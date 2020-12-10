700,000 VIDEOS INCLUDING NEARLY EVERY PITCH OF THE 2016 SEASON ADDED TO MLB FILM ROOM POWERED BY GOOGLE CLOUD

Over 5 Million Videos & New Search Categories Now Available For Fans & Media to Create Custom Highlight Reels
Major League Baseball today made over 700,000 new videos available on MLB Film Room powered by Google Cloud for fans and media to search through, watch, create their own highlight reels and easily share with their personal communities by embedding on their websites, posting to Twitter, Reddit and Facebook or sending via email and text. This includes nearly every pitch of the 2016 Championship Season and Postseason, including the Chicago Cubs historic World Series title, bringing the total number of videos on MLB Film Room to 5,000,000+.
Since the release of MLB Film Room in early September, another half-dozen search filters have also been added, allowing users to find plays by date, pitch zone, pitch speed, exit velocity and hit distance, among the 40 unique search categories.
With MLB Film Room’s launch on Sept. 8, traffic to MLB’s video search page has increased significantly year over year with a 100% increase in visits and a 300% increase in unique visitors.
MLB plans to continually update Film Room with new tools and additional video releases throughout the offseason. Users already can view pitch-by-pitch clips dating back to 2016 as well as historical clips from every decade dating back to 1926 in this highly curated digital library – a first-of-its-kind in sports.
Notable 2016 Highlights to Find on MLB Film Room Powered by Google Cloud
- Pitch-by-Pitch videos of the Chicago Cubs historic Postseason run and first World Series victory in 108 years.
- Highlights from the historic Fort Bragg game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins – the first U.S. professional sports game ever played at an active military base
- All 549 of Mike Trout’s at-bats during his second MVP season, including all 173 hits
- Videos from David Ortiz’ final MLB season, including all 537 at-bats, 169 hits 38 of which were home runs, 48 of which were doubles and his final career triple.
- All 119 pitches from Max Scherzer’s 20-strikeout game against the Tigers en route to his second-career Cy Young Award and first in the National League
- Both home runs that Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hit in his Major League debut on Opening Day, the first player ever to accomplish that feat.
- Bartolo Colon’s first career home run, at nearly 43 years old, becoming the oldest player to hit his first MLB home run.
Try New Search Filters on MLB Film Room Powered by Google Cloud
- Search by Pitch Zone: Find videos based on where the ball ended up in the strike zone. Watch these pitchers paint the black >>
- Search by Date and Date Range: Relive historic moments from the most memorable games. Check out all of Giolito’s strikeouts from his 2020 no-hitter >>
- Search by Pitch Speed: Looking for the fastest strikeouts? Check out these heaters >>
- Search by Exit Velocity: Discover some of the hardest hit balls in the Statcast era. These balls came flying off the bat >>
- Search by Hit Distance: Homers over 475 ft? Watch these monster home runs >>
