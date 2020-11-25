Serious Damage Caused by the Baseball Pandemic – Graves Daños Causa La Pandemia Al beisbol

“A friend of mine tried to commit suicide and almost killed himself” … Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Edilberto Ortega, from Culiacán, asks …: “How are the Major Leagues going to overcome the losses due to the pandemic and the controversial presidential elections?”

Friend Edi…: The pandemic has caused multimillion-dollar losses, not only because of playing without an audience, but also because the income from radio, television and (spectacular) billboards has dropped considerably. Most advertisers have seen their business drop to levels never seen before. After 2021, Major League Baseball will need about three years to recover. And the elections, I don’t think they do any harm to baseball. On April 1 there will be a President accepted by all, who will throw the first ball of the Mets game in Washington, at seven in the evening.

Bernardino Valera M. from Caracas, asks and thinks…: “Why don’t you win the sympathy of the Venezuelan people, for example, by voting for the Hall of Fame for Omar Vizquel and Bob Abreu, and writing nice things about them and of the other Venezuelans, including Ronald Acuña? It is much better to feel loved than hated ”.

Friend Dino…: I don’t write to be loved. Thanks for the advice, but I can’t accept it, because it would be the same as falling for lies and lying to my readers, who, even when they don’t love me, deserve my respect. Note that I have never written anything against a reader. How can I vote for Vizquel and Abreu if I consider that raising them would be an injustice? As for Acuña, the bigleaguers must be something very different from him, despite their privileged conditions for competition. Thank you very much, friend Dino… but no.

José G. Sánchez, from Caracas, opines…: “Bob Abreu did not give 3,000 hits, like Ichiro Suzuki, but he achieved 2,470 and 1,476 walks. If we add up, he reached on base 3,946 times. Ichiro reached 3,735 times on base and consumed 647 more times at the plate than Bob, who also reached more times at first (211). Bob was on base longer than Ichiro, even with his 3,000 hits. ”

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks …: “When did the doping scandal in the Major Leagues begin, and who was the first player suspended for the use of prohibited substances?”

Amigo Rubo …: The person who uncovered the pot was José Canseco, through his books “Juiced” and “Vindicated” in 2005. And in 2008, the “Mitchell Report” revealed 89 names of steroid-consuming bigleaguers. In 2013 there were 14 suspended, each for 50 games.

________________________Español———————-

Graves Daños Causa La Pandemia Al beisbol

“Un amigo mío intentó suicidarse y casi se mata”… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Edilberto Ortega, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cómo van a superar las Grandes Ligas las pérdidas por la pandemia y por las controvertidas elecciones presidenciales?”.

Amigo Edi…: La pandemia ha causado pérdidas multimillonarias, no solo por jugar sin público, sino también porque los ingresos por radio, televisión y vallas (espectaculares) ha descendido considerablemente. La mayoría de los anunciantes han visto bajar sus negocios a niveles jamás sufridos. Después de 2021, Major League Baseball necesitará unos tres años para recuperarse. Y las elecciones, no creo que provoquen ningún daño al beisbol. El primero de abril habrá un Presidente aceptado por todos, quien lanzará la primera bola del juego de los Mets en Washington, a las siete de la noche.

Bernardino Valera M. de Caracas, pregunta y opina…: “¿Por qué Ud. no se gana las simpatías del pueblo venezolano, por ejemplo, votando para el Hall de la Fama por Omar Vizquel y Bob Abreu, y escribiendo cosas bonitas de ellos y de los otros venezolanos, incluso Ronald Acuña?. Es mucho mejor sentirse amado que odiado”.

Amigo Dino…: No escribo para ser amado. Gracias por el consejo, pero no puedo acogerlo, porque sería igual que caerme a mentiras y mentir a mis lectores, los cuales, aún cuando no me quieran, merecen mis respetos. Fíjate que jamás he escrito nada en contra de un lector. ¿Cómo votar por Vizquel y por Abreu si considero que elevarlos sería una injusticia? En cuanto a Acuña, los bigleaguers deben ser algo muy diferente a él, no obstante sus condiciones privilegiadas para la competencia. Muchas gracias, amigo Dino… pero no.

José G. Sánchez, de Caracas, opina…: “Bob Abreu no dió 3.000 hits, como Ichiro Suzuki, pero logró 2470 y 1476 bases por bolas. Si sumamos, logró embasarse 3.946 veces. Ichiro se embasó en 3.735 ocasiones y consumió 647 más veces al plato que Bob, quien además, llegó más veces a primera (211). Bob estuvo más tiempo en base que Ichiro, aún con sus 3000 hits”.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de San Carlos del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuándo empezó el escándalo de los dopajes en Grandes Ligas, y quién fue el primer pelotero suspendido por uso de sustancias prohibidas?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Quien destapó la olla fue José Canseco, a través de sus libros “Juiced” y “Vindicated” en 2005. Y en 2008, el “Reporte Mitchell” reveló 89 nombres de bigleaguers consumidores de esteroides. En 2013 hubo 14 suspendidos, cada uno por 50 juegos.

