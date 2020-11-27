Rays Let Go of Their Best Pitchers – Los Rays salen de sus mejores lanzadores

“Life is so short, and the job of living it is so difficult, that when one begins to learn it, it is time to die” … Bonnie Ware.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Remember that left-handed pitcher named Blake Snell, whom Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled out of action when he was winning comfortably in the sixth inning, Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, to what most attribute was the Dodgers victory. Well, they don’t want him in Tampa anymore, so he’s been offered to the other teams. Snell, 27, is signed through 2023, for $ 40 million, and may be a free agent in 2024. The Mariners are very interested in him… ** The Rays also want released the 37-year-old right-hander free agent, Charlie Morton, who signed with the Braves, for one season, for 15 million. During two seasons in Tampa, Morton posted 18-8, 3.33 and 282 strikeouts in 232 innings. In the postseason, 3-1, 2.70 …

** Minor league schedules have been reduced from 140 to 120 games per season. And that has nothing to do with the pandemic. That amount has been set for normal times… ** Another professional football player who wants to become a bigleaguer! Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals said…: “I definitely think I can play both sports. When I go to sign my next contract, I have to talk about this ”… ** It is amazing that so many professional athletes ignore the severe penalties for using prohibited substances and for assaulting their spouses. Now they fall for these crimes more often than before …

“That neighbor of mine does everything halfway … He’s even called Casiano” … Yatuny Lagueles.-

** Tom LaSorda, 93, remains hospitalized in Southern California with heart ailments. Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said that he is improving, after a month held there… ** Venezuela’s professional baseball is broadcast for Florida on TVV, channel 654… ** The fortune of the new Mets owner Steve Cohén , is registered at 14 billion dollars. And his weakness since he was a child has been that team, which is why he has collected hundreds of souvenirs. He just brought the ball from Bill Buckner’s (Red Sox) historic error to the Citi Field Museum for the Mets to win the 1986 World Series … ** The best free catcher of the moment, J.T. Realmuto, he was yesterday to sign with the Blue Jays. But five other teams were trying too …

“Darkness cannot be illuminated with darkness, only with clarity. Likewise, it is impossible to end hatred by hating. We can only achieve it with love ”… Martín Luther King Jr.-

———————————-Español——————————-

Los Rays salen de sus mejores lanzadores

“La vida es tan corta, y el oficio de vivirla es tan difícil, que cuando uno comienza a aprenderlo ya es tiempo de morir”… Bonnie Ware.-

** ¿Recuerdas aquel lanzador zurdo llamado Blake Snell, a quien el mánager de los Rays, Kevin Cash, sacó de la acción, cuando ganaba cómodo en el sexto inning, el sexto juego de la Serie Mundial 2020, a lo que se atribuye la victoria de los Dodgers? Pues, ya no lo quieren en Tampa, por lo que ha sido ofrecido a los demás equipos. Snell, de 27 años, está firmado hasta 2023, por 40 millones de dólares, y puede ser agente libre en 2024. Los Marineros están muy interesados en él… ** Los Rays también dejaron ir, como agente libre, al lanzador derecho de 37 años Charlie Morton, quien firmó con los Bravos, para una temporada, por 15 millones. Durante dos temporadas en Tampa, Morton dejó record de 18-8, 3.33 y 282 strikeouts en 232 innings. En postemporada, 3-1, 2.70…

** Los calendarios de las ligas menores han sido reducidos de 140 a 120 juegos por temporada. Y nada tiene que ver eso con la pandemia. Se ha establecido esa cantidad para épocas normales… ** ¡Otro jugador profesional de fútbol americano que quiere hacerse bigleaguer! Kyler Murray, de los Cardenales de Arizona, dijo…: “Definitivamente creo que puedo jugar los dos deportes. Cuando vaya a firmar mi próximo contrato, tengo que habla acerca de este asunto”… ** Es increíble que tantos atletas profesionales ignoren las sanciones severas por consumo de sustancias prohibidas y por agredir a sus cónyugues. Ahora caen en esos delitos más a menudo que antes…

“Ese vecino mío lo hace todo a medias… Hasta se llama Casiano”… Yatuny Lagueles.-

** Tom LaSorda, de 93 años, sigue hospitalizado en el sur de California, con dolencias cardíacas. El vocero de los Dodgers, Steve Brener, dijo que mejora, después de un mes recluído ahí… ** El beisbol profesional de Venezuela es transmitido para Florida por TVV, canal 654… ** La fortuna del nuevo propeitario de los Mets, Steve Cohén, está registrada en 14 mil millones de dólares. Y su debilidad desde niño ha sido ese equipo, por lo que ha coleccionado centenares de souvenirs. Acaba de llevar al Museo de Citi Field la pelota del histórico error de Bill Buckner (Medias Rojas), para que los Mets ganaran la Serie Mundial 1986… ** El mejor catcher libre del momento, J.T. Realmuto, estaba ayer por firmar con los Blue Jays. Pero otros cinco equipos también lo intentaban…

“La oscuridad no puede iluminarse con oscuridad, solo con claridad. Así mismo, es imposible acabar con el odio odiando. Solo podemos lograrlo con amor ”… Martín Luther King Jr.-

