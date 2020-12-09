Promising future for Mexicans in MLB – Prometedor porvenir de los mexicanos en MLB

“Last night I went to such a dangerous neighborhood that my Guardian Angel told me…: ‘I’m not going. If something happens, send me a text message ”… Yatuny Lagüeles.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Florencio Correa V. from Los Mochis, asks …: “How do you see the future of Mexicans in Major League Baseball?”

Friend Chencho…: Promising. And that is in sight. Mexican team owners are sending more and more players to organizations in the United States. That produces cases like Julio Urías and Víctor González, who with the Dodgers, in this year’s World Series, demonstrated how Mexicans have something to excel in the majors. In 2025 there should be about 15 bigleaguers from Mexico.

Richard M. Capriles M. from Caracas, asks …: “Do you have any report from the scouts about José Altuve in his early days?”

Friend Rich…: Among many others, I keep a report on Altuve in 2010, his last year in the minors. The Astros raised him in 2011. In the 40s roster he was considered 28th in quality, but in the California League it was 15. The report says…: “His defense is the best, fast and strong hands, more powerful arm. and polite, which makes it easy for him to double play. On offense, he has enough power to be a good second hitter. His hits go all over the field and he’s excellent at running the bases. ”

Gabriela Arrivillaga, from Jupiter, Florida, asks …: “What will happen to Francisco Lindor, about whose trade you have written a lot in recent times?”

Amiga Gaby …: The last information I got the night before said that the Indians would send shortstop Lindor, 27, to the Blue Jays, for the Cuban utility, of the same age, Lourdes Gurriel. Such a high-quality player change requires a lot of inquiry from both parties. And another aspect that needs time is the study of probabilities with players from other clubs.

Justino Fernández T. from Philadelphia comments…: “We Phillies fans are very proud of our team owner, John Middleton. He has lost several million dollars from this pandemic, but even though he has been offered many negotiations, he refuses to come out of 30-year-old right-hander Zack Wheeler and slugger Bryce Harper, 28, even though he would save about 400 million, which he will have to pay them until 2031. And he said…: ‘If they offer me Babe Ruth for any of them, I won’t change it. Well, Babe’s highest salary was $ 80,000 in each of the 1930s and 1931s.

——————————————–Español—————————–

Prometedor porvenir de los mexicanos en MLB

“Anoche fui a un barrio tan peligroso, que mi Ángel de la Guarda me dijo…: `Yo no voy. Si ocurre algo mándeme un mensaje de texto”… Yatuny Lagüeles.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Florencio Correa V. de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Cómo ve el futuro de los mexicanos en Major League Baseball ?”.

Amigo Chencho…: Prometedor. Y eso está a la vista. Los propietarios de equipos de México están enviando cada vez más peloteros a las organizaciones de Estados Unidos. Eso produce casos como los de Julio Urías y Víctor González, quienes con los Dodgers, en la Serie Mundial de este año, demostraron cómo los mexicanos tienen con qué destacar en las Mayores. En 2025 debe haber unos 15 bigleaguers de México.

Richard M. Capriles M. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Tiene Ud. algún reporte de los scouts acerca de José Altuve en sus comienzos?”.

Amigo Rich…: Entre muchos otros, conservo un reporte sobre Altuve en 2010, su último año en las menores. Los Astros lo subieron en 2011. En el róster de los 40 era considerado el 28 en calidad, pero en la Liga de California era el 15. Dice el reporte…: “Su defensiva es lo mejor, manos rápidas y fuertes, más brazo poderoso y educado, que le facilita hacer los double plays. En la ofensiva, tiene suficiente poder para ser un buen segundo bate. Sus batazos salen por todo el campo y es excelente corriendo las bases”.

Gabriela Arrivillaga, de Jupiter, Florida, pregunta…: “¿Qué ocurrirá con Francisco Lindor, de cuyo cambio ha escrito Ud. mucho en los últimos tiempos?”.

Amiga Gaby…: La última información que obtuve antenoche, decía que los Indios mandarían al shortstop Lindor, de 27 años, a los Blue Jays, por el utílity cubano, de la misma edad, Lourdes Gurriel. Un cambio de peloteros de tan alta calidad requiere muchas averiguaciones de las dos partes. Y otro aspecto que necesita tiempo, es el estudio de probabilidades con peloteros de otros clubes.

Justino Fernández T. de Philadelphia, comenta…: “Los seguidores de los Phillies estamos muy orgullosos del propietario de nuestro equipo, John Middleton. Ha perdido varios millones de dólares por ésto de la pandemia, pero aún cuando le han ofrecido muchas negociaciones, se niega a salir del lanzador derecho de 30 años de edad, Zack Wheeler, y del slugger Bryce Harper, 28, no obstante que se economizaría cerca de 400 millones, que deberá pagarles hasta 2031. Y ha dicho…: ‘Si me ofrecen a Babe Ruth por alguno de ellos, no lo cambio”. Bueno, el mayor sueldo del Babe fueron los 80 mil dólares en cada una de las temporadas de 1930 y 1931.

