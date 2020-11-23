The Cards From The Beyond – Wes Ferrell’s to Designated Hitter – Las Cartas Desde El Más Allá.- La de Wes Ferrell para El Bateador Designado

“If we fill the schools, we empty the prisons” .. Firoberta.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mr. Designated Hitter…: I think you’re unaware, but I’m considered the best hitting pitcher in history. Of course, you can stand up and in a triumphant voice shout …:

“And that?! I’ve been in the American League for 47 years, even when they said in 1973 that it would only be a test; and now, after the epidemic experiment, I go with all the irons to install myself in the Nacional League ”.

But, hey, pitchers, we’ve been, 174 years, since 1846, throwing home to make outs. And since then they have tried to kill us with tricks to score more runs.

For example, the distance from the pitching box to home plate was lengthened from 30 feet to 45 feet and then to 50 feet and from 1893 to 60 feet six inches. Of 10 bad balls for the base on balls they have been reducing until reaching four. In 1968 they lowered our mound, from 15 to 10 inches, and in 1973, well, we were attacked by the designated hitter, so cumbersome for baseball, as a third element in the marriage bedroom.

Nothing against you, you are not at fault. Guilty are those who modify the Rules. The talkative Castilian already says it…: “The blind man is not to blame, but the one who gives him the stick”.

If you go to the trouble of checking my records, you will find that I am identified as a “pitcher and pinch hitter.” And so I played in 15 seasons of the majors, 1927-1941, I won 191 games, lost 127 and had a 4.03 ERA. My batting average, 280, 38 home runs, 208 RBIs, in 1,176 at-bats.

To tell you the truth, Mr. DH, I enjoyed both pitching and hitting. And I wouldn’t have accepted any designated hitter hitting for me.

In designated baseball there are more runs, but it is not a better sport, since they kill much of the strategy. But in these new times most of the people do not want to think. Instead of taking pen-in-hand accounts, they are fingering the calculator and computer. And credit cards erased the colors and values ​​of notes from many minds.

Modern times, dear Sancho.

I wish you the best of the best.

Hugs, Wes.

SLOTS.- ** Major League Baseball tries to forget the pandemic and annexes, so it has set four opening games for Thursday, April 1, 2021. At one in the afternoon, the Yankees would visit the Blue Jays, in Buffalo and not in Toronto, due to border restrictions; at four, Rockies in Los Angeles; at seven o’clock at night the Mets visit Nationals lands; and the Astros in Oakland, at 10 pm … ** Assume a schedule of 162 games per team …

Las Cartas Desde El Más Allá.- La de Wes Ferrell para El Bateador Designado

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Señor bateador designado…: Creo que lo ignora, pero soy considerado el pitcher mejor bateador en la historia. Desde luego, puede erguirse y con voz triunfal vociferar…:

“¿Y qué?! llevo 47 años en la Liga Americana, aún cuando dijeron en 1973, que solo sería una prueba; y ahora, después del experimento epidémico, voy con todos los hierros a instalarme en la Nacional”.

Pero, bueno, los lanzadores, llevamos, 174 años, desde 1846, tirando para home con el fin de hacer outs. Y desde entonces han tratado de acabarnos a base artimañas para anotar más carreras.

Por ejemplo, la distancia de la caja de lanzar al home plate fue alargada de 30 a 45 pies y después a 50 pies y desde 1893, a 60 pies seis pulgadas. De 10 bolas malas para la base por bolas han ido rebajando hasta llegar cuatro. En 1968 bajaron nuestra lomita, de 15 a 10 pulgadas, y en 1973, pues, nos atapuzaron el bateador designado, tan estorboso para el beisbol, como un tercer elemento en la alcoba matrimonial.

Nada contra ustedes, no tienen culpa. Culpables son quienes modifican las Reglas. Ya lo dice el dicharacho castellano…: “No tiene culpa el ciego sino quien le da el garrote”.

Si se toma la molestia de chequear mis records, encontrará que me identifican como “pitcher and pinch hitter”. Y así jugué en 15 temporadas de las Mayores, 1927-1941, gané 191 juegos, perdí 127 y dejé efectividad de 4.03. Mi promedio al bate, 280, 38 jonrones, 208 carreras impulsadas, en mil 176 turnos.

Le digo la verdad, señor DH, disfrutaba tanto lanzando como bateando. Y no hubiera aceptado que ningún bateador designado bateara por mí.

En el beisbol con designado hay más carreras, pero no es mejor deporte, ya que acaban con gran parte de la estrategia.

Pero en estos nuevos tiempos gran parte de la gente no quiere pensar. En vez de sacar cuentas bolígrafo en mano, le caen a dedazos a la calculadora. Y las tarjetas de crédito borraron de muchas mentes los colores y los valores de los billetes de Banco.

Épocas modernas, querido Sancho.

Le deseo lo mejor de lo mejor.

Abrazos, Wes.

RETAZOS.- ** Major League Baseball pretende olvidar la pandemia y anexas, por lo que ha fijado cuatro juegos inaugurales para el jueves primero de abril de 2021. A la una de la tarde, los Yankees visitarían a los Blue Jays, en Búffalo y no en Toronto, debido a las restricciones fronterizas; a las cuatro, Rockies en Los Ángeles; a las siete de la noche los Mets de visita en tierras de los Nationals; y los Astros en Oakland, a las 10 de la noche… ** Suponen calendario de 162 juegos por equipo…

