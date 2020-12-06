Key week for Eddie Rosario, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Yadier Molina

ELNUEVODIA.COM

Last week was the deadline in which Major League teams had to make financial offers to their players with the right to claim salary arbitration if they could not agree on the price offered or requested.

Today, for their part, the winter meetings of the general managers start and this implies prompt arrangements for player changes and free agent signatures, which could mean resolutions for -among other players- the Puerto Ricans Eddie Rosario, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Yadier Molina.

In Molina’s case, the fact that he has not reached an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals before the meetings speaks volumes because it means he will definitely hear offers from other teams and that could make it more expensive for the St. Louis to retain him.

Meanwhile, as everyone knows, the Minnesota Twins determined last week not to make an offer to their outfielder, Eddie Rosario, who obviously did not agree to sign for the amount that the team offered him and how he let them know that he would attend the mediation by a referee, where the team knew they did not have the upper hand, as they released him.

Two other Puerto Ricans who did receive offers, although not necessarily to their liking because no official deals were announced, were shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians and Carlos Correa of ​​the Houston Astros.

In the case of both, there have been rumors that their teams are exploring the possibility of changing them before the start of the next season, although with more certainty who has spoken of that possibility has been Cleveland around Lindor, because for them it would be an economic burden having to pay him a contract of over $ 20 million per year. Most of all, the Indians don’t want to sign Lindor to play another year and then lose him in free agency.

As far as the hatchet comes and goes, the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays are two teams who have kept negotiating with a view to trying to get stronger at shortstop. The Mets and New York Yankees are also mentioned as interested.

The Reds, for example, could offer a trade for Lindor that includes prospect Nick Sinzel, 25, who has hit .312 with an OPS of .895 in the minor league. As for the Blue Jays, they could consider taking over Lindor without, among other talents, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who is under a three-year, $ 15 million contract, the kind of salary Cleveland could afford.

Anyway, with the Winter Meetings kicking off today, expect rumors and moves soon. By the way, the meetings will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.