Categories Now Available For Fans & Media to Create Custom Highlight Reels

Major League Baseball today made over 700,000 new videos available on MLB Film Room powered by Google Cloud for fans and media to search through, watch, create their own highlight reels and easily share with their personal communities by embedding on their websites, posting to Twitter, Reddit and Facebook or sending via email and text. This includes nearly every pitch of the 2016 Championship Season and Postseason, including the Chicago Cubs historic World Series title, bringing the total number of videos on MLB Film Room to 5,000,000+.

Since the release of MLB Film Room in early September, another half-dozen search filters have also been added, allowing users to find plays by date, pitch zone, pitch speed, exit velocity and hit distance, among the 40 unique search categories.

 With MLB Film Room’s launch on Sept. 8, traffic to MLB’s video search page has increased significantly year over year with a 100% increase in visits and a 300% increase in unique visitors.

MLB plans to continually update Film Room with new tools and additional video releases throughout the offseason. Users already can view pitch-by-pitch clips dating back to 2016 as well as historical clips from every decade dating back to 1926 in this highly curated digital library – a first-of-its-kind in sports.


Notable 2016 Highlights to Find on MLB Film Room Powered by Google Cloud

Try New Search Filters on MLB Film Room Powered by Google Cloud

