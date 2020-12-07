The letters from The Beyond.- That of Ted Williams To Alex Cora / Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Ted Williams al mgr. Alex Cora

“My doctor told me that it was very good to be a woman of 60 years … The bad thing is that I have only turned 40” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Alex…: As you can imagine, in this hereafter I live pending what happens with the Red Sox. After playing for my entire 19-year career, 1939-1960, minus my time in World War II, just with our team, it couldn’t be any other way.

That is why I have been pending your return to manage the Red Sox roster. I think it’s very good

that you were rescued in Boston, after your slip over with the controversy of robbing signs from the opposing team. You are an excellent manager, Puerto Rico must be proud that you were born there. And I think that of the current 30, only five or six deserve such a qualification. That’s why the Red Sox couldn’t let you go to manage elsewhere.

And when I say that you are excellent, I think how mediocre I was in such functions. Imagine, I spent four years managing the Senators and Rangers, and I had a horrible record of 273-364.

So either I didn’t know how to work with the GM’s to put together good rosters, or I didn’t know how to manage the good ones until I won the titles.

On the other hand, you, both as a bench coach and with the responsibilities of manager, have been the winner. And I get the impression that you do it with remarkable ease, without great worries, with powerful wisdom and a permanent smile. You are a winner.

I was a loser, both as a manager and as a player. I only got to one World Series, the one in 1946, which the Cardinals beat us in seven games. Imagine, I spent my life bragging about being the best hitter, and I had to go home every winter, while others played in the World Series.

I note that your biggest concern is pitching. And you have what it takes to put together a tremendous rotation around Venezuelan left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez, who is doing very well in his recovery from injuries, and veteran Chris Sale. Of course, it would be better if you still had, but the bosses decided to send him to the Dodgers.

The one that will serve as the axis for the rotation is Sale. That boy has consistent quality. Very good pitcher! And on the roster you also have a 23-year-old young man, Róbinson Hernández, with so much on the ball, which in recent times has been observed by numerous scouts from all teams. Do not let him be removed. Fly then!

My dear Alex…: I hope that in October we will have World Series champagne. The Red Sox deserve it, you deserve it.

With hugs and an airplane swing, I wish you the best of the best now and always… Ted.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ jua nvene5

————————————————-Español————————–

Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Ted Williams al mgr. Alex Cora

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-

“Mi médico me dijo que estaba muy bien para ser una mujer de 60 años… Lo malo es que yo solo he cumplido mis 40”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Mi querido Alex…: Como podrás suponer, en este Más Acá vivo pendiente de lo que ocurre con los Medias Rojas. Después de jugar durante toda mi carrera de 19 años, 1939-1960, menos mi tiempo en la II Guerra Mundial, solo con nuestro equipo, no puede ser de otra manera.

Por eso he estado pendiente de tu regreso al mando del róster. Me parece muy bien que te hayan rescatado en Boston, después de tu desliz por lo del robo de señas. Eres excelente mánager, Puerto Rico debe ser orgulloso de que hayas nacido allá. Y creo que de los 30 actuales, solo cinco o seis merecen tal calificativo. Por eso, los Medias Rojas no podían permitir que fueras a dirigir a otra parte.

Y cuando digo que eres excelente, pienso en lo mediocre que fui en tales funciones. Imagínate, estuve cuatro años dirigiendo Senadores y Rangers, y tuve el horrible record de 273-364.

Así que, o no supe trabajar con los gerentes generales para armar buenos rósters, o no supe cómo manejar los buenos rósters hasta ganar los títulos.

En cambio tú, tanto de coach del banco como con las responsabilidades de mánager, has sido ganador. Y me da la impresión de que lo haces con notable facilidad, sin grandes preocupaciones, con poderosa sabiduría y una sonrisa permenente. Eres ganador.

Yo fui perdedor, tanto de mánager como de pelotero. Solamente llegué a una Serie Mundial, la de 1946, que nos ganaron los Cardenales en siete juegos. Imagínate, me pasé la vida presumiendo de ser el mejor bateador, y tenía que irme a casa cada invierno, mientras otros jugaban en la Serie Mundial.

Observo que tu mayor preocupación es el pitcheo. Y tienes cómo armar tremenda rotación alrededor del zurdo venezolano Eduardo Rodríguez, quien va muy bien en su recuperación de las lesiones, y del veterano Chris Sale. Por supuesto, sería mejor si aún tuvieras a David Price, pero los jefes decidieron mandárselo a los Dodgers, y ¿cómo se hace, pues?

El que va servirte de eje para la rotación, es Sale. Ese muchacho tiene calidad consistente. ¡Muy buen lanzador!. Y en el róster tienes también a un jovencito de 23 años, Róbinson Hernández, con tanto en la bola, que en los últimos tiempos ha sido observado por numerosos scouts de todos los equipos. No te dejes quitar. ¡Mosca, pues!

Mi querido Alex…: Espero que en octubre tomemos champaña de Serie Mundial. Los Medias Rojas lo merecen, tú lo mereces.

Con abrazos y un swing de avión, te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor ahora y siempre… Ted.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5