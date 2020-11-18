METS’ CANÓ SUSPENDED

Bronx, NY: The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
The suspension of Canó, who was previously suspended for a violation of the Program on May 15, 2018, will commence at the start of the 2021 regular season.
It’s disappointing that Robinson who promised after being fined in 2018 that he would never use any performance enhancing substance again. Besides losing approximately $24 million of his two year remaining salary, he also lost much admiration from the youth that look up to him.
Latino Sports has always considered Canó a friend. We have always supported our Latino athletes and as such we will try to reach out to Robinson and give him an opportunity to express himself directly to us and his fans.
