Letter from Beyond – Cy Young’s Letter to Cy Young Winners * La carta desde El Más Allá.- La de Cy Young para los ganadores del Cy Young

“In every small town, people know which checks are good and which husbands are not” … Pantaleón Richardson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My valued right-handers, Shane Bieber, American League, and Trevor Bauer National League…: To the many congratulations you have received for winning the award for the best pitchers of 2020, include one of mine.

You two are the only two to have earned such a distinction in a 60-game season. But nothing, not even the Cy Young trophy, has escaped the effects of the pandemic. This is a world curse in disguise of a disease.

From Bauer I am aware that at age 29, now that you are a free agent, after nine years in the Major Leagues, you aspire to a 10-year contract for a minimum of $ 200 million. Well, this year, without ever having won the Cy Young with 27 first-place votes, 96%, or leaving a 1.73 ERA with 73 innings pitched, five won, four lost, you collected $17,500,000.

Bieber also had an ERA under two, 1.63, an 8-1 record, but in his second year as a bigleaguer, he only collected $559,600. Let’s see if now, in your 25 years of age, the Indians sign you for big, multi-year fees. You deserve it.

They both have tremendous arms and sliders that I would never want to face. But I think there is something more valuable than that to make as many outs in a row as you do. And it is that they throw a lot of strikes.

I saw both of them at times when they didn’t trust the repertoire, they didn’t feel 100% good. And what they did was try to put the ball on home plate. For that there are eight men around each pitcher, to make the outs.

Bieber dropped 122 strikeout hitters this year and gave up just 21 bases. Bauer, 100 strikeouts 17 walks.

My dear and admired Shane and Trevor…: I’ll be watching what they do in baseball. It’s so much fun watching them throw. And it is de rigueur to admire them.

Hugs, Cy.

RETAZOS.- ** Bauer is the first of the Reds to obtain the Cy Young. There are only three teams left, whose pitchers have never won it, Rockies, Rangers and Marlins… ** And three Latin American natives, are among the last of each organization to have received these honors, Bartolo Colón, Angels 2015; Johán Santana, Twins, 2006; and Félix Hernández, Mariners 2010 … ** Yankees general manager Brian Cashman celebrates the Marlins hiring Kim Ng, as general manager, first lady by now. Kim was Cashman’s assistant, 1998-2001; He previously held the position with the Dodgers, and for the past nine years was an executive in the commissioner’s offices …

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

La carta desde El Más Allá.- La de Cy Young para los ganadores del Cy Young

“En todo pueblo pequeño, la gente sabe cuáles cheques son buenos y cuáles esposos no”… Pantaleón Richardson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis apreciados lanzadores derechos, Shane Bieber, Liga Americana, y Trevor Bauer Liga Nacional…: A las numerosas felicitaciones que han recibido por ganar el premio para los mejores lanzadores de 2020, uno las mías desde este Más Acá.

Ustedes dos son los únicos en haber obtenido tal distinción en temporada de 60 juegos. Pero es que nada, ni siquiera el trofeo Cy Young, ha escapado de los efectos de la pandemia. Esto es una maldición mundial con disfraz de enfermedad.

De Bauer estoy enterado de que a los 29 años, ahora que eres agente libre, tras nueve años en Grandes Ligas, aspiras contrato para 10 años por mínimo de 200 millones de dólares. Bueno, este año, sin haber ganado antes el Cy Young con 27 votos para primer lugar, 96%, ni haber dejado efectividad de 1.73 con 73 innings lanzados, cinco ganados, cuatro perdidos, cobraste 17 millones 500 mil.

Bieber también tuvo efectividad bajo dos, 1.63, record de 8-1, pero en su segundo año de bigleaguer, solo cobró 559 mil 600 dólares. A ver si ahora, en tus 25 años de edad, los Indios te firman por honorarios grandes y multianuales. Los mereces.

Ambos tienen tremendos brazos y unas sliders a las cuales nunca quisiera enfrentarme. Pero creo hay algo más valioso que eso para hacer tantos outs seguidos como ustedes hacen. Y es que tiran muchos strikes.

A los dos los ví en momentos cuando no confiaban en el repertorio, no se sentían 100% bien. Y lo que hicieron fue tratar de poner la pelota sobre home. Para eso hay ocho hombres alrededor de cada pitcher, para hacer los outs.

Bieber dejó este año a 122 bateadores strikeouts y apenas regaló 21 bases. Bauer, 100 strikeouts 17 bases por bolas.

Mis queridos y admirados Shane y Trevor…: Estaré pendiente de cuanto hagan en el beisbol. Es muy divertido verlos lanzar. Y es de rigor admirarlos.

Abrazos, Cy.

RETAZOS.- ** Bauer es el primero de los Rojos en obtener el Cy Young. Solo quedan tres equipos, cuyos lanzadores nunca lo han ganado, Rockies, Rangers y Marlins… ** Y tres nativos de Latinoamérica, figuran entre los últimos de cada organización que han recibidos esos honores, Bartolo Colón, Angelinos 2015; Johán Santana, Twins, 2006; y Félix Hernández, Marineros 2010… ** El gerente-general de los Yankees, Brian Cashman, celebra que los Marlins contrataran a Kim Ng, como gerente-general, primera dama por esas alturas. Kim fue asistente de Cashman, 1998-2001; antes ocupó el cargo con los Dodgers, y durante los últimos nueve años fue ejecutiva en las oficinas del comisionado…

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

