Big Question Eduardo Rodríguez 2021? – Eduardo Rodríguez esuna interrogación 2021

“No one escapes from death and taxes” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: The Cleveland Indians want to get out of their Puerto Rican shortstop, Francisco Lindor, to invest in stellar pitching. They do, however, have one of the best starting pitchers of the moment on the roster. Do you remember who it is?

The Answer.- Right-hander Shane Bieber, 25, has been in the majors for three seasons with the Indians, and is 34-14, 3.32, 499 strikeouts and 84 walks. That includes this year’s great chucuto numbers…: 8-1, 1.63, 122 strikeouts, 21 walks, 0.87 added hits and walks in 77.1 innings he threw…

Eduardo among doctors.- The Red Sox announced yesterday that the 27-year-old Valencian left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez will be in the hands of the doctors. And they’re not sure he can handle the responsibilities of a position in the rotation.

They signed him for 2021, for 8 million 300 thousand dollars, in order to avoid arbitration, but he comes from 2020 without throwing a single home, due to his coronavius ​​complicated with myocarditis or inflammation of the heart. In 2019 he threw 203.1 innings, to go 19-6, 3.81. Eduardo can be a free agent after next season.

Another Boston drama – But that’s not the only case that shakes the Fenway Park bank account. The left fielder, Andrew Benintendi, 26, received a $ 3.6 million bonus and for 2020-2021, he was signed for $ 10 million, because he was considered the best player in the minors. But he hasn’t gotten into the big leagues. This year, in 39 at-bats, he had four hits, a double, plus a steal in three starts, before suffering a broken rib. After being compared to Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts, they consider him finished, just after five years with the big team …

“The library that appears after the person speaking on television is not always authentic. Many times it is a prop photo ”… Joseph McKadew.-

Shortstop Banquet.- The Reds need a stellar shortstop and were yesterday to decide between Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story, for change, or Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons and Didí Gregorious, who are free agents. In the 2020 season they used three shortstops, but none could with the position, Freddy Galvis native of Punto Fijo, 37; José García, Cuban, 22 years old; and Kyle Farmer, from Atlanta, 30 years old …

“The essential is always invisible” … Anonymous.-

“De la muerte y de los Impuestos no se escapa nadie”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Los Indios de Cléveland, quieren salir de su shortstop puertorriqueño, Francisco Lindor, para invertir en lanzadores estelares. Tienen, sin embargo, en el róster uno de los mejores pitchers abridores del momento. ¿Recuerdas quién es?

La Respuesta.- El derecho Shane Bieber, de 25 años, ha permenecido en las Mayores durante tres temporadas con los Indios, y tiene record de 34-14, 3.32, 499 strikeouts y 84 bases por bolas. Eso incluye los excelentes números de este año chucuto…: 8-1, 1.63, 122 strikeouts, 21 base por bolas, 0.87 sumados hits y base por bolas en 77.1 innings que lanzó…

Eduardo entre médicos.- Los Medias Rojas anunciaron ayer que el lanzador zurdo, valenciano y de 27 años, Eduardo Rodríguez quedará en mano de los médicos. Y no están seguros de que pueda con las responsabilidades de un puesto en la rotación.

Lo firmaron para 2021, por ocho millones 300 mil dólares, con el fin evitar el arbitraje, pero viene de un 2020 sin tirar una sola para home, debido a su coronavius complicado con myocarditis o inflamación del corazón. En 2019 tiró 203.1 innings, para dejar marca de 19-6, 3.81. Eduardo puede ser agente libre después de la próxima campaña.

Otro drama bostoniano.- Pero ese no es el único caso que hace temblar la cuenta bancaria de Fenway Park. El left fielder, Andrew Benintendi, de 26 años, recibió bono de tres millones 600 mil dólares y para 2020-2021, lo firmaron por 10 millones, porque fue considerado el mejor pelotero de las menores. Pero no ha engranado en Grandes Ligas. Este año, en 39 turnos, conectó cuatro hits, uno doble, más un robo en tres salidas, antes de sufrir fractura de unas costillas. Después de haber sido comparado con Mike Trout, Bryce Harper y Mookie Betts, lo consideran acabado, apenas después de cinco años con el equipo grande…

“No siempre la biblioteca que aparece tras quien habla en televisión es auténtica. Muchas veces es una foto de utilería”… Joseph McKadew.-

Banquete de shortstops.- Los Rojos necesitan un shortstop estelar y estaban ayer por decidirse entre Francisco Lindor y Trevor Story, por cambio, o por Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons y Didí Gregorious, quienes son agentes libres. En la temporada 2020 utilizron tres shortstops, pero ninguno pudo con la posición, Freddy Galvis nativo de Punto Fijo, de 37 años; José García, cubano, 22 años; y Kyle Farmer, de Atlanta, 30 años…

“Lo esencial siempre es invisible”… Anónimo.-

