ADAM WAINWRIGHT NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2020 ROBERTO CLEMENTE AWARD

All-Star Pitcher Established Big League Impact (BLI) To Help Provide Basic Human Needs Such as Food, Clean Water, Medical Care and Shelter Around the World

SECAUCUS, N.J. – All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright has been named recipient of the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award, the most prestigious individual player honor by Major League Baseball. Wainwright, nominated by the St. Louis Cardinals, is the sixth Cardinals player to win the Award, the most by any MLB Club, joining Hall of Famers Lou Brock (1975) & Ozzie Smith (1995) as well as Albert Pujols (2008), Carlos Beltrán (2013) and Yadier Molina (2018). Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. officially announced Wainwright’s selection during the first-ever Roberto Clemente Award special on MLB Network from Studio 21 in Secaucus, N.J.

Wainwright, who was previously nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award by the Cardinals from 2015 to 2017 and then 2019, is being recognized for his outstanding philanthropic work around the world through Big League Impact (www.bigleagueimpact.org), which he founded in 2013. Some of his highlighted efforts include:

Constructed Haiti’s Ferrier Village Secondary School, which opened for the 2019-2020 school year. Also partnered with Water Mission to build a clean water system for the community.

In Honduras, BLI funded the construction of a clean water system servicing more than 15,000 people.

In Ethiopia, his mission trip there led to the purchase of an 11-acre plot that is now the site of a clinic and a dairy and crop farm. Adam also partnered with Crisis Aid International to feed children in Africa who would have died of starvation, and also provided aid to help give victims of sex trafficking a new opportunity at life.

BLI’s relationship with Crisis Aid provides weekly meals for 3,000 families in the greatest need, including a local campaign that helps feed 200 families per year in South St. Louis.

In 2019, Big League Impact partnered with the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation to launch the MLB- and Club-backed “Home Plate Project” to address family and childhood food insecurity. To date, the effort has provided nearly 8 million meals across the United States and Canada, including 4 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 150 Major League players have worked with Big League Impact to bring their charitable aspirations to life, with appx. $5.8 million donated to 94 charities.

“Congratulations to Adam for this well-deserved recognition of his long and meritorious philanthropic efforts in St. Louis, across the United States and around the world,” said Commissioner Manfred. “The personal and dedicated attention he has given to addressing issues that affect those in greatest need is a wonderful demonstration of Roberto’s humanitarian legacy. He is most deserving to be counted among the recipients of this prestigious honor.”

In a joint statement, Roberto’s sons – Luis, Roberto Jr. and Enrique – said: “2020 is of special significance as we observe the first anniversary of our mother’s passing. Her contributions to humanity are immeasurable. Her dedication to the true meaning of the Award added to its significance. We find comfort in knowing that MLB has these exceptional gentlemen representing the league, their teams, their families and communities where they play, live and beyond. We are honored to welcome Adam Wainwright to the family of Clemente Award Winners for his career-long passion to help others. Adam truly exemplifies our father’s beliefs and values, leveraging the baseball platform to give voice to the voiceless. The Clemente Family congratulates Adam in becoming the recipient of the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award.”

“On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, I would like to congratulate Adam on his deserving selection as the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award honoree,” stated Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr. “In addition to his many accomplishments on the field, Adam has been a tireless contributor in the community and around the globe, giving back to those in need. There can be no better tribute to Roberto’s lasting legacy than the difference-making humanitarian efforts demonstrated by Adam and past Clemente Award winners.”

Wainwright said: “This is the crown jewel of any award I have ever received! But, to me, it’s more than just an award. What Mr. Clemente stood for, and the way he lived his life on and off the field, goes beyond what any award could fully embody. Even being mentioned in the same sentence with him is an incredible honor. I feel very blessed and honored to receive the Clemente Award, and I will continue to try and live up to his standards as long as I live. And, the reason we feel led to help people is not for trophies or accolades of any kind…. but I have to admit… this trophy is pretty awesome! Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this happen. It is truly a dream come true.”

Wainwright was selected from a list of 30 Club nominees by a distinguished panel that included Commissioner Manfred, former players (including former Roberto Clemente Award winners) and journalists from MLB-affiliated network partners – MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS – and MLB.com, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr. Additionally, fans were given the chance to vote via MLB.com/Clemente21. Each September since 2002, Major League Baseball has commemorated Roberto Clemente Day to recognize all 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees and to honor the Hall of Famer’s indelible legacy.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field. The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award.” It was renamed to the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 to honor the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

The distinguished list of past Roberto Clemente Award winners includes 19 members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame:

———————————Español——————————————–

ADAM WAINWRIGHT ES RECONOCIDO CON EL PREMIO ROBERTO CLEMENTE 2020

El Lanzador Estelar Estableció Big League Impact (BLI) Para Ayudar a Proveer Necesidades Humanas Básicas Como Comida, Agua Limpia, Cuidado Médico y Refugio a lo Largo del Mundo

SECAUCUS, N.J. – El lanzador estelar Adam Wainwright ha sido reconocido con el Premio Roberto Clemente 2020, el galardón más prestigioso otorgado a un jugador individual por Major League Baseball. Wainwright, nominado por los Cardenales de San Luis, es el sexto Cardenal en conseguir el premio, la mayor cantidad para un equipo de MLB, uniéndose a los miembros del Salón de la Fama Lou Brock (1975) y Ozzie Smith (1995), al igual que el dominicano Albert Pujols (2008) y los puertorriqueños Carlos Beltrán (2013) y Yadier Molina (2018). El Comisionado de Béisbol, Rob Manfred Jr., anunció oficialmente al ganador durante la primera entrega especial del Premio Roberto Clemente a través de MLB Network en el Estudio 21 en Secaucus, N.J.

