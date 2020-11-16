2020 AMERICAN & NATIONAL LEAGUE CY YOUNG WINNERS

2020 AMERICAN LEAGUE CY YOUNG AWARD

SHANE BIEBER, Cleveland Indians

Here are the voting results of the 2020 American League Cy Young Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards seven points for first place, four points for second place, three points for third place, two votes for fourth place and one point for fifth place.

AL Cy Young Award 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points Shane Bieber, Indians 30 210 Kenta Maeda, Twins 18 4 2 4 92 Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays 4 7 5 4 51 Gerrit Cole, Yankees 2 6 10 4 50 Dallas Keuchel, White Sox 5 4 5 4 46 Lance Lynn, Rangers 1 3 4 1 22 Lucas Giolito, White Sox 3 2 5 18 Chris Bassitt, Athletics 2 1 2 10 Dylan Bundy, Angels 1 2 5 Liam Hendriks, Athletics 1 3 5 Framber Valdez, Astros 1 1

It marks the 10th time an AL pitcher has been a unanimous choice for the award. Three pitchers were unanimous selections twice – Johan Santana with the Twins in 2004 and 2006, Pedro Martinez with the Red Sox in 1999 and 2000 and Roger Clemens with the Red Sox in 1986 and the Blue Jays in 1998. The other unanimous AL winners were the Tigers’ Denny McLain in 1968, the Yankees’ Ron Guidry in 1978 and the Tigers’ Justin Verlander in 2011. National League elections have had 14 unanimous choices.

This is the sixth time an Indians pitcher has won. The other Cleveland winners were Gaylord Perry in 1972, CC Sabathia in 2007, Cliff Lee in 2008 and Corey Kluber in 2014 and 2017.

Bieber was the only pitcher listed on every ballot.

Previous winners (*-Unanimous):

2019 Justin Verlander, Astros; 2018 Blake Snell, Rays; 2017 Corey Kluber, Indians; 2016 Rick Porcello, Red Sox; 2015 Dallas Keuchel, Astros; 2014 Corey Kluber, Indians; 2013 Max Scherzer, Tigers; 2012 David Price, Rays; 2011 *Justin Verlander, Tigers; 2010 Felix Hernandez, Mariners; 2009 Zack Greinke, Royals; 2008 Cliff Lee, Indians; 2007 CC Sabathia, Indians; 2006 *Johan Santana, Twins; 2005 Bartolo Colon, Angels; 2004 *Johan Santana, Twins; 2003 Roy Halladay, Blue Jays; 2002 Barry Zito, Athletics; 2001 Roger Clemens, Yankees; 2000 *Pedro Martinez, Red Sox; 1999 *Pedro Martinez, Red Sox; 1998 *Roger Clemens, Blue Jays; 1997 Roger Clemens, Blue Jays; 1996 Pat Hentgen, Blue Jays; 1995 Randy Johnson, Mariners; 1994 David Cone, Royals; 1993 Jack McDowell, White Sox; 1992 Dennis Eckersley, Athletics; 1991 Roger Clemens, Red Sox; 1990 Bob Welch, Athletics; 1989 Bret Saberhagen, Royals; 1988 Frank Viola, Twins; 1987 Roger Clemens, Red Sox; 1986 *Roger Clemens, Red Sox; 1985 Bret Saberhagen, Royals; 1984 Guillermo (Willie) Hernandez, Tigers; 1983 LaMarr Hoyt, White Sox; 1982 Pete Vuckovich, Brewers; 1981 Rollie Fingers, Brewers; 1980 Steve Stone, Orioles; 1979 Mike Flanagan, Orioles; 1978 *Ron Guidry, Yankees; 1977 Sparky Lyle, Yankees; 1976 Jim Palmer, Orioles; 1975 Jim Palmer, Orioles; 1974 Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Athletics; 1973 Jim Palmer, Orioles; 1972 Gaylord Perry, Indians; 1971 Vida Blue, Athletics; 1970 Jim Perry, Twins; 1969 (Tie) Mike Cuellar, Orioles, and Denny McLain, Tigers; 1968 *Denny McLain, Tigers; 1967 Jim Lonborg, Red Sox; 1964 Dean Chance, Angels; 1961 Whitey Ford, Yankees; 1959 Early Wynn, White Sox; 1958 Bob Turley, Yankees.

