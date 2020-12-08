Aaron Boone, The Best Manager of the Yankees – Aaron Boone, El Mejor Mánager de los Yankees

“I do believe that when all the good ones die we go to heaven. What I don’t understand is why God collects dead people” … Jaimito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Manuel A. Medina R. from Tijuana, asks …: “How is the play if they call balk, but the pitcher throws and they hit a home run?”

Friend Manolo…: The home run cancels the balk. They will call home run.

Franco Staggioni, from Valencia, thinks…: “I am referring to the decisions of the commissioner, Rob Manfred, about the Rules of baseball. Obviously, he wants to turn the major leagues into a circus where clowns dance to whatever he wants. That pitchers having to pitch at least one inning and limiting coaches’ visits to pitchers is bullshit. How are they going to reduce the playing time, what they want, with such a measure? Just like the runner on second when there’s an out in every extra inning. How are pitchers going to be charged, error, hit, pitch or walk?

Remigio Paulini, from Caracas, asks …: “Were the first umpires paid, those who worked at the time of the Knickerbocker, how much did they charge?”

My friend Miyo…: In those days, 1845 and annexes, the teams agreed to name an umpire, who covered the entire game. He was a distinguished personality and did not charge for his work. The first League to hire umpires was the American Association, in 1883. They paid them $ 143 a month, plus $ 3 a day for meals and travel expenses. It was also that League, aided by umpire Ben Young, that increased from one to two umpires per game.

David Abrahám, from Jerusalem, asks…: “Do you agree with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that manager Aaron Boone be hired for another 10 seasons, after his term expires next October. contract?”.

My friend Dav…: Aaron, 33 yr old manager of the Yankees, has a reputation for knowing how to handle public relations with players and with the press. And on the field better than other managers that are just 47 years of age, he is among those who know the game best. He has had bad luck, due to the injuries of his players. It’s not easy to get someone so young with such attributes to lead a major league team. And, if Cashman wants to continue working with him, it is something important, positive for the team. We all know the importance of the relationships between the general manager and the manager. I would vote for Cashman’s idea.

Aaron Boone, El Mejor Mánager de los Yankees

“Sí creo que al morir todos los buenos vamos al cielo. Lo que no entiendo es por qué Papá Dios colecciona muertos”… Jaimito.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Manuel A. Medina R. de Tijuana, pregunta…: “¿Cómo queda la jugada si cantan balk, pero el pitcher lanza y le batean jonrón?”.

Amigo Manolo…: El jonrón anula el balk. Sentenciarán cuadrangular .

Franco Staggioni, de Valencia, opina…: “Me refiero a las decisiones del comisionado, Rob Manfred, acerca de las Reglas del beisbol. Evidentemente,

quiere convertir las Grandes Ligas en un circo en cuyas pistas los payasos bailen al son que a él le de la gana. Eso de que los pitchers deben lanzar al menos un inning y limitar las visitas de los coaches a los lanzadores, son estupideces. ¿Cómo van a reducir el tiempo de juego, lo que pretenden, con tal medida? Igual que lo del corredor en segunda cuando haya un out en cada entrada extra. ¿Cómo se les va a cargar eso a los pitchers, error, hit, pelotazo o base por bolas?.

Remigio Paulini, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Eran pagados los primeros umpires, los que trabajaban en la época de los Knickerboker, cuánto cobraban?”.

Amigo Miyo…: Por aquellos días, 1845 y anexos, los equipos se ponían de acuerdo para nombrar un umpire, que cubría todo el juego. Era una distinguida personalidad y no cobraba por su trabajo. La primera Liga que contrató umpires fue la Américan Association, en 1883. Les pagaban 143 dólares mensuales, más tres dólares diarios para comidas y gastos de viajes. También fue esa Liga, ayudada por el umpire Ben Young, la que aumentó de uno a dos umpires por juego.

David Abrahám, de Jerusalén, pregunta…: “¿Está Ud. de acuerdo con el gerente-general de los Yankees, Brian Cashman, en que el mánager Aaron Boone, sea contratado para otras 10 temporadas, después que en el próximo octubre expire su contrato?”.

Amigo Dav…: Aaron, mánager 33 de los Yankees, tiene fama de saber manejar las relaciones pública con los peloteros y con la prensa. Y en el terreno, opinan otros mánagers que, apenas en sus 47 años de edad, está entre quienes mejor conocen el juego. Ha tenido mala suerte, por las lesiones de sus peloteros. No es fácil conseguir a alguien tan joven con tales atributos para estar al frente de un equipo en Grandes Ligas. Y, si Cashman quiere seguir trabajando con él, es algo importante, positivo para el equipo. Todos sabemos la importancia de las relaciones entre el gerente-general y el mánager. Yo votaría por la idea de Cashman.

