Very Bad Hall of Fame Candidate – Muy Malos Candidato Para el Hall de la Fama

“Before, the MLB executives searched and searched the statistics of the players to make their negotiations … Now what they study are the fees” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame this year, according to a column by Dan Shaughnessy of “The Boston Globe.”

Shaughnessy, one of the most brilliant columnists in Major League Baseball, wrote…: “The voting for the Hall of Fame enters a critical situation. One captures it when opening the envelope containing the form for the 2021 vote.

“The next two winters are very difficult choices. Among the candidates who did not get the necessary 75 percent of the vote last year, Curt Schilling (70 percent), Roger Clemens (61 percent) and Barry Bonds (61 percent) got the highest vote totals. Like it or not, in a year without strong new candidates, Schilling must beat the mark when this year’s results are announced on January 26. Clemens and Bonds, like Schilling, are in their ninth year on the roster. Candidates are discarded if they are not elected in 10 years. And they can remain eligible, as long as they get no less than five percent of the votes in that period. ”

Dan does not reveal if he has heard the opinion of other voters. But it is possible that yes, since in most cases, we usually consult ourselves.

If Clemens and Bonds don’t hit 75 percent this year, tainted as they are by steroid suspicions (Clemens’s name is on the Mitchell Report, while Bonds admitted to using steroids, he says he did so unknowingly), they will have one last chance for the 2022 election.

Then his final candidacies will coincide with those of the first year of Alex Rodríguez, who in 2003 was involved in the consumption of steroids; and David Ortiz, shot in the Dominican Republic, is suspected of being involved with illicit business.

Even though we can vote for up to 10 candidates, we generally elect two or three. And almost always there are those that one says …: “This must be elevated.”

But it is not the case this year, as Dan writes. It could even be that in the end, no one gets 75 votes out of a hundred and the election has to be declared void. It has happened 14 times that the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America (MLBWAA) did not elect anyone, the last one, in 1996.

When journalists don’t elevate players to the HOF, it is because the candidates of the year do not deserve the niche and to elect them would be to harm the glory and history of our Cooperstown temple.

Muy Malos Candidato Para el Hall de la Fama

“Antes, los ejecutivos de Grandes Ligas buscaban y rebuscaban en las estadísticas de los peloteros para hacer sus negociaciones… Ahora lo que estudian son los honorarios”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens y Curt Schilling serán los elegidos este año para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, según columna de Dan Shaughnessy, de “The Boston Globe”.

Shaughnessy, uno de los más brillantes columnistas de Grandes Ligas, escribió…: “La votación para el Hall de la Fama entra en una crítica situación. Uno lo capta al abrir el sobre contentivo de la planilla para la votación 2021.

“Son elecciones muy difíciles las de los próximos dos inviernos. Entre los candidatos que no obtuvieron el 75 por ciento necesario de los votos el año pasado, Curt Schilling (70 por ciento), Roger Clemens (61 por ciento) y Barry Bonds (61 por ciento) obtuvieron los totales de votos más altos. Les guste o no, en un año sin nuevos candidatos fuertes, Schilling debe superar la marca cuando los resultados de este año se anuncien el 26 de enero. Clemens y Bonds, como Schilling, están en su noveno año en la planilla. Los candidatos son descartados si no son elegidos en 10 años. Y pueden permanecer como elegibles, mientras obtengan no menos del cinco por ciento de los votos en ese período”.

Dan no revela si ha oído la opinión de otros electores. Pero es posible que sí, ya que en la mayoría de los casos, solemos consultarnos.

Si Clemens y Bonds no alcanzan el 75 por ciento este año, manchados como están por sospechas de esteroides (el nombre de Clemens está en el Informe Mitchell, mientras que Bonds admitió haber usado esteroides, dice que sin saberlo), tendrán una última oportunidad cuando envíen las boletas para la elección 2022.

Entonces sus candidaturas finales, coincidirán con las del primer año de Alex Rodríguez, quien en 2003 fue involucrado en el consumo de esteroides; y David Ortiz, herido a tiros en Dominicana, se sospecha fue por complicación con negocios ilícitos.

Aún cuando podemos votar hasta por 10 candidatos, generalmente elegimos dos o tres. Y casi siempre los hay que uno dice…: “Éste debe ser elevado”.

Pero no es el caso de este año, como lo escribe Dan. Hasta podría ser que al final, nadie logre los 75 votos de cada cien y haya que declarar desierta la elección. Ha ocurrido 14 veces que la Major League Baseball Writers Association of América (MLBWAA) no elija a nadie, la última, en 1996.

Cuando los periodistas votamos para una elección desierta, es porque los candidatos del año no merecen el nicho y elegirlos sería perjudicar la gloria y la historia de nuestro templo de Cooperstown.

