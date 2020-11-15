MLB Suffered Both A War And A Pandemic – MLB Sufrió A La Vez Una Guerra Y Una Pandemia     

“Love at first email has become fashionable” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Commissioner Rob Manfred aims for each major league team to play 162 games in 2021, as has been the custom since 1962 in both leagues.

That’s the good thing. The bad thing is that the predictions coincide that next year we will be with coronavirus worldwide, even when the vaccines are effective. The problem is to immunize 7.7 billion people.

Manfred adds that he will, of course, follow “whatever the public health authorities order.” And he cites how acceptable it was to receive 11,000 spectators per game in the NL title series and in the World Series, with all the games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

He said…: “I think next year we are going to see fans in the stadiums. Now, will they fill all the seats?” I doubt that. But people already know that they can go to baseball complying with the appropriate protocols, masks, social distance and in general, proper behavior.

This year each team played 30 home club games, a total of 900. Normally that’s 2,430. And the revenue from ticket sales is 40 percent. Losses are estimated at $ 3.1 billion.

Manfred made the announcement precisely when there is alarm and concern around the world, because Covid-19 has taken on greater force than when it first appeared, in November 2019. In the United States there are cities like El Paso, Texas, where it is prohibited to go out to the street, with few exceptions. Also in Europe they have taken extreme measures against the pandemic.

The majors had not suffered anything like that. When the Spanish Plague, 1918-1920, which caused more than 50 million deaths, full schedules were played and even the World Series, the Red Sox beat the Cubs in six games; Reds to the White Sox on eight dates, Series to maximum of nine; and the Indians over the Reds in seven games.

In addition to the Plague, the world also suffered from the First World War, which broke out in July 1914 and ended on November 11, 1918. There were three million 474 thousand deaths.

But baseball didn’t stop.

HITS.- ** Nolan Arenado won his eighth Gold Glove. The glove he uses as third baseman for the Rockies is Rawlings brand… ** Of the 30 teams in the majors, 27 have had Cy Young winners. The exceptions, Rockies, Marlins and Rangers… ** The Marlins hired not only the first female GM-general in the Major Leagues, but also the first person of Asian descent. Kimberly (Kim) Ng, 51, is the daughter of Chinese and Thai, born in Indianapolis, educated in New York and a seasoned executive in the commissioner’s office …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————Español——————————-

MLB Sufrió A La Vez Una Guerra Y Una Pandemia

“Se ha puesto de moda el amor a primer email”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El comisionado Rob Manfred aspira que en 2021 cada equipo de Grandes Ligas realice 162 juegos, como ha sido costumbre desde 1962 en las dos Ligas.

Eso es lo bueno. Lo malo es que las predicciones coinciden en que el año próximo será con coronavirus en todo el mundo, aún cuando las vacunas sean efectivas. El problema es inmunizar a siete mil 700 millones de personas.

Manfred agrega que se acogerá, por supuesto, “a lo que ordenen las autoridades de la salud pública”. Y cita lo aceptable que resultó recibir a 11 mil espectadores por juego en la serie por el título de la Nacional y en la Serie Mundial, con todos los juegos en el Globe Life Field de Arlington, Texas.

Dijo…: “Creo que el año próximo vamos a ver fanáticos en los estadios. Ahora, ¿llenarán todas las localidades? Eso lo dudo. Pero la gente ya sabe que pueden ir al beisbol cumpliendo con los protocolos apropiados, mascarillas, distancia social y en general, comportamiento debido”.

Este año cada equipo jugó 30 veces de home club, total 900. Normalmente son dos mil 430. Y los ingresos por venta de boletos significan un 40 por ciento. Las pérdidas se estiman en tres mil 100 millones de dólares.

Manfred hizo el anuncio justamente cuando en todo el mundo hay alarma y preocupación, porque Covid-19 ha tomado mayor fuerza que cuando apareció por primera vez, en noviembre de 2019. En Estados Unidos hay ciudades como El Paso, Texas, donde está prohibido salir a la calle, con pocas excepciones. También en Europa han tomado medidas extremas contra la pandemia.

Las Grandes Ligas no habían sufrido nada parecido. Cuando La Peste Española, 1918-1920, la que causó más de 50 millones de muertos, se jugaron los calendarios completos y hasta las Series Mundiales, Medias Rojas les ganaron a los Cachorros en seis juegos; Rojos a los Medias Blancas en ocho fechas, Serie a máximo de nueve; y los Indios sobre los Rojos en siete juegos.

Además de la Peste, el mundo también sufría la Primera Guerra Mundial, que estalló en julio de 1914 y concluyó el 11 de noviembre de 1918. Hubo tres millones 474 mil muertos.

Pero el beisbol no se detuvo.

RETAZOS.- ** Nolan Arenado ganó su octavo Guante de Oro. El guante que utiliza como tercera base de los Rockies, es marca Rawlings… ** De los 30 equipos de las Mayores, 27 han tenido ganadores del Cy Young. Las excepciones, Rockies, Marlins y Rangers… ** Los Marlins contrataron, no solo a la primera mujer gerente-general en Grandes Ligas, sino también a la primera persona descendiente de asiáticos. Kimberly (Kim) Ng, de 51 años, es hija de chino y thailandesa, nacida en Indianápolis, educada en Nueva York y experimentada ejecutiva de la oficina del comisionado…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5