Slow Votes For Hall of Fame – Lentas Votaciones Del Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Mets signed pitchers Steven Matz, left-hander, and Jacob Barnes, a righty, plus Cuban outfielder Guillermo Heredia for one year. Also, yesterday they discussed business with slugger Pete Alonso … ** The Cubs are about to sign Kris Bryant and the Yankees are about to sign Gary Sánchez … ** The Yankees are also trying to put Kyle Schwarber on the roster, whose left-handed batting power should work very good at Yankee Stadium. Kyle is a free agent for the Cubs.

** The Red Sox need pitching, and manager Alex Cora is wasting no time. He is in contact with “Jet Sports Management”, representatives of Charlie Morton, 37, free agent of the Rays. They speak of more than 15 million per season …

** Even if no one is elected by the Major League Baseball Writers Association, the ceremony on Sunday July 25, 2021 will be relevant, for those elected in 2020 and not elevated by the pandemic …: Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, and Marvin Miller. There will be an extensive program that weekend, with the participation of about 30 members of Cooperstown… ** By the way, the election now is slow. Until yesterday, of about 400 lists that are expected, the votes of only 18 were known, of which three appeared without votes, that is, blanck …

** Justin Verlánder, has started to pitch, which he could not six months ago, when he injured his arm. Party in Houston!… ** José Altuve will pass by the three thousand unstoppables if he maintains his current rhythm. At 30 years of age, he has already collected 1,161, in 5,177 at-bats, average of 311, with 133 homers, 556 RBIs and 256 stolen bases in 333 attempts … You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing! … ** 52 years ago today, the Astros sent left-hander Mike Cuellar and two of the minors to the Orioles in exchange for Curt Bléfary and John Mason. Cuellar won 2O games and the Cy Young the following year, 1969. They lost the World Series that year to the Mets, but in 197O they beat the Reds, with Cuellar winning the last game… ** Commissioner Rob Manfred He insists that training sessions and next year’s season will be normal, with an audience and schedule of 162 games per team, but the prospects are different. The health authorities consider that until September they will be vaccinating people here, since each person needs two doses.

“The current fees of the bigleaguers are an insult to society” … Jim Dawson.-

Lentas Votaciones Del Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Mets firmaron por un año a los lanzadores, Steven Matz, zurdo, y Jacob Barnes, derecho, más el out fielder cubano, Guillermo Heredia. Además, ayer hablaban de negocios con el slugger Pete Alonso… ** Los Cachorros están por firmar a Kris Bryant y los Yankees a Gary Sánchez… ** Los Yankees también tratan de llevar al róster a Kyle Schwarber, cuyo poder zurdo al bate debe funcionar muy bien en Yankee Stadium. Kyle es agente libre de los Cachorros..

** Los Medias Rojas necesitan pitcheo, y el mánager, Alex Cora, no pierde tiempo. Está en contacto con “Jet Sports Management”, representantes de Charlie Morton, de 37 años, agente libre de los Rays. Hablan de más de 15 millones por temporada… ** Aún cuando no sea elegido nadie por la Major League Baseball Writers Association, la ceremonia del domingo 25 de julio 2021 será relevante, por los elegido en 2020 y no elevados por la pandemia…: Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker y Marvin Miller. Habrá un extenso programa ese fin de semana, con la intervención de unos 30 miembros de Cooperstown… ** Por cierto, la elección de ahora va lenta. Hasta ayer, de cerca de 400 planillas que se esperan, se conocían los votos de solo 18, de las cuales tres aparecieron sin votos, es decir, desiertas…

** Justin Verlánder, ha comenzado a tirar pelotas, lo que no podía hace seis meses, cuando se lesionó el brazo. ¡Fiesta en Houston!… ** José Altuve pasará de largo por los tres mil incogibles si mantiene en ritmo actual. A los 3O años de edad, ya ha coleccionado mil 61O, en cinco mil 177 turnos, promedio de 311, con 133 jonrones, 556 carreras impulsadas y 256 bases robadas en 333 intentos… ¡ Vas bien, muchacho, vás bien!… ** Hace hoy 52 años que los Astros mandaron al zurdo Mike Cuellar y dos de las menores a los Orioles a cambio de Curt Bléfary y John Mason. Cuellar ganó 2O juegos y el Cy Young al año siguiente, 1969. Perdieron la Serie Mundial ese año frente a los Mets, pero en la de 197O se impusieron a los Rojos, con Cuellar ganador del último juego… ** El comisionado, Rob Manfred, insiste en que los entrenamientos y la temporada del año próximo serán normales, con público y calendario de 162 juegos por equipo, pero las perspectivas son otras. Las autoridades de la salud consideran que hasta septiembre estarán vacunando gente aquí, ya que cada persona necesita dos dosis..

“Los honorarios actuales de los bigleaguers, son un insulto a la sociedad”… Jim Dawson.-

