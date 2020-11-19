“The first to be satisfied with your honesty must be yourself, and it does not matter if you are the only one” … Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Did Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb get 100 percent of the Hall of Fame votes? And what have been the highest and lowest years? …

The answer…: Ruth and Cobb were elected in 1936, the first year of these votes. Ruth obtained 95% of the votes and Cobb 98% … The year of highest induction into the Hall of Fame was 2006, when they were 18, of which 17 by the Veterans and Negro Leagues Committees, plus Bruce Sutter for journalists. The smallest number in an election has been zero, none, desert, six times, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1958 and 1960.

Duty and Responsibility.- It is a serious task for us to elect the Cooperstown Hall of Fame every year at this time. In our hands is, on the one hand, immortality, the glory of the bigleaguers, on the other the honesty and personal sincerity plus the purity, majesty and prestige of the Hall of Fame. Dawn and We’ll See!

First in two wars.- Hank Gowdy, catcher, was playing for the Boston Braves, when he was the first player to enlist for service in a War, the First World War at the age of 28, which occurred on June 1, 1917. Later, at the age of 54, he also enlisted for World War II and was promoted to Major. For years, he struggled to get into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, but couldn’t. He played 17 years, 1910-1930, except 1918, when he spent all his time in the war, and was in the minors in 1926, ’27 and ’28. He hit in the majors for 270, 21 homers, 321 RBI in 1,050 games. Historical…

-o-o-o-

“Divorces have done more for world peace than the United Nations” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Who to vote for the HOF.- 23 of the voters for the Hall of Fame met yesterday for Zoom, to examine the 2021 candidates. A small group, taking into account that the voting sheet has been sent to more than 400 across the United States. But I see a tendency to choose the underdog, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Curt Schilling. You know! Others who seem to have a good chance are Andy Pettitte, Jeff Kent and Omar Vizquel. The results will be revealed on Tuesday, January 26, at six in the afternoon, through MLB Network … Dawn and we will see!

-o-o-o-o-

“The most serious problem of getting divorced is that the ex-husband is for life” … La Pimpi.-

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com @ juanvene5

Votos para Bonds, Sosa, Clemens, y Schilling

———————————————–Español———————————-

“El primero en satisfacerse con tu honradez debes ser tú mismo, y no importa si eres el único”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿Babe Ruth y Ty Cobb recibieron el ciento por ciento de los votos para el Hall de la Fama?. Y ¿cuáles han sido los años de más y de menos elevados?…

La respuesta…: Ruth y Cobb fueron elegidos en 1936, primer año de estas votaciones. Ruth obtuvo el 95% de los votos y Cobb el 98%… El año de más elevados al Hall de la Fama ha sido 2006, cuando fueron 18, de los cuales 17 por los Comités de Veteranos y de las Ligas Negras, más Bruce Sutter por los periodistas. El número menor en una elección ha sido cero, ninguno, desierto, en seis oportunidades, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1958 y 1960.

Deber y responsabilidad.- Seria tarea tenemos todos los años por esta época los electores para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. En nuestras manos está, por un lado, la inmortalidad, la gloria de los bigleaguers, por el otro la honradez y la sinceridad personal más la pureza, majestad y prestigio del Hall de la Fama. ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!

Primero en dos guerras.- Hank Gowdy, catcher, jugaba para los Bravos de Boston, cuando fue el primer pelotero en enlistarse para el servicio en una Guerra, la Primera Mundial a los 28 años de edad, ocurrió el primero de Junio de 1917. Después, a la edad de 54 años, también se enlistó para la II Guerra Mundial y fue ascendido a Mayor. Durante años, luchó por entrar al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, pero no pudo. Jugó 17 años, 1.910-1930, menos 1918, cuando pasó todo el tiempo en la Guerra, y estuvo en las menores en 1926, ´27 y ´28. Bateó en las Mayores para 270, 21 jonrones, 321 RBI en 1050 juegos. Histórico…

-o-o-o-

“Los divorcios han hecho más por la paz mundial que las Naciones Unidas”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Por quién votar para el HOF.- 23 de los electores para el Hall de la Fama nos reunimos ayer por Zoom, para examinar los candidatos 2021. Un grupo pequeño, si se toma en cuenta que la planilla de votación ha sido enviada a más de 400 en todo Estados Unidos. Pero observo una tendencia a elegir a los postergados, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa y Curt Schilling. ¡Vaya Ud. a saber! Otros que parecen tener buen chance son Andy Pettitte, Jeff Kent y Omar Vizquel. Los resultados se revelarán el martes 26 de enero, a las seis de la tarde, a través de MLB Network… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-o-

“El problema más grave de divorciarse es que el ex-marido es para toda la vida”… La Pimpi.-

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5