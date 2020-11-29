My Hall of Fame Votes 2021 – Mis Votos Para El Hall de la Fama 2021

“The batter is a lonely player, besieged by the nine from the other team” … Paúl Gallico.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Boricua via Canada.- The Blue Jays, who had a good season this year (32-28), are now committed to putting together a tremendous roster for 2021. That is why yesterday they talked with the Indians about a trade for Puerto Rican shortstop from Caguas, Francisco Lindor. But before making a decision, in Toronto they hope to make sure they can sign the 27-year-old for 10 seasons. In addition to giving the best of their prospects, the Blue Jays would have to commit to paying Lindor about $ 200 million through 2030. That’s what the agents, Sports Meter, say they want. Lindor received 17 million 500 thousand this year.

Nearly forty, but enthusiastic.- Speaking of Puerto Ricans, the venerable veteran Yadier Molina, at 38 years old and after 17 as a catcher for the Cardinals, wants to continue in the heat and he has with what. He’s a free agent, and there are quite a few teams interested in him, like the Yankees, Mets, Padres and Angels. But the gentleman said …: “I prefer to finish my career in San Luis, and that’s what I am trying.”

The question that the authorities are asking is…: “If Randy Arozarena was going to bring some gifts to his baby daughter, then why was he carrying a loaded gun? The Cuban from Pinar del Río, star of the previous postseason with the Rays, has been released but under surveillance and court date. By the way, they have assured that, Celina Pinedo Blanco, the Cartagena from Colombia is not married to him. Arozarena is accused of assaulting his daughter’s mother and her father and threatening them with a weapon. Major League Baseball, which has established tough penalties for domestic violence crimes, could suspend Randy for up to the entire 2021 season.

It’s not always no.- Teammates from Cleveland and Seattle enthusiastically campaign for Omar Vizquel for the Hall of Fame. They called me yesterday to find out how I was going to vote. I was disappointed in my answer.

My 2021 votes for the HOF.- I can hardly believe it, but here they are. That’s 238 emails, about my votes for the Hall of Fame 2021. How many people are concerned about this! Surprising. A few advise me who to vote for, even one says Pete Rose, another for Andrés Galarraga and one more for Fernando Valenzuela. Most only ask who I voted for. And yes, yesterday Saturday I sent my ballot, and since my vote is not secret, I tell you that I voted for Todd Helton, Scott Rolen and Andy Pettite. I wanted to please the readers, but among the candidates were neither Rose, nor Galarraga, nor Valenzuela. I’m sorry.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Boricua vía Canadá.- Los Blue Jays, que tuvieron una buena temporada este año (32-28), se presentan ahora empeñados en armar tremendo róster para 2021. Por eso ayer conversaban con los Indios acerca de un cambio por el shortstop boricua de Caguas, Francisco Lindor. Pero, antes de tomar una decisión, en Toronto esperan asegurarse de que podrán firmar al joven de 27 años por 10 temporadas. Además de dar lo mejor de sus prospectos, los Blue Jays tendrían que comprometerse a pagar a Lindor unos 200 millones de dólares hasta 2030. Eso es lo que dicen aspirar los agentes, Sports Meter. Lindor cobró este año 17 millones 500 mil.

Casi cuarentón, pero entusiasta.- Hablando de puertorriqueños, el venerable veterano Yadier Molina, a los 38 años de edad y tras 17 como receptor de los Cardenales, quiere seguir en la candela. Tiene con qué. Es agente libre, y hay unos cuantos equipos interesados en él, como Yankees, Mets, Padres y Angelinos. Pero el caballero ha dicho…: “Prefiero terminar mi carrera en San Luis, y eso es lo que trato”.

La pregunta que se hacen las autoridades es…: “Si Randy Arozarena iba a llevarle unos regalitos a su hija bebé, ¿por qué y para qué llevaba una pistola cargada de balas?. El cubano de Pinar del Río, estelar de la pos temporada anterior con los Ray, ha quedado en libertad pero bajo vigilancia y enjuiciado. De paso, han asegurado que la cartagenera de Colombia, Celina Pinedo Blanco, no está casada con él. Arozarena es acusado de agredir a la madre de su hija y al padre de ella y amenazarlos con el arma. Major League Baseball, que ha establecido duras penas para los delitos de violencia doméstica, podría suspender a Randy hasta por toda la temporada 2021.

No siempre es no.- Los compañeros de Cléveland y Seattle hacen entusiasta campaña a favor de Omar Vizquel para el Hall de la Fama. Me llamaron ayer, para saber cómo iba a votar. Los sentí defraudados por mi respuesta.

Mis votos 2021 para el HOF.- Me cuesta creerlo, pero aquí están. Son 238 emails, acerca de mis votos para El Hall de la Fama 2021. ¡Cuánta gente preocupada por ésto! Sorprendente. Unos cuantos me aconsejan por quiénes votar, incluso uno dice que por Pete Rose, otro por Andrés Galarraga y uno más por Fernando Valenzuela. La mayoría solo preguta por quiénes he votado. Y sí, ayer sábado envié mi planilla, y como mi voto no es secreto, les cuento que voté por Todd Helton, Scott Rolen y Andy Pettite. Quise complacer a los lectores, pero entre los candidatos no estaban Rose, ni Galarraga, ni Valenzuela. Lo siento.

