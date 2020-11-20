Canó Did Not Have To Use Any Prohibited Substance – Canó no tenía por qué meterse nada prohibido

“A lot of players master the easy part of baseball, the physical. But they completely ignore the most important aspect, the mental ”… Billy Martin.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – What need did San Pedro de Marcoris player, Róbinson Canó have to use Stanozolol to play better, to feel he was in the clouds or whatever?

But he is vicious, because in 2018 he was suspended for 80 games without forfeiting his salary, also for consuming prohibited substances. The Mariners had signed him for 10 years for $ 240 million. But they quickly got out of it via the Mets. In Seattle they do not want that type of player.

That time the vice cost him $ 11,851,600. Now it will cost him another $24 million.

Maybe he doesn’t care much about that little tweak in his finances, since he has collected

$214,129,865 from the Major Leagues so far. And I received information that he has real estate businesses in the Dominican Republic, which are multimillion and are excellent.

The Mets acquired him in December 2018, along with Edwin Díaz, in exchange for five players.

Mets President Sandy Anderson said …:

” This organization is very disappointed.”

Among the good details of the commissioner, Rob Manfred and his associates, is the efficient authority they have deployed against the consumers of what is not allowed to consume.

Cano is a 38-year-old with 16 seasons in the majors (Yankees, Mariners and Mets), so he shouldn’t need a watchman or advisor to follow him around to see what he does. You should know that Major League Baseball drug tests are as fair as they are severe and impeccable.

Canó, whom his father baptized Róbinson in homage to Jackie Róbinson, has played the role of a fool, or a very vicious or stubborn person… Far from a bigleaguer.

I don’t think Canó would improve his numbers much, which are excellent. In his 16 seasons, he has hit 303, with 334 home runs and 1,302 RBIs.

I tried to connect him by phone, but on none of his probable numbers were functioning for me to get a response.

Someone who answered one of my calls told me…: “Robinson will never speak to reporters again. Forget bothering us. ”

As for his chance for the Hall of Fame. Who knows?! We will have to wait about eight years, if he retires at the end of his contract. But they say that this year they will elect Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Curt Schilling.

—————————————Español————————-

“Muchos peloteros dominan la parte más fácil del beisbol, la física. Pero ignoran por completo el aspecto más importante, lo mental”… Billy Martin.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡¿Qué necesidad tenía el petromacorisano Róbinson Canó de meterse Stanozolol para jugar mejor, para sentirse en las nubes o para lo que fuera?!

Pero es un vicioso, porque en 2018 lo suspendieron, por 80 juegos sin honorarios, igualmente por consumir sustancias prohibidas. Los Marineros lo habían firmado para 10 años por 240 millones de dólares. Pero rápidamente salieron de él vía Mets. En Seattle o quieren ese tipo de pelotero.

Aquella vez el vicio le costó 11 millones 851 mil 600 dólares. Ahora dejará de percibir otros 24 millones.

Quizá no le importa mucho ese pequeño pellizco en sus finanzas, ya que ha

cobrado de las Grandes Ligas hasta ahora 214 millones 129 mil 865 dólares. Y me llegó información de que tiene negocios de bienes raíces en Dominicana, los cuales marchan millonariamente excelentes.

Los Mets lo adquirieron en diciembre 2018, junto con Edwin Díaz, a cambio de cinco peloteros. Y en Citi Field esperaban fuera un baluarte del nuevo equipo que estrena al propietario Steven Cohén.

El presidente de los Mets, Sandy Ánderson, dijo…:

“Todos estamos decepcionados en esta organización”.

Entre los buenos detalles del comisionado, Rob Manfred y sus allegados, figura la autoridad tan eficiente que han desplegado contra los consumidores de lo que no está permitido consumir.

Canó es un tarajallo de 38 años de edad, ya con 16 temporadas en Grandes Ligas (Yankees, Marineros y Mets), por lo que no debería necesitar un vigilante o un consejero que lo siga a todas partes a ver lo que hace. Debería saber que los exámenes anti-drogas de Major League Baseball son tan justos como severos e impecables.

Canó, a quien su padre bautizó Róbinson en homenaje a Jackie Róbinson, ha hecho el papel de tonto, o de muy vicioso o de testarudo… Lejos de un bigleaguer.

No creo que Canó mejoraría mucho sus números, que son excelentes. En sus 16 temporadas, ha bateado para 303, con 334 jonrones y mil 302 carreras impulsadas. En cuanto al WAR, de por vida, 68.09 y en 2021, 0.9.

Traté de conectarlo telefónicamente, pero en ninguno de los números probables suyos, pude obtener respuesta.

Alguien que respondió a una de mis llamadas, me dijo…: “Robinson no hablará con periodistas más nunca. Olvídese de estar molestándonos”.

En cuanto a su posibilidad para el Hall de la Fama. ¡¿Quién sabe?! Habrá que esperar unos ocho años, si se retira al terminar su contrato. Pero dicen que este año van a elegir a Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa y Curt Schilling.