Note: One award from 1956-66; NL pitchers won in 1956-57, ‘60, ‘62-63, ‘65-66.

2020 NATIONAL LEAGUE CY YOUNG AWARD

TREVOR BAUER, Cincinnati Reds

Here are the voting results of the 2020 National League Cy Young Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards seven points for first place, four points for second place, three points for third place, two votes for fourth place and one point for fifth place.

NL Cy Young Award 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points Trevor Bauer, Reds 27 3 201 Yu Darvish, Cubs 3 24 2 123 Jacob deGrom, Mets 3 23 4 89 Dinelson Lamet, Padres 5 20 2 57 Max Fried, Braves 4 7 15 Corbin Burnes, Brewers 1 10 12 Aaron Nola, Phillies 1 1 3 Devin Williams, Brewers 3 3 Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 2 2 Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks 2 2 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers 2 2 Zack Wheeler, Phillies 1 1

Bauer is the first Reds pitcher to win a Cy Young Award. Cincinnati pitchers who finished second in the voting were Tom Seaver in 1981, Mario Soto in 1983, Danny Jackson in 1988, Pete Schourek in 1995 and Johnny Cueto in 2014.

This is the second runner-up finish for Darvish, who also placed second in the 2013 American League balloting while with the Rangers, to Max Scherzer, then with the Tigers.

Bauer and deGrom, the winner the previous two seasons, were the only pitchers named to every ballot.

Previous winners (* – Unanimous):

2019 Jacob deGrom, Mets; 2018 Jacob deGrom, Mets; 2017 Max Scherzer, Nationals; 2016 Max Scherzer, Nationals; 2015 Jake Arrieta, Cubs; 2014 *Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; 2013 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; 2012 R.A. Dickey, Mets; 2011 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; 2010 *Roy Halladay, Phillies; 2009 Tim Lincecum, Giants; 2008 Tim Lincecum, Giants; 2007 *Jake Peavy, Padres; 2006 Brandon Webb, Diamondbacks; 2005 Chris Carpenter, Cardinals; 2004 Roger Clemens, Astros; 2003 Eric Gagne, Dodgers; 2002 *Randy Johnson, Diamondbacks; 2001 Randy Johnson, Diamondbacks; 2000 Randy Johnson, Diamondbacks; 1999 Randy Johnson, Diamondbacks 1998 Tom Glavine, Braves; 1997 Pedro Martinez, Expos; 1996 John Smoltz, Braves; 1995 *Greg Maddux, Braves; 1994 *Greg Maddux, Braves; 1993 Greg Maddux, Braves; 1992 Greg Maddux, Cubs; 1991 Tom Glavine, Braves; 1990 Doug Drabek, Pirates; 1989 Mark Davis, Padres; 1988 *Orel Hershiser, Dodgers; 1987 Steve Bedrosian, Phillies; 1986 Mike Scott, Astros; 1985 *Dwight Gooden, Mets; 1984 *Rick Sutcliffe, Cubs; 1983 John Denny, Phillies; 1982 Steve Carlton, Phillies; 1981 Fernando Valenzuela, Dodgers; 1980 Steve Carlton, Phillies; 1979 Bruce Sutter, Cubs; 1978 Gaylord Perry, Padres; 1977 Steve Carlton, Phillies; 1976 Randy Jones, Padres; 1975 Tom Seaver, Mets; 1974 Mike Marshall, Dodgers; 1973 Tom Seaver, Mets; 1972 *Steve Carlton, Phillies; 1971 Ferguson Jenkins, Cubs; 1970 Bob Gibson, Cardinals; 1969 Tom Seaver, Mets; 1968 *Bob Gibson, Cardinals; 1967 Mike McCormick, Giants; 1966 *Sandy Koufax, Dodgers; 1965 *Sandy Koufax, Dodgers; 1963 *Sandy Koufax, Dodgers; 1962 Don Drysdale, Dodgers; 1960 Vernon Law, Pirates; 1957 Warren Spahn, Braves; 1956 Don Newcombe, Dodgers.