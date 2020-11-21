How And Why Reject A Major League Baseball Bonus – Cómo y por qué rechazar Bonos de Grandes Ligas 

“Five things to do to play baseball …: Contact at bat, hit with power, run, tackle and shoot (and if you are a pitcher, most strikes)” … Leo Durocher.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Luis Manuel Hernández, 19 years old, pitcher with a professional quality repertoire, permanent hitter over .300, remarkable second baseman, distinguished running back. Three scouts offered to sign him to put him through the major leagues, and he did not accept. He preferred to continue studying economics.

How was it possible, when a prospect of such quality must have been offered no less than $ 1.2 million just for his signature?

Very simple …: That happened more than 60 years ago, and what they offered Luis M. was 50 thousand dollars, via scout Alex Pompez, of the Giants.

“That was a fortune,” I heard him say, “but I had promised Dad that I would become an economist. And I spoke with Luis Aparicio, who advised me to continue my studies, because in addition to the conditions, you had to have good luck and put up with the harsh military-type regime that they impose on professional baseball in the United States. ”

Luis Manuel now lives here, in El Doral. At 83 years of age, he says he is very happy, after 58 years after graduation, during which he has been famous for his professional work. He has been married to Beatriz since 1963, and enjoys their children, Luis Manuel, Juancho and Nany, plus ten grandchildren and a great-grandson, just as he intensely enjoys the memories of his team, Universidad Central de Venezuela.

It was one of Venezuela’s amateur double-A baseball teams in the 1950s and 1960s. The rosters in this category could win and lose to the professionals. That’s how good that his game was.

Luis Manuel’s memory takes him back to those glorious days of tough baseball.

“Obdulio Pedrique was our manager and the coach, Salvador Vargas (Varguitas). The catcher was Felipe Hurtado, the driver of the University bus; first base, Carlos Urriola, who graduated as a sociologist, I started at second base and many times relieved the starting pitcher; Aureliano Mejías, third baseman, administrator graduate; the shortstop was Domingo Martín Fumero (Fumerito) who graduated as a dermatologist and also refused to accept offers from the scouts; the left fielder was Antonio Lunar, an administrator graduate; Miguel Girón played in center field, he graduated as a sports coach, just like the righ fielder, Arévalo Suárez; the left-handed Alfredo Torcatt, was our trusted starting pitcher, and ended up being a lawyer.

Luis Manuel Hernández, a young old man, lives pending baseball, both in the Major Leagues as well as in Mexico and the Caribbean, and savoring the love of the whole family.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————-Español————————–

Cómo y por qué rechazar Bonos de Grandes Ligas

“Cinco cosas qué hacer para jugar al beisbol…: Contacto al bate, batear con poder, correr, atajar y tirar (y si eres pitcher, mayoría de strikes)”… Leo Durocher.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Luis Manuel Hernández, 19 años, pitcher con repertorio de calidad profesional, bateador permenente sobre 300, segunda base notable, corredor insigne. Tres scouts le ofrecieron firmarlo para ponerlo vía Grandes Ligas, y no aceptó. Prefirió seguir estudiando economía.

¿Cómo fue posible, cuando a un prospecto de tal calidad le deben haber ofrecido no menos de un millón 200 mil dólares solo por la firma?

Muy sencillo…: Eso ocurrió hace más de 60 años, y lo que le ofrecieron a Luis M. fueron 50 mil dólares, vía el scout Alex Pompez, de los Gigantes.

“Eso era un dineral” le oí decir, “pero le había prometido a papá que me graduaría de economista. Y hablé con Luis Aparicio, quien me aconsejó que siguiera mis estudios, porque además de las condiciones, había que tener buena suerte y soportar el duro régimen tipo militar, que imponen en el beisbol profesional de Estados Unidos”.

Luis Manuel vive ahora aquí, en El Doral. A los 83 de edad, se dice muy feliz, después de 58 años de graduado, durante los cuales ha sido famoso por su calidad profesional. Está casado con Beatriz desde 1963, y disfruta de sus hijos, Luis Manuel, Juancho y Nany, más diez nietos y un bisnieto, igual que disfruta intensamente los recuerdos de su equipo, Universidad Central de Venezuela.

Era uno de los equipos del beisbol doble A aficionado de Venezuela en las décadas de 1950 y 1960. Los rósters de esta categoría podían ganar y perder con los profesionales. Así de buena era esa pelota.

La memoria de Luis Manuel lo lleva a aquellos días gloriosos de duro beisbol.

“Obdulio Pedrique era nuestro mánager y el coach, Salvador Vargas (Varguitas). El catcher era Felipe Hurtado, chofer del autobús de la Universidad; primera base, Carlos Urriola, quien se graduó de sociólogo, yo comenzaba en segunda base y muchas veces relevaba al pitcher abridor; Aureliano Mejías, tercera base, graduado de administrador; el shortstop era Domingo Martín Fumero (Fumerito) quien se graduó de dermatólogo y también se negó a aceptar ofertas de los scouts; el left fielder era Antonio Lunar, graduado de administrador; Miguel Girón jugaba en el center field, se graduó de entrenador deportivo, igual que el righ fielder, Arévalo Suárez; el zurdo Alfredo Torcatt, era nuestro pitcher abridor de confianza, y terminó siendo abogado”.

Luis Manuel Hernández, un viejito juvenil, vive pendiente del beisbol, tanto de Grandes Ligas como el de México y El Caribe, y saboreando el amor de toda la familia.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columna en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5