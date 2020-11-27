From The Slums To The World Stage

Latino Sports, like many throughout the world, especially soccer fans would like to bid farewell to a legendary athlete in the world of soccer.
Huge crowds gathered in Buenos Aires after to pay tribute and say good bye to Diego Armando Maradona, who came from the slums of Buenos Aires to becoming the greatest footballer on Earth. Fans flocked to the presidential palace in Buenos Aires where Maradona’s body was laying in state before gathering on the streets as his casket was driven to Jardin Bella Vista cemetery.
