INDEPENDENT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR ISSUES ANNUAL REPORT

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) today released the annual public report from the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program’s Independent Program Administrator. The Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program calls for a public report to be issued each year.

The accompanying report from the Independent Program Administrator, Thomas M. Martin, Ph.D., covers the period from the beginning of the 2019-2020 off-season through the end of Major League Baseball’s 2020 Postseason.

2020 Public Report of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program

This report covers the time from the beginning of the 2019-2020 off-season to the end of the 2020 post-season (the “2020 Reporting Period”). As per agreement between the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, the following report is specific to Players on the 40-man rosters for Major League Baseball Clubs.

1) The total number of drug tests that were conducted during the 2020 Reporting Period was 4,155. Of this total number, 3,733 were urine samples that were collected and analyzed for Performance Enhancing Substances, Stimulants, DHEA, Diuretics, Masking Agents, and Drugs of Abuse. The number of blood samples that were collected and analyzed for the presence of human growth hormone (hGH) was 412.

2) The number of drug tests performed during the 2020 Reporting Period was less than previous seasons. The lower testing numbers were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the extended closure of the WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratory in Montreal that is utilized for Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Program.

3) Ten (10) adverse analytical findings were reported by the Montreal Laboratory and resulted in discipline. All were for Performance Enhancing Substances. The substances reported were as follows: Performance Enhancing Substances (10) Boldenone: 5 Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT): 3 Stanozolol: 2

4) Ninety-one (91) Therapeutic Use Exemptions were granted. The diagnoses were as follows: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: 90 Hypersomnia: 1 Respectfully submitted, Thomas M. Martin, Ph.D. Independent Program Administrator Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment.