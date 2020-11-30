Mexico overwhelms Puerto Rico in FIBA ​​action in Indianapolis

Puerto Rico suffered its third straight loss in qualifying for the AmeriCup 2022 on Sunday night during its first second engagement in Indianapolis.

The Puerto Ricans lost 81-56 against the Mexican team to continue without victories in this qualifier.

The PR national team will return to the court on Monday at 5:00 p.m. to face the Bahamas, who fell 99-59 to the United States early.

Puerto Rico is the only Group D team without a win. The United States is the leader with 3-0, followed by Mexico with 2-1 and the Bahamas with 1-2.