The HOF For A Three HR Hitter Per Year Would Be Unfair – Sería injusticia el HOF para bateador de tres HR por año.

“If the defense counted the same as the offense, they would have invented designated for all positions” … Dick Young.-

“The home runners drive Cadillacs the other Volkswagens” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Elevating Omar Vizquel to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame would be an injustice, as would not elevating Ernie Banks.

Omar was not the best of his position in his time, 1989-2013.

Statistics are like the dental floss that ladies wear on the beach…: they teach a lot, but they hide the essentials.

Now, if you want numbers, here you go …: Omar Vizquel, hit 272, had an annual average of three home runs (exactly 3,333) and 40 RBIs (exactly 39,625). As for the Golden Gloves, I remind you that he wore one of the “Rawlings” brand.

And speaking of shortstops bigleaguers…:

Concepción, never inducted into the Hall of Fame, averaged six home runs and drove in 50 runs per year.

Phill Rizzuto, who in 1950 was the AL MVP and Player of the Year, came to Cooperstown, but elevated by the Veterans Committee, averaging three home runs and 43 RBIs annually.

Pee Wee Reese, also elevated by the Veterans Committee, eight, 55.

The niches in the Cooperstown mansion are for the Best of their era in every position. And power hitting shortstops were rare before Vizquel and Alex Rodriguez, whose careers began in 1994, who shot an annual average of 37, 15 times served 30 or more in a season and three times more than 50.

In this era, the same as Vizquel, there have been other power shortstops at bat, such as Nomar Garcíaparra, Miguel Tejada, Cal Ripken, Francisco Lyndor, Gleyber Torres.

Now five teams are fighting a trade with the Indians for Lyndor, Mets, Yankees, Cardinals, Phillies and Blue Jays. Not because of his glove, but because he has hit 32 or more home runs in three seasons.

Before A-Rod and Vizquel there were shortstops in the majors like Willie Miranda, who played nine years at that point, hit 221, with less than one home run per season, six in total, seven RBIs on average; and Joe Valdivielso, five seasons with an annual average of less than two homers and 17 RBIs, a batting average of 219.

Ernie Banks was rare, with five seasons over 40 home runs; and rare in the position were Vern Stephens and Rico Petroceli.

If Omar had hit better and been a leader, he would have appeared in more than two World Series, and would have won some, but he hit 174, four hits in 23 at-bats, in 1995, and in 1997, 30. -7, 233.

Racing is how games are won; and they are scored, especially, by dint of unrecognizable hits. Out of every hundred runs, 83 come home on hits.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

————————————————–Español—————————

Sería injusticia el HOF para bateador de tres HR por año.

“Si la defensiva contara igual que la ofensiva, hubieran inventado designados para todas las posiciones”… Dick Young.-

“Los jonroneros manejan Cadillacs los otros Volkswagens”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Elevar a Omar Vizquel al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown sería una injusticia, como lo hubiera sido no elevar a Ernie Banks.

Omar no fue el mejor de su posición en su época, 1989-2013.

Las estadísticas son como los hilos dentales que usan las damas en la playa…: enseñan mucho, pero ocultan lo esencial.

Ahora, si quieren números, aquí van…: Omar Vizquel, bateó para 272, dejó promedio anual de tres jonrones (exactamente 3.333) y 40 impulsadas (exactamente 39.625). En cuanto a los Guantes de Oro, les recuerdo que él usaba uno marca “Rawlings”.

Y hablando de shortstops bigleaguers…:

Concepción, nunca elevado al Hall de la Fama, sacó en promedio seis jonrones e impulsó 50 carreras por año.

Phill Rizzuto, quien en 1950 fue El Más Valioso de la Liga Americana y El Pelotero del Año, llegó a Cooperstown, pero elevado por el Comité de Veteranos, promedio de tres jonrones y 43 carreras impulsadas anualmente.

Pee Wee Reese, también elevado por el Comité de Veteranos, ocho, 55.

Los nichos en la casona de Cooperstown son para los Mejores de su época en cada posición. Y los shortstops bateadores de poder eran algo raro antes de Vizquel y Alex Rodríguez, cuya carrera comenzó en 1994, y quien disparó un promedio anual de 37, 15 veces sacó 30 o más en una temporada y en tres oportunidades más de 50.

En esta época, la misma de Vizquel, ha habido otros shortstops de poder al bate, como Nomar Garcíaparra, Miguel Tejada, Cal Ripken, Francisco Lyndor, Gleyber Torres.

Ahora cinco equipos se disputan un cambio con los Indios por Lyndor, Mets, Yankees, Cardenales, Phillies y Blue Jays. No por su guante, sino porque ha despachado 32 o más jonrones en tres temporadas.

Antes de A-Rod y Vizquel hubo shortstops en Grandes Ligas como Willie Miranda, quien jugó nueve años por esas alturas, bateó para 221, con menos de un cuadrangular por temporada, seis en total, siete impulsadas en promedio; y Joe Valdivielso, cinco temporadas con promedio anual de menos de dos jonrones y 17 remolcadas, average al bate, 219.

Ernie Banks era algo raro, con cinco temporadas sobre 40 jonrones; y raros eran en la posición Vern Stephens y Rico Petroceli.

Si Omar hubiera bateado mejor y de haber sido un líder, habría aparecido en más de dos Series Mundiales, y habría ganado alguna, pero bateó para 174, cuatro hits en 23 turnos, en la de 1995, y en la de 1997, de 30-7, 233.

Con carreras es como se ganan los juegos; y se anotan, especialmente, a fuerza de batazos incogibles. De cada cien carreras, 83 llegan a home por hits.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com