Wainwright, quien previamente había sido nominado para el Premio Roberto Clemente por los Cardenales entre el 2015 y 2017, y también en el 2019, es reconocido por el gran trabajo filantrópico que hace alrededor del mundo a través de Big League Impact (www.bigleagueimpact.com), que fue fundada en el 2013. Entre lo más destacado está lo siguiente:

La construcción de la Escuela Secundaria Ferrier Village de Haití, que abrió sus puertas para el año escolar 2019-2020 También se asoció con Water Mission para construir un sistema de agua potable para la comunidad.

En Honduras, BLI fundó la construcción de un sistema de mantenimiento de agua limpia, que sirve a más 15,000 personas.

En Etiopía, su viaje como misionero llevó a la compra de una parcela de 11 acres, donde ahora está una clínica y una granja de leche y agrícola. Adam también se asoció con Crisis Aid International para alimentar a los niños en África que hubiesen muerto de hambre, y también brindó ayuda otorgándoles a las víctimas del tráfico sexual una nueva oportunidad en la vida.

La relación de BLI con Crisis Aid provee comida semanal a cerca de 3,000 familias en necesidad, incluyendo una campaña local que ayuda a alimentar a 200 familias al año en el sur de San Luis.

En el 2019, BLI se asoció con Garth Books Temmates for Kids Foundation para crear el “Proyecto Home Plate” que aborda la inseguridad alimentaria de la familia y de niños. Hasta la fecha, el esfuerzo ha otorgado cerca de ocho millones de comidas a lo largo de los Estados Unidos y Canadá, incluyendo cuatro millones durante la pandemia de COVID-19.

Más de 150 jugadores de Grandes Ligas han trabajado junto a Big League Impact para cumplir con sus aspiraciones caritativas, con un monto aproximado de US$5.8 millones donado a 94 caridades.

“Felicidades a Adam por este merecido reconocimiento, por sus largos y meritorios esfuerzos filantrópicos en San Luis, en los Estados Unidos y en el mundo”, dijo el Comisionado Manfred. “La atención y dedicación personal que ha tenido para resolver problemas que afectan a los que están en mayor necesidad es una demostración poderosa del legado humanitario que dejó Clemente. Merece ser parte de los ganadores de este prestigioso honor”.

En una declaración conjunta, los hijos de Roberto, Luis, Roberto Jr. y Enrique, dijeron: “2020 es de especial importancia, ya que celebramos el primer aniversario del fallecimiento de nuestra madre. Sus contribuciones a la humanidad son inconmensurables. Su dedicación al verdadero significado del Premio ha añadido a su significado. Encontramos consuelo en saber que MLB tiene a estos caballeros excepcionales que representan la liga, sus equipos, sus familias y comunidades en las que juegan, viven y más allá. Nos sentimos honrados de darle la bienvenida a Adam Wainwright a la familia de ganadores del premio Clemente por su pasión por ayudar a los demás a lo largo de su carrera. Adam ejemplifica de verdad las creencias y valores de nuestro padre, aprovechando la plataforma de béisbol para darles voz a los que no la tienen. La Familia Clemente felicita a Adam por recibir el Premio Roberto Clemente 2020”.

“En nombre de toda la organización de los Cardenales, me gustaría felicitar a Adam por su merecida selección como ganador del Premio Roberto Clemente 2020”, declaró el presidente y director ejecutivo de los Cardenales, Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Además de sus muchos logros en el campo, Adam ha sido un colaborador incansable en la comunidad y por todo el mundo, devolviendo a los necesitados. No puede haber mejor homenaje al legado duradero de Roberto que los impactantes esfuerzos humanitarios demostrados por Adam y los ganadores anteriores del Premio Clemente”.

Wainwright dijo: “¡Éste es el premio más valioso que he recibido! Pero, para mí, es más que un premio. Lo que el Sr. Clemente representó y la forma en que vivió su vida dentro y fuera del campo van más allá de lo que cualquier premio podría representar plenamente. Incluso, ser mencionado en la misma frase con él es un honor increíble. Me siento muy bendecido y honrado de recibir el Premio Clemente y continuaré tratando de estar a la altura de sus estándares mientras yo viva. Y la razón por la que nos sentimos impulsados a ayudar a la gente no es por trofeos o elogios de ningún tipo … pero tengo que admitir … ¡este trofeo es bastante impresionante! Muchas gracias a todos los que ayudaron a que esto sucediera. Es verdaderamente un sueño hecho realidad”.

Wainwright fue seleccionado de un grupo de 30 nominados, por un distinguido panel que incluyó al Comisionado Manfred, exjugadores (incluyendo antiguos ganadores del premio Roberto Clemente) y periodistas con afiliación a medios asociados de MLB –MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN y TBS – y MLB.com, al igual que los hijos de Roberto: Enrique, Luis y Roberto Clemente Jr. Adicionalmente, los aficionados tuvieron la oportunidad de votar en MLB.com/Clemente21. Cada septiembre desde el 2002, Major League Baseball ha conmemorado el Día de Roberto Clemente, reconociendo a los 30 nominados del Premio Roberto Clemente para honrar el legado indeleble del miembro del Salón de la Fama.

El Premio Roberto Clemente es el reconocimiento anual de un jugador de Major League Baseball que mejor representa el juego de béisbol a través de carácter extraordinario, la participación comunitaria, la filantropía y las contribuciones positivas, tanto dentro como fuera del campo. El concepto de honor a los jugadores por su labor filantrópica fue creado en 1971 como el “Commissioner’s Award”, pero fue renombrado como “Premio Roberto Clemente” en 1973 en honor del Clemente, quien murió en un accidente de aviación en la víspera de Año Nuevo 1972 al intentar entregar suministros a las víctimas del terremoto en Nicaragua.