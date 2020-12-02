Inning Of Four Perfectly Legal Outs – Inning De Cuatro Outs Perfectamente Legal

“My best friend is still Bebeto” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Armando Castillo, from Tijuana, asks…: “How is it possible that there were four-out innings?”

Mando friend …: It is an appeal play and there may be several cases. For example, three on bases, one out. They hit fly to out field, two outs. The third runner tags and, apparently, makes it safe to home. The second runner also tags and takes off for third, but the catcher throws in time to make the third out. There is an appeal for the one who reached the home plate, the umpire appreciated that he did not step on it, so he called him out. Thanks to that fourth out there is no run.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks …: “What is the Winter League with the highest level of organization and entertainment?”

Friend Rubinho… The Mexican Pacific, with 10 teams, and the Australian, with eight.

Reynaldo Figueroa W. from Hermosillo, asks …: “In which years was the first stage of the Caribbean Series played and which countries participated?”

Amigo Rey…: There were 12 Series, from 1949 to 1960, three in each country, in this order, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama.

Maxyfino Matos, from Caracas, asks…: “What should the umpire call if the batter traps, catches, a pitch?

Friend Max…: I answer you helped by my professional umpire friend, Juan Loaiza. If the umpire recognizes that the pitch was inside and the batter tried to avoid the pitch and in that action caught the ball, he must call the pitch. Now, if the batter could have dodged the ball and didn’t, it’s out by Rule. Thank you.

Art Disépolo, from Fort Myers, asks…: “What should the umpire call and how should the scorer record it, if the batted ball from the line reaches the glove of the center fielder, but it goes out and the right fielder, who was next to him catches it? ”

Friend Dise…: That’s out 89.

Donato Preciado, from Havana, asks …: “Why isn’t Havana a Major League headquarters, if we have the necessary players and the public, because of discrimination?”

Friend Don …: Because they lack other very important details, such as an investor who can pay just over a billion dollars that it would cost to be part of one of the Major Leagues; as a ticket and advertising sale that produces more than 100 million dollars per year, for very cheap salaries of players, scouts, office personnel and other employees; and furthermore, it would be necessary for the 30 current teams to consider that expansion to Cuban lands is convenient.

Inning De Cuatro Outs Perfectamente Legal

“Mi mejor amigo sigue siendo Bebeto”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Armando Castillo, de Tijuana, pregunta…: “¿Cómo es posible que haya habido innings de cuatro outs?”.

Amigo Mando…: Es una jugada de apelación y pueden darse varios casos. Por ejemplo, tres en bases, un out. Batean fly al out field, dos outs. El corredor de tercera hace pisi-corre y, aparentemente, llega safe a home. El corredor de segunda también hace pisi-corre, pero el catcher tira a tercera a tiempo para hacer el tercer out. Hay apelación por el que llegó a home, el umpire apreció que no lo pisó, por lo que lo sentencia out. Gracias a ese cuarto out no hay carrera.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es la Liga invernal con mayor nivel de organización y espectáculo?”.

Amigo Rubinho… La Mexicana del Pacífico, con 10 equipos, y la de Australia, con ocho.

Reynaldo Figueroa W. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿En cuáles años se jugó la primera etapa de la Serie del Caribe y cuáles países participaron?”.

Amigo Rey…: Fueron 12 Series, desde 1949 hasta 1960, tres en cada país, en este orden, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panamá.

Maxyfino Matos, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Qué debe sentenciar el umpire si el bateador ataja, captura, un lanzamiento?

Amigo Max…: Te respondo auxiliado por mi amigo, umpire profesional, Juan Loaiza. Si el umpire aprecia que el lanzamiento era adentro y el bateador trató de evitar el pelotazo y en esa acción atajó la pelota, debe sentenciar golpeado por el lanzamiento. Ahora, si el bateador podía esquivar la pelota y no lo hizo, es out por Regla. Gracias, tocayo.

Art Disépolo, de Fort Myers, pregunta…: “¿Qué deben sentenciar los umpires y cómo registrarlo el anotador, si la pelota bateada de línea llega al guante del center fielder, pero se le sale y el right fielder, que estaba al lado de él, la atrapa en el vuelo?”.

Amigo Dise…: Eso es out 89.

Donato Preciado, de La Habana, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no es La Habana una sede de Grandes Ligas, si tenemos los peloteros y el público necesarios, por discriminación?”.

Amigo Don…: Porque les faltan otros detalles muy importantes, como un inversionista que pueda pagar algo más de mil millones de dólares que costaría formar parte de una de las Ligas Grandes; como una venta de boletos y de publicidad que produzca más de 100 millones de dólares por año, para sueldos muy baratos de peloteros, scouts, personal de oficinas y otros empleados; y además, haría falta que los 30 equipos actuales consideren que es conveniente la expansión a tierras cubanas.

