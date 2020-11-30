The letters from El Beyond- From Yogi To – Yadier Molina /Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Yogi para Yadier

“The reality of baseball is that when you finally learn to play it, you can’t” … Frank Howard, who was a bigleaguer and slugger.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

My admired Yad…: You are one of the bigleaguers that I have most admired. And now more, for that decision of yours to remain active at 38 years of age.

Not only have you been a regular catcher for 17 years, but you’ve earned $ 154,998,500 in your career, even $ 20 million for every season since 2018.

In other words, you have enough money to guarantee the life of more than four generations. Because that capital is complete, since you paid the taxes with the income from souvenirs, cards, advertisements and public presentations.

I think that’s why, still in your early forties, you want to stay behind the plate, because you love baseball and your team, the Cardinals, because you say you want to stay with them, even when you have offers from the Yankees, Mets, Padres and Angels.

I know what it’s like to play behind the plate, because, as you know, I was a regular catcher for the Yankees eight seasons, until Elston Howard arrived, much better than me at the position. Well, the truth is, I wasn’t good defensively anywhere, so they tested me at third base, first, left field and right field.

By the way, in the other positions it seemed to me that he was not playing. In left field I once got a single fly in nine innings and in third, two ground balls and a foul fly in an entire game.

When I got to the Yankees in 1946, a journalist published that they put me behind the plate, because with the face that I had, I didn’t need to protect anything with the mask. You know how insidious some journalists are.

Enthusiastic about your decision, I observe what your homeland is, Bayamón. Beautiful little corner of Puerto Rico, right?

Listen to me, Yad, it is an important city, with 250 thousand inhabitants dedicated to agriculture, sugar, coffee, grapefruit or grapefruit and tobacco, plus dozens of large industries.

I hope that soon the island of Puerto Rico will once again be the Paradise that it once was, and that nature will not continue to attack it like crazy, as has happened in recent times.

Coming back to baseball, you’ve been a good hitting catcher, with a 281 batting average, 160 home runs and 932 RBIs. And in 101 postseason games, including four World Series, you’ve hit 280, four home runs, 36 RBIs.

Plus, you’ve got MVP votes five times, and you’ve appeared in nine All-Star Games.

A successful career. You well deserve two more years on the Cardinals roster … Dawn and we’ll see!

Hugs Yad… Yogi.

—————————————Español———————————

Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Yogi Berra para Yadier Molina

“La realidad del beisbol es que cuando uno, por fin, aprende a jugarlo, ya no puede”… Frank Howard, quien fuera bigleaguer y slugger.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Mi admirado Yad…: Eres de los bigleaguers que más he admirado. Y ahora más, por esa decisión tuya de seguir activo a los 38 años de edad.

No solo has sido catcher regular durante 17 años, sino que has cobrado 154 millones 998 mil 500 dólares en tu carrera, incluso 20 millones por cada temporada desde 2018.

O sea, tienes dinero suficiente para garantizar la vida de más de cuatro generaciones. Porque ese capital es completo, ya que los Impuestos los pagaste con los ingresos por souvenirs, barajitas, anuncios publicitarios y presentaciones públicas.

Creo por eso que, aún casi cuarentón, quieres seguir tras el home, porque amas al beisbol y a tu equipo, los Cardenales, ya que dices querer seguir con ellos, aún cuando tienes ofertas de Yankees, Mets, Padres y Angelinos.

Se bien lo que es jugar tras el home, porque, como sabes, fui catcher regular de los Yankees ocho campañas, hasta que llegó Elston Howard, mucho mejor que yo en la posición. Bueno, la verdad es que yo no era bueno a la defensiva en ninguna parte, por lo que me probaron en tercera base, en primera, en el left field y en el right field.

Por cierto, en las otras posiciones me parecía que no esaba jugando. En el left field una vez me batearon un solo fly en los nueve innings y en tercera dos roletazos y un foul de fly en todo un juego.

Cuando llegue a los Yankees, en 1946, un periodista publicó que me ponían tras el home, porque con la cara que tenía, no necesitaba proteger nada con la careta. Ya sabes cómo son de insidiosos algunos periodistas.

Entusiasmado por tu decisión, observo lo que es tu terruño natal, Bayamón. Precioso rinconcito de Puerto Rico, ¿no?

Óyeme, Yad, es una ciudad importante, con 250 mil habitantes dedicados a la agricultura, Azúcar, café, pomelo o toronja y tabaco, más decenas de grandes industrias.

Espero que pronto la isla de Puerto Rico vuelva a ser el Paraíso que fue, y que la naturaleza no la siga atacando a mansalva, como ha ocurrido en los últimos tiempos.

Volviendo al beisbol, has sido un catcher buen bateador, con 281 de promedio al bate, 160 jonrones y 932 carreras remolcadas. Y en 101 juegos de postemporadas, incluso cuatro Series Mundiales, has bateado para 280, cuatro jonrones, 36 impulsadas.

Además, cinco veces obtuviste votos para Más Valioso, y has aparecido en nueve Juegos de Estrellas.

Una carrera exitosa. Bien mereces dos años más en el róster de los Cardenales… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Abrazos Yad… Yogi.

