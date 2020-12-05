The Most Valuable With One Team – Los Más Valiosos con un solo equipo

“Listen to me! …: Today you are younger than you will be in the rest of your life” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): The reservation clause, which forced bigleaguers to belong to a team, like slaves, until the owner wanted to leave it, disappeared in 1975. Since then, they can go to the arbitration after three seasons, and declaring free agents when they have spent six or more years in the majors.

That’s why now most of the MVPs of each season usually change their uniforms. Of the 112 MVPs in these 56 years, only a small group of 23 have not.

Today, with the help of my Yardbarker friends, I bring you the players who have been the most valuable and have stayed with the same team since they came to the majors.

A couple of José’s are the only natives of Latin America, José Abreu, from Cuba, and José Altuve, Venezuelan; and two named Mike, they have been MVP three times, Mike Trout and Mike Schmidt. The year of the title of each MVP is indicated below …:

Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2020; José Abreu, M. Blancas, 2020; Cody Béllinger, Angels, 2019; Mike Trout, Angels, 2019; José Altuve, Astros, 2017; Mike Trout, Angels, 2016; Kris Bryant, 2016; Mike Trout, Angels, 2014; Klayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 2014; Buster Posey, Giants, 2012; Ryan Brown, Brewers, 2011; Joey Votto, Reds, 2011; Joe Mauer, Twins, 2009; Dustin Pedroia, M. Rojas, 2008; Chipper Jones, Braves, 1999; Barry Larkin, Reds, 1995; Jeff Bagwell, Astros, 1994; Cal Ripken, Orioles, 1991; Robin Yount, Brewers, 1989; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 1986; Don Mattingly, Yankees, 1985; Cal Ripken, Orioles, 1983; Robin Yount, Brewers, 1982; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 1981; George Brett, Royals, 1980; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 1980; Willie Stargell, Pirates, 1979; Jim Rice, M. Rojas, 1978; Thurman Munson, Yankees, 1976.

** Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, 29, was added to the 2020 roster, but only second at the position. However, he caught the season for his numbers and hit 341 in 89 at-bats. That’s why they just signed him for a million 100 thousand dollars for 2021. Plawecki, who lives in Arizona, began training on his own yesterday… ** The Yankees will charge in 2021 up to 350 dollars for a ticket to a game. The average is 80 dollars, the cheapest, 20 dollars … Bon appetit! … ** Until yesterday, Friday, everything was organized in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, as if it were a normal time, without a pandemic. The new members will be announced on January 26 and on Sunday July 25 they will be inducted, along with those of 2020, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller …

———————————————-Español———————————

Los Más Valiosos con un solo equipo

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): La cláusula de reserva, que obligaba a los bigleaguers a pertenecer a un equipo, a manera de esclavos, hasta que el propietario quisiera salir de él, desapareció en 1975. Desde entonces, pueden ir al arbitraje después de tres temporadas, y declararse agentes libres cuando han permanecido seis o más años en las Mayores.

Por eso, ahora la mayoría de los Más Valiosos de cada temporada suelen cambiar de uniforme. De los 112 elegidos Más Valiosos en estos 56 años, solo un pequeño grupo de 23 no lo ha hecho.

Les brindo hoy, con ayuda de mis amigos de “Yardbarker”, los peloteros que han sido más valiosos y han permanecido con el mismo equipo desde que llegaron a las Grandes Ligas.

Un par de Josés son los únicos nativos de Latinoamérica, José Abreu, de Cuba, y José Altuve, Venezolano; y dos de nombre Mike, han sido MVP tres veces, Mike Trout y Mike Schmidt. En seguida se indica el año del título de cada MVP…:

Freddie Freeman, Bravos, 2020; José Abreu, M. Blancas, 2020; Cody Béllinger, Angelinos, 2019; Mike Trout, Angelinos, 2019; José Altuve, Astros, 2017; Mike Trout, Angelinos, 2016; Kris Bryant, 2016; Mike Trout, Angelinos, 2014; Klayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 2014; Buster Posey, Gigantes, 2012; Ryan Brown, Cerveceros, 2011; Joey Votto, Rojos, 2011; Joe Mauer, Twins, 2009; Dustin Pedroia, M. Rojas, 2008; Chipper Jones, Bravos, 1999; Barry Larkin, Rojos, 1995; Jeff Bagwell, Astros, 1994; Cal Ripken, Orioles, 1991; Robin Yount, Cerveceros, 1989; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 1986; Don Mattingly, Yankees, 1985; Cal Ripken, Orioles, 1983; Robin Yount , Cerveceros, 1982; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 1981; George Brett, Royals, 1980; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 1980; Willie Stargell, Piratas, 1979; Jim Rice, M. Rojas, 1978; Thurman Munson, Yankees, 1976.

** El receptor de los Medias Rojas, Kevin Plawecki, de 29 años, fue agregado al róster 2020, pero solo como segundo en la posición. Sin embargo se cogió la temporada chucuta para sus números y bateó para 341 en 89 turnos. Por eso lo acaban de firmar por un millón 100 mil dólares para 2021. Plawecki, quien vive en Arizona, comenzó ayer a entrenar por su cuenta… ** Los Yankees cobrarán en 2021 hasta 350 dólares por un boleto para un juego. El promedio es de 80 dólares, los más económicos, 20 dólares… ¡Buen provecho!… ** Hasta ayer viernes, todo se organizaba en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, como si fuera una época normal, sin pandemia. El 26 de enero anunciarán los nuevos miembros y el domingo 25 de julio serán exaltados, junto con los de 2020, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller…

