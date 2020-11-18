Yankees, $ 8,800,000 to $ 3.7 billion – Yankees, de $8.800.000 a $ 3 mil 700 millones 

“I hope to be able to agree, and get along as well, with everyone with whom I disagree” … Anonymous.-

Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Always report where you write from?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Edgar Barroeta B. de Acarigua, asks …: “Why players with good conditions, like Víctor Davalillo, could not establish themselves in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Edyo…: Maybe you cite a wrong example. Vitico stayed in the majors for 16 years, 1963-1980, with six teams, and both regular and pinch hitter, or on defense and running the bases, he was remarkable.

Micaela Larrazábal, from Guamuchil, asks…: “How many candidates are there this year for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame election?”

Friend Chela …: There are 25, including 11 that appear for the first time on the corresponding sheet. The other 14 come from previous years.

Orlando Ortega, from Hermosillo, asks…: Who did George Steinbrenner buy the Yankees from and for how much?

Friend Double O …: Steinbrenner bought the Yankees from CBS radio and television company for $ 8,800,000 on January 3, 1973. Today Forbes magazine says the team is worth $ 3.7 billion. But the Srenbrenner family does not sell it.

Ronald Neal of Arlington, Texas asks…: “As a Cubs fan, I am researching their history. Is it true that they had many names before being called Cubs?

Friend Ron…: When the National League was founded in 1876, they became known as the Chigago Whitey Stockings. But in 1878, the manager, Adrian (Cap) Anson, appeared as an actor in a play called “Runaway Colt,” which is why they became the Chicago Colts. Anson demanded that they sell him part of the team and as they refused, he decided to leave, which made the club call the Chicago Orphans, or Orphans, but for a short time, before being baptized the Chicago Cowboys and later the Chicago Broncos. It was in 1901, when two journalists, George Rice and Fred Hayner, began calling them Cubs, because they had a roster with many youngsters.

Salvador Quintero, from Tijuana, asks …: “What news do you have about the native catcher here, Alejandro Kirtk, from the Blue Jays?”

Friend Shava…: They promoted him to the big team in mid-September, despite the pandemic, because they believed in him. At age 22, scouts consider him ready to welcome Major League Baseball pitchers. He is also a good bat, in his first 24 at-bats as a bigleaguer he connected nine hits, for an average of 375, one home run, three RBIs. They admire his dominance of the strike zone with all kinds of shots.

Yankees, de $8.800.000 a $ 3 mil 700 millones

“Tengo la esperanza de poder estar de acuerdo, y llevarme de lo más bien, con todos con quienes estoy en desacuerdo”… Anónimo.-

Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Edgar Barroeta B. de Acarigua, pregunta…: “¿Por qué peloteros con buenas condiciones, como Víctor Davalillo, no pudieron establecerse en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Edyo…: Quizá citas un ejemplo equivocado. Vitico permaneció en las Mayores durante 16 años, 1963-1980, con seis equipos, y tanto de regular como de emergente al bate, o a la defensiva y corriendo las bases, fue notable.

Micaela Larrazábal, de Guamuchil, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos candidatos hay este año para la elección al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amiga Chela…: Son 25, incluso 11 que aparecen por primera vez en la planilla correspondiente. Los otros 14 provienen de años anteriores.

Orlando Ortega, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: ¿A quién le compró George Steinbrenner los Yankees y por cuánto?”.

Amigo Doble O…: Steinbrenner le compró los Yankees a la empresa de radio y televisión CBS por ocho millones 800 mil dólares, el tres de enero de 1973. Hoy día la revista Forbes dice que el equipo vale tres mil 700 millones de dólares. Pero la familia Srenbrenner no lo vende.

Ronald Neal, de Árlington, Texas, pregunta…: “Como soy fanático de los Cachorros, estoy investigando su historia. ¿Es cierto que tuvieron muchos nombres antes de llamarse Cachorros?”.

Amigo Ron…: Al fundarse la Liga Nacional, en 1876, se les conoció como los Chigago Whitey Stockings. Pero en 1878, el mánager, Adrian (Cap) Anson, apareció como actor en una obra teatral titulada “Runaway Colt”, por lo que vinieron a ser los Chicago Colts. Anson exigió que le vendieran parte del equipo y como se lo negaron, decidió irse, lo que hizo llamar al club los Chicago Orphans, o Huérfanos, pero por poco tiempo, antes de ser bautizados los Chicago Cowboys y más tarde los Chicago Broncos. Fue en 1901, cuando dos periodistas, George Rice y Fred Hayner, comenzaron a llamarlos Cachorros, porque tenían un róster con muchos jovencitos.

Salvador Quintero, de Tijuana, pregunta…: “¿Qué noticias tiene del catcher nativo de aquí, Alejandro Kirtk, de los Blue Jays?”.

Amigo Shava…: Lo subieron al equipo grande a mediados de septiembre pasado, a pesar de la pandemia, porque creen en él. A lo 22 años, los scouts lo consideran preparado para recibirles a los lanzadores de Grandes Ligas. Además es buen bate, en sus primeros 24 turnos de bigleaguer conectó nueve hits, para promedio de 375, un jonrón, tres impulsadas. Admiran su dominio de la zona de strikes con todo tipo de lanzamientos.

