“Fame is achieved when something extraordinary is done out of the ordinary” … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Norino Piñate, from Maracaibo, asks…: “I understand that in the Mexican Pacific League they are not playing because several players tested positive for coronavirus. Are you not going to play this championship anymore?

Friend Rino…: That League is resuming its activities.

Rafael Canache, from Caracas, asks …: “What were the annual averages of home runs and RBIs for Luis Aparicio and Cal Ripken?”

Amigo Fafa…: Aparicio played in an era of shortstops with low batting averages, 1956-1973, before the Alex Rodríguez era. However, in 18 seasons he hit 262. In addition, he was the best of his position in the two leagues, and was the leader in all the rosters of the teams for which he played. Average home runs per year, 5 (4,611), RBIs, 44 (43,944), in nine consecutive seasons led the AL in stealing bases and had a total of 506 steals. He participated in two World Series, one won, and in them he hit 286 … Ripken was one of the first good bats in the position. He played between 1981 and 2001, hitting 276, annual homer average, 22 (21.55), RBIs, 34 (33,900). He appeared in a World Series and was won by his team.

Wualter A. Briceño V. de Valera, requests …: “Dedicate a few lines to the 1960 World Series, which I understand was the first you covered as a journalist and the first one where Roberto Clemente played.”

Amigo DobleV-U…: Yes, the first of two Series by Roberto, the other, that of 1971, when he was Most Valuable. Pittsburgh lived intensely the season of its Pirates in 1960 and, of course, the World Series. But even most of the city’s journalists believed the Yankees would win. They didn’t have the cunning and power of Bill Mazeroski, nor did they have the pitching of Vern Law, who won two games, and Harvey Haddix, winner of the other two. It was a great Series.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “In which year did that battering and pitching perreo and intentional balls start?”

Friend Manolo …: The perreo was started by Panamanian Juan Berenger, who pitched in the Major Leagues from 1978 to 1992. He danced and made ridiculous figures when he achieved a strikeout. Some batters copied it when they served the ball. And unfortunately, today it is the custom of a few of the majors. As for intentional balls, it is a greater tradition, since the beginning of the 20th century. It has been the punishment of those who make fun of the pitchers.

Los Promedios Ofensivos De Aparicio y De Ripken

“La fama se logra cuando se hace de lo ordinario algo extraordinario”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Norino Piñate, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “Entiendo que en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico no están jugando porque varios peloteros dieron positivo en coronavirus. ¿Ya no van a jugar más este campeonato?

Amigo Rino…: Esa Liga está reanudando sus actividades.

Rafael Canache, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles fueron los promedios anuales de jonrones y carreras impulsadas de Luis Aparicio y Cal Ripken?”.

Amigo Fafa…: Aparicio jugó en una época de shortstops con bajos promedios al bate, 1956-1973, antes de la era Alex Rodríguez. Sin embargo, en 18 temporadas bateó para 262. Además, fue el mejor los de su posición en las dos Ligas, y era el líder de todos los rósters de los equipos para los cuales jugó. Promedio de jonrones por año, 5 (4.611), de impulsadas, 44 (43.944), en nueve temporadas consecutivas fue líder en robos de bases de la Americana y dejó total de 506 robos. Participó en dos Series Mundiales, una ganada, y en ellas bateó para 286… Ripken fue de los primeros buenos bates de la posición. Jugó entre 1981 y 2001, bateó para 276, promedio anual de jonrones, 22 (21.55), de impulsadas, 34 (33.900). Apareció en una Serie Mundial y la ganó su equipo.

Wualter A. Briceño V. de Valera, solicita…: “Dedique unas líneas a la Serie Mundial de 1960, la cual entiendo fue la primera que cubrió como periodista y la primera donde jugó Roberto Clemente”.

Amigo DobleV-U…: Sí, la primera de dos Series por Roberto, la otra, la de 1971, cuando fue Más Valioso. Pittsburgh vivió intensamente la temporada de sus Piratas en 1960 y, por supuesto, la Serie Mundial. Pero hasta la mayoría de los periodistas de la ciudad, creían que los Yankees ganarían. No contaban con la astucia y el poder de Bill Mazeroski, como tampoco contaban con el pitcheo de Vern Law, quien ganó dos juegos, y Harvey Haddix, ganador de los otros dos. Fue una gran Serie.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿En cuál año comenzó eso del perreo de bateadores y lanzadores y los bolazos intencionales?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Lo del perreo lo inició el panameño Juan Berenger, quien lanzó en Grandes Ligas desde 1978 y hasta 1992. Bailoteaba y hacía ridículas figuras cuando lograba un strikeout. Algunos bateadores lo copiaron cuando sacaban la bola. Y lamentableente, hoy día es costumbre de unos cuantos de las Mayores. En cuanto a los pelotazos intencionales, sí es una tradición mayor, desde comienzos del siglo XX. Ha sido el castigo de quienes se burlan de los pitchers.

