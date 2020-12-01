Why There Are No blacks Owners in MLB – Por qué no hay negros propietarios en MLB

“About women’s rights, I love them … just like those on the other side” … Yatuny LaGueles.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Rómulo J. Obregón, from Mexicali, asks…: “Why aren’t there black team owners in Major League Baseball (MLB)?”

Amigo Romo …: Of course nothing prohibits it and I don’t think it is discrimination. In 2002, Robert Johnson came close to acquiring the Montreal Expos, who soon after became the first black franchise owner in basketball when he bought the Charlotte Bobcats. The Expos thing fell apart because Johnson was working on his divorce and the fortune thing turned into a problematic litigation. Omar Minaya was cooperating with him in the management of the purchase that did not happen.

Soteldo Díaz, from Orlando, asks …: “Does Luis Tiant deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo Soto …: No. In 2002 he was eliminated as a candidate with just 18% of the votes, the 75% that he needed to be elevated. And by rules of the time he was a candidate for 15 years.

Francisco Camacaro, from Barquisimeto, says…: “With little to go before retiring as a bigleaguer, Omar Vizquel was asked in the United States why you would not vote for him for the Hall of Fame. And Omar replied that for not having given him an interview. That’s true?”.

Friend Paco …: I would be ridiculous. No person has an obligation to give interviews, least of all the bigleaguers, who are such busy professionals. I don’t remember Vizquel ever not wanting to talk to me. He was always very kind and cooperative, extremely friendly, so your story must be a story made up by someone who had nothing more useful to do. Find another more plausible anecdote.

Benigno Acosta A. from Cagua, Venezuela, thinks…: “I totally agree with my friend Edgar Barroeta B. de Acarigua. The Cooperstown Hall of Fame objective is made up of many variants that go beyond statistics.

“The leadership, the contribution to baseball, delivery to the team and the show, the elite player status, the legacy. They are factors when it comes to leading a player to immortality. Sadly, Vizquel lacks those attributes. Vizquel was a great at shortstop, an outstanding defensive player, but not a good all-round player.

“Quite the opposite of what David Concepción was, the best shortstop of the 70s, leader of his team and great gear for the success of the Great Red Machine.”

Por qué no hay negros propietarios en MLB

“Acerca de los derechos de la mujer, me encantan… igual que los del otro lado”… Yatuny LaGueles.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Rómulo J. Obregón, de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no hay negros propietarios de equipos en Major League Baseball (MLB)?”.

Amigo Romo…: Por supuesto que nada lo prohibe y tampoco creo que se trate de discriminación. El 2002, estuvo cerca de adquirir los Expos de Montreal, Robert Johnson, quien poco después fue el primer negro propietario de una franquicia en el basquetbol, cuando compró los Charlotte Bobcats. Lo de Los Expos se cayó porque Johnson estaba en los arreglos de su divorcio y lo de la fortuna se convirtió en un litigio problemático. Omar Minaya estuvo cooperando con él en las gestiones de la compra que no se dió.

Soteldo Díaz, de Orlando, pregunta…: “¿Luis Tiant merece estar en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Soto…: No. En 2002 fue eliminado como candidato con apenas el 18% de los votos, del 75% que necesitaba para ser elevado. Y por reglas de la época fue candidato durante 15 años.

Francisco Camacaro, de Barquisimeto, dice…: “Faltando poco para retirarse como bigleaguer, le preguntaron en Estados Unidos a Omar Vizquel, por qué Ud. no votaría por él para el Hall de la Fama. Y Omar respondió que por no haberle dado una entrevista. ¿Eso es cierto?”.

Amigo Paco…: Sería yo un ridículo. Ninguna persona tiene la obligación de conceder entrevistas, y menos los bigleaguers, quienes son profesionales tan ocupados. No recuerdo que Vizquel alguna vez no quisiera hablar conmigo. Siempre fue muy amable y cooperador, en extremo amistoso, por lo que tu historia debe ser un cuento inventado por alguien que no tenía otra cosa más útil qué hacer. Búscate otra anécdota más verosímil.

Benigno Acosta A. de Cagua, Venezuela, opina…: “Totalmente de acuerdo con el amigo Edgar Barroeta B. de Acarigua. El objetivo Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown se compone de muchas variantes que van más allá de las estadísticas.

“El liderazgo, la contribución al beisbol, entrega al equipo y al espectáculo, el estatus de jugador élite, el legado. Son factores para la hora de llevar a un pelotero a la inmortalidad. Lamentablemente, Vizquel carece de esos atributos. Vizquel fue un grande en el campo corto, un fuera de serie a la defensiva pero no un buen pelotero integral.

“Todo lo contrario a lo que fue David Concepción, el mejor campo corto de los 70’, líder de su equipo y gran engranaje para el éxito de la Gran Maquinaria Roja”.

