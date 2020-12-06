Contracts greater than $150 million  – Contratos mayores de $150 millones

“Silence is, almost always, the best answer” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Marvin Miller, elected to the 2020 Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee, had been a union leader for steel workers in Pittsburgh. But he realized that the bigleaguers earned much less than they produced.

With that idea, he came to the Major League Baseball Players Association, as its leader, in 1966. When he left, in 1982, his perception had been helped by the income from television, to turn the majority of the baseball players into multi-millionaires and a new profession was born, the agent of bigleaguers.

“To whom God gives it, may Saint Peter bless it.”

In most cases today, young players are millionaires before they have first uniformed as professionals, via bonus. Bonuses of more than a million are very frequent.

The MLB minimum wage is now $563,500 per season, equal to $93,917 per month. Before Miller, it was $8,000 for the season, just $1,333 per month.

The list that follows includes only those who have signed contracts for $ 150 million or more. A few have signed a contract of that amount more than once.

This story spans 11 years, from Mike Trout 2019 to Miguel Cabrera 2008.

430 million, Mike Trout, Angels, 2019; 330 million, Bryce Harper, Phillies, 2019, 325 million, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 2014; 324 million, Gerrit Cole, Yankees, 2020; 300 million, Manny Machado, Padres, 2019; 275 million, Alex Rodríguez, Yankees, 2008; 260, Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2019; 252, Alex Rodríguez, 2001; 248, Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 2016; 245, Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2020; 240, Róbinson Canó, Marineros, 2014; 240, Albert Pujols, Angels, 2012.

225, Joey Votto, Reds, 2014; 217, David Price, M. Rojas, 2016; 215, Clayton Kersahaw, Dodgers, 2014; 214, Prince Fielder, Tigres, 2012; 210, Max Scherzer, Nationals, 2015; 207, Zack Greike, Diamondbacks, 2016; 189, Derek Jeter, Yankees, 2001; 184, Joe Mauer, Twins, 2011.

184, Jason Heyward, M. Blancas, 2016; 180, Mark Teixeira, Yankees, 2009; 180, Justin Verlánder, Tigres, 2013; 1745, Félix Hernández, Marineros, 2013; 175, Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2017; 167, Buster Posey, Giants, 2013; 161, CC. Sabathia, Yankees, 2009; 161, Chris Davis, Orioles, 2016; 160, Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 2016; 160, Manny Ramírez, M.Rojas, 2001; 158, Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies, 2014; 155, Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees, 2014; 155, Jon Lester, Cubs, 2015; 154, Adrián González, M. Rojas, 2012; 153, Jacoby Ellsbury, Yankees, 2014; 152, Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 2008.

Contratos mayores de 150 millones

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Marvin Miller, elegido para el Hall de la Fama 2020, por el Comité de Veteranos, había sido líder sindical de los trabajadores del acero en Pittsburgh. Pero se dió cuenta de que los bigleaguers cobraban mucho menos de lo que producían.

Con esa idea llegó a la Major League Baseball Players Association, como su líder, en 1966. Cuando se fue, en 1982, su percepción había sido ayudada por los ingresos vía televisión, para convertir en multi millonarios a la mayoría de los peloteros de las Mayores. Y había nacido una nueva profesión, el agente de bigleaguers.

“A quien Dios se lo da, que San Pedro le diga okay”.

En la mayoría de los casos, hoy día, los jugadores jovencitos son millonarios antes de haberse uniformado por primera vez como profesionales, vía bono. Son muy frecuentes los bonos de más de un millón.

El sueldo mínimo en Grandes Ligas ahora es de 563 mil 500 por temporada, igual a 93 mil 917 mensuales. Antes de Miller, era de ocho mil por la campaña, apenas mil 333 por mes.

La lista que sigue, incluye solo a quienes han firmado contratos por 150 millones de dólares o más. Unos cuantos han firmado más de una vez un documento de tal monto.

Ésta historia abarca 11 años, de Mike Trout 2019 a Miguel Cabrera 2008.

430 millones, Mike Trout, Angelinos, 2019; 330 millones, Bryce Harper, Phillies, 2019, 325 millones, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 2014; 324 millones, Gerrit Cole, Yankees, 2020; 300 millones, Manny Machado, Padres, 2019; 275 millones, Alex Rodríguez, Yankees, 2008; 260, Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2019; 252, Alex Rodríguez, 2001; 248, Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 2016; 245, Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2020; 240, Róbinson Canó, Marineros, 2014; 240, Albert Pujols, Angelinos, 2012.

225, Joey Votto, Rojos, 2014; 217, David Price, M. Rojas, 2016; 215, Clayton Kersahaw, Dodgers, 2014; 214, Prince Fielder, Tigres, 2012; 210, Max Scherzer, Nationals, 2015; 207, Zack Greike, Diamondbacks, 2016; 189, Derek Jeter, Yankees, 2001; 184, Joe Mauer, Twins, 2011.

184, Jason Heyward, M. Blancas, 2016; 180, Mark Teixeira, Yankees, 2009; 180, Justin Verlánder, Tigres, 2013; 1745, Félix Hernández, Marineros, 2013; 175, Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2017; 167, Buster Posey, Gigantes, 2013; 161, CC. Sabathia, Yankees, 2009; 161, Chris Davis, Orioles, 2016; 160, Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 2016; 160, Manny Ramírez, M.Rojas, 2001; 158, Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies, 2014; 155, Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees, 2014; 155, Jon Lester, Cachorros, 2015; 154, Adrián González, M. Rojas, 2012; 153, Jácoby Ellsbury, Yankees, 2014; 152, Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 2008.